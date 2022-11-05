Top 5 College Football Games in Baylor vs. Oklahoma Series History

Thanks to big performances from players like quarterback Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma has dominated its series with Baylor but there have been several closely contested games

Baylor and Oklahoma enter their matchup this Saturday in the middle of the Big 12 standings. The teams first met in 1901 and the Sooners hold a 28-4 lead in the series. Here are five games that were close.

5. Oklahoma 24, Baylor 23

Norman, Okla. — Oct. 18, 1997

Both schools were in the midst of losing seasons. Baylor led at halftime, but the Sooners came back to take the lead in the fourth quarter. This time, however, Baylor scored a touchdown in the game's final minutes to pull within one point of Oklahoma. Instead of kicking the extra point to send the game into overtime, Baylor head coach Dave Roberts opted to go for two and the win. Quarterback Jeff Watson took the snap and threw a pass to Derrius Thompson, but the Sooners’ Terry White intercepted it. Baylor attempted the onside kick, but Oklahoma recovered and secured the win.

4. Oklahoma 30, Baylor 23 (OT) – Big 12 Championship Game

Arlington, Texas – Dec. 7, 2019

In the Big 12 title game, Oklahoma led 23-13 with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter, but Baylor responded with 10 unanswered points to send the game into overtime. The Sooners got the ball first and scored in the three plays through a five-yard touchdown run by Rhamondre Stevenson and then stopped the Bears on downs for their fifth straight conference title and third consecutive playoff appearance.

3. Oklahoma 37, Baylor 30 (2 OT)

Norman, Okla. — Oct. 22, 2005

After playing for the national title the year before, Oklahoma started the season with three losses in its first five games. Meanwhile, Baylor started the season 4-2 and, with the Sooners missing its top two running backs in Adrian Peterson (sprained ankle) and Kejuan Jones (suspended), its first win over OU seemed possible. The Bears scored first but missed the extra point. The Sooners then scored 17 points in the second quarter, with touchdown runs by Jacob Gutierrez and Rhett Bomar and a 32-yard field goal from Garrett Hartley. On the ensuing kickoff, Baylor’s Shaun Rochon broke free for a 98-yard return to make the score 17-13. The Sooners then added another touchdown to take a 24-13 lead at halftime. Baylor quarterback Shawn Bell hit Rochon with a seven-yard touchdown pass to close the gap to 24-19, but the Bears failed on the two-point conversion. OU extended its lead with another field goal in the fourth and was driving deep into Baylor territory when Gutierrez fumbled and the Bears recovered on their 18-yard line with 2:39 to go. Bell then hit Dominique Zeigler with a 55-yard touchdown pass and then ran into the end zone for the two-point conversion to tie the game. The two teams traded field goals in the first overtime, but in the second, Bomar hit Juaquin Iglesias with a 21-yard touchdown pass to put the Sooners up 37-30. Baylor was unable to convert on its next possession and the Oklahoma faithful breathed a sigh of relief.

2. Oklahoma 34, Baylor 31

Waco, Texas — November 16, 2019

Baylor jumped out to a 28-3 second-quarter lead and led 31-10 at halftime. Then the Sooners stymied the Bears' offense in the second half and quarterback Jalen Hurts tied the game at 31-31 with his fourth touchdown pass of the game with a little over five minutes to go. OU's Gabe Brkic booted a 31-yard field goal with 1:45 left in the game and the Sooners held on to win.

1. Baylor 45, Oklahoma 38

Waco, Texas — Nov. 19, 2011

Baylor had never beaten Oklahoma – having lost 20 straight games to the Sooners –but Robert Griffin III and the rest of the Bears finally ended that streak. RGIII amassed 551 yards in a game that saw five lead changes and produced more than 1,200 yards of total offense. In the second quarter, RGIII hit Tevin Reese with a 69-yard touchdown pass to put Baylor up 17-10 at halftime. However, Oklahoma — as it had done many times during this series — roared back in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns to take a 24-17 lead. Then it was Baylor’s turn. RGIII threw two more scores, including an 87-yard touchdown pass that was tipped into Kendall Wright’s hands, and Terrance Ganaway ran for another as the Bears scored 21 unanswered points to take a 38-24 lead in the fourth quarter. Oklahoma responded with two rushing touchdowns by Blake Bell, including the tying score with 51 seconds left. Baylor got the ball back on its own 20-yard line and moved the ball to Oklahoma’s 34 in four plays. With 16 seconds left, RGIII took the snap, scrambled to his left and found Terrance Williams in the end zone for the game-winning score. In addition to breaking the streak, the win over fifth-ranked Oklahoma was Baylor’s first victory over a top-five team since 1985.

— Written by Aaron Tallent, who is part of the Athlon Contributor Network. Tallent is a writer whose articles have appeared in The Sweet Science, FOX Sports’ Outkick the Coverage, Liberty Island and The Washington Post. Follow him on Twitter at @AaronTallent.