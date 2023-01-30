The Deion Sanders effect is well and alive at Colorado

If you asked most high level recruits over the past few seasons what their thoughts were on Colorado, chances are that the school that has been a habitual Pac-12 bottom feeder wouldn't be on the radar.

Flash forward to present day, you don't even have to ask the top recruits what their thoughts on Colorado are, because it is well known there is a new aura around the program. Five-stars and four-stars alike are proudly posting scholarship offers from Colorado, and in those top-10 or whatever number that may be, you will see your frequent flyers of Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, but we are now starting to see Colorado be in contention for the nation's best. Just last week, Colorado flipped five-star corner and Florida product, Cormani McClain, from Miami. This newly profound swagger and interest surrounding the program is all in thanks to new head coach, Deion Sanders.

The NFL Hall of Famer and former Jackson State head coach has quickly ascended to being one of, if not the most popular coaches in the sport. It was evident during his time in Jackson, Mississippi that if he was given the keys to a major program that other schools around the country would need to worry. Many people have already expressed their doubts for the team ahead of the 2023 season thanks to what looks like an extremely difficult schedule, and the fact that the team will be the first edition of Sanders' rebuild following his infamous “We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders told the Buffaloes in a meeting with players released on social media Sunday. “And it’s Louis, OK?” statement made to the remaining players of this past season's one-win Colorado team.

What people don't realize, or may be overlooking is how quickly Sanders has found success on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal. The best comparison to Sanders would be last season's biggest head coaching move, which was Lincoln Riley to USC.

Both moves sent shockwaves through the sport, and both moves sparked not only the interest of the media and fans, but the athletes. However, Sanders' success in just nearly a month on the job is something worth marveling at. His inaugural recruiting class is the program's best in 15 years, and on top of that, high level transfers from across the country have made the jump as well. The Buffs' transfer portal class ranks No. 4 in the country, and could be the key to the team overcoming all the doubts and tough schedule next season.

Let's take a look at Riley's first class at USC and compare it to Sanders' first class at Colorado.

Lincoln Riley USC Deion Sanders (Colorado) Overall Rank: No. 6 (Hs and transfers) Overall Rank: No. 19 (HS and transfers) Composite Rank: No. 70 (HS) Composite Rank: No. 29 (HS) Transfer Rank: No. 1 Transfer Rank: No. 4

Keep in mind that Sanders is in Boulder and Riley is at a blue blood program in Los Angeles. What does this mean? Well, with some time, Sanders has the recruiting chops and coaching ability to help this program reach heights it's never seen. Just this past weekend some of the nation's top recruits were in Boulder, and as each day goes by another elite recruit includes Colorado as one of their final schools.

My guess is that Colorado will be thanking their lucky stars when this is all said and done, because Deion Sanders has made this program more relevant in a month without even coaching than it has ever been.

