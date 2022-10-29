10 Fast Facts About the Florida vs. Georgia Rivalry

Florida and Georgia face off in Jacksonville this weekend for the 100th (or 101st according to Georgia) time in a rivalry that is currently at its apex. Here are 10 facts about it to bring you up to speed.

Beginnings

The two schools disagree on when this rivalry began. Georgia insists that it started in 1904 when the Bulldogs whipped the University of Florida in Lake City (one of the four predecessors to the modern university) 52-0. Florida argues that the rivalry did not start until after its state legislature consolidated its public universities to create the University of Florida in Gainesville in 1905. That would mean the rivalry started in 1915 when both true universities first met. As a result, Georgia claims that it leads the series 54-44-2, while Florida says the record is 53-44-2.

Jacksonville

Regardless of when it started, this game has been played on a neutral site all but seven times. Tampa and Savannah hosted the game before Jacksonville became the permanent site in 1933. While it is closer to Gainesville by about four hours, Jacksonville is still the largest city between the two schools, and will remain the host city for the foreseeable future. The game is a boon for the city and both Florida and Georgia. Current figures are unavailable, but both schools make more money playing in Jacksonville every year than they would by hosting the game every other year.

75-0

The worst beating in the series occurred in 1942, when a young Florida team weakened by players leaving for World War II, met a top-ranked Georgia team that still had many of its players through its ROTC program. The Bulldogs beat the Gators 75-0 and would go on to claim a share of the national title. The next season, Florida did not field a team because so many players were fighting in World War II, and the rivalry was suspended until 1944.

The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party

The Florida Times-Union sports editor Bill Kastelz saw a drunken fan offer booze to a cop during one rivalry weekend in the 1950s and dubbed the game “The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” The name stuck, but shenanigans in the 1980s — most notably fans storming the field to tear down the goal posts in 1984 and '85 — prompted the two schools to disavow the name. In 2006, they asked CBS and the city of Jacksonville to stop using it too. Since then, other monikers have been proposed but not have had any staying power.

Georgia-Florida Hall of Fame

This rivalry is unique in that it has its own hall of fame. The Jacksonville Sports and Entertainment Office established it in 1995 "to acknowledge the many great records, performances, career highlights, and outstanding memories that have made the Georgia-Florida game one of college football’s best traditions." Each year, four players (two from each team) are inducted. This year’s class includes Champ Bailey and John Little from Georgia and Trey Burton and Andre “Bubba” Caldwell from Florida.

Okefenokee Oar

A trophy for this game was finally created in 2009; a 10-foot long oar carved from a 1,000-year-old cypress tree in the famous swamp along the border of the two states. Unlike other trophies, this one is not presented at the game, but instead given to the student body president of the winning school.

Steve Spurrier

In 1966, Florida fielded its best team ever at the time. Led by Spurrier, who won the Heisman Trophy, the Gators entered the Georgia game 7-0 and would have won their first SEC title by beating the Bulldogs. Georgia shattered those plans, intercepting Spurrier three times in a 27-10 win. As the "Ole Ball Coach," Spurrier did lead Florida to its first SEC title in 1991 and went 11-1 against the Bulldogs during his tenure in Gainesville.

Run, Lindsay, Run

This rivalry has had too many great moments, but the best may be, "Run, Lindsay, Run." Georgia entered the 1980 contest undefeated and ranked No. 2, but was down 21-20 with a minute to go. Facing third-and-long on his seven-yard line, Bulldogs quarterback Buck Belue dropped to pass and as legendary Georgia broadcaster Larry Munson said, "Florida in a stand-up five, they may or may not blitz. Buck back, third down on the eight. In trouble, he got a block behind him. Gotta throw on the run. Complete to the 25. To the 30, Lindsay Scott 35, 40, Lindsay Scott 45, 50, 45, 40 ... Run Lindsay, 25, 20, 15, 10, 5, Lindsay Scott! Lindsay Scott! Lindsay Scott!" The Bulldogs went on to win the national title. In 1990, ESPN did the retrospective on the game and the play.

The Stomp

To fire his team up in 2007, Georgia head coach Mark Richt had his players run into the end zone to celebrate the first touchdown. And the post-TD stomp propelled the team to a 42-30 win. But what’s more important is how the Gators responded. They did not discuss their anger, but they did not forget what happened either. When they met again in 2008, each team had one loss and the winner would be in the driver’s seat to win the SEC East and have a possible shot at the national title. Florida ended Georgia's dreams of either with a 49-10 beatdown en route to winning the SEC title and national championship.

A Rivalry at its Apex

Either Florida or Georgia has won the last seven SEC East titles and eight of the last 10. While the Gators are down this season, this rivalry is the best it has ever been.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports’ Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.