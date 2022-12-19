A Traveler's Ranking of the Bowls Outside the New Year's Six

There's a big difference between watching a bowl game on TV and traveling to see it in person.

Every college football fan wants his or her team to end up in one of the "New Year's Six" bowl games. When that happens, folks disrupt their holiday plans and make the trek to Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, New Orleans, Pasadena, or the Phoenix area.

However, only 12 teams make that cut each season, and 35 other bowl games need to put butts in the seats. Some of these games are worth adjusting holiday plans to go see, while others are not. There are numerous rankings of the bowls this year based on their slated matchups, but choosing to watch a game on television and actually traveling to it comes with a few more factors, including location, the game’s history, and its continued ability to produce quality matchups. Here is a ranking of the bowl games based on those factors.

35. Camellia Bowl

Location: Cramton Bowl – Montgomery, Ala.

Launched: 2014

This Year’s Game: Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo (Dec. 27, 2022)

If you’re a sports history buff, a trip to Montgomery to watch a game in the historic Cramton Bowl may be right up your alley. But for many, that’s a big if.

34. Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Location: Albertsons Stadium – Boise, Idaho

Launched: 1997

This Year’s Game: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State (Dec. 20, 2022)

This bowl has had a history of solid matchups but is ranked this low because flying to Boise generally requires a connection and fans then must watch a game outside in Idaho in December.

33. Quick Lane Bowl

Location: Ford Field – Detroit

Launched: 2014

This Year’s Game: New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green (Dec. 26, 2022)

At least this game is played indoors, but you still have to go to Detroit... in December. If you do, check out Slows To Go barbecue.

32. Myrtle Beach Bowl

Location: Brooks Stadium – Conway, S.C.

Launched: 2020

This Year’s Game: Marshall vs. UConn (Dec. 19, 2022)

Years from now, the Myrtle Beach Bowl will hold the distinction of being the only bowl game successfully launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. Kenny Powers’ ears would likely perk up when he heard the name until he realized it is played 10 miles inland between two weak Group of 5 teams.

31. Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl

Location: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla.

Launched: 2008

This Year’s Game: Wake Forest vs. Missouri (Dec. 23, 2022)

Named after Tampa’s Gasparilla Pirate Festival, this was the most ridiculous-sounding bowl game until Jimmy Kimmel had one name after him. This year’s game will be the first meeting between Wake Forest and Missouri.

30. EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Location: Clarence T. C. Ching Athletics Complex – Honolulu

Launched: 2002

This Year’s Game: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State (Dec. 24, 2022)

This year’s game should be fun, but fans who attend this game have to plan to spend the holidays in Hawaii.

29. Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Location: Arizona Stadium – Tucson, Ariz.

Launched: 2015

This Year’s Game: Ohio vs. Wyoming (Dec. 30, 2022)

There are many worse places to visit in December than Tucson. The fans on both sides that choose to go should hit El Charro, the Titan Missile Museum, and the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum to make the trip worthwhile.

28. Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Location: Exploria Stadium – Orlando, Fla.

Launched: 2015

This Year’s Game: Troy 18, UTSA 12 (Dec. 16, 2022)

A portion of the proceeds for this game go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, and it is played at a time when fans can travel to it without disrupting their holiday plans. This year’s Cure Bowl featured a matchup between two Top 25 teams.

27. HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Location: Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium – Nassau, Bahamas

Launched: 2014

This Year’s Game: UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20 (Dec. 16, 2022)

The only bowl game played outside the U.S. hosts second-tier MAC and Conference USA teams. It is always fun to visit the Bahamas and this year, you can take off from work on Friday and still be back with plenty of time for the holidays.

26. LendingTree Bowl

Location: Hancock Whitney Stadium – Mobile, Ala.

Launched: 1999

This Year’s Game: Southern Miss 38, Rice 24 (Dec. 17, 2022)

This game was originally sponsored by GMAC, then GoDaddy.com, then Dollar General, before LendingTree took over in 2016. The name is silly, and the football is okay, but there are worse places to go this time of year than Mobile.

25. TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Location: Protective Stadium – Birmingham, Ala.

Launched: 2006

This Year’s Game: Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina (Dec. 27, 2022)

This game was originally played at historic Legion Field but moved last year to UAB's new Protective Stadium.

24. New Mexico Bowl

Location: University Stadium – Albuquerque, N.M.

Launched: 2006

This Year’s Game: BYU 24, SMU 23 (Dec. 17, 2022)

This game often matches up teams that do not normally play each other. This year, BYU and SMU met in the postseason for the first time since the 1980 Holiday Bowl, which also was decided by one point but was much more exciting.

23. Military Bowl Presented by Peraton

Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium – Annapolis, Md.

Launched: 2008

This Year’s Game: UCF vs. Duke (Dec. 28, 2022)

This bowl seems to have found its footing since it moved from Washington D.C.’s RFK Stadium to Annapolis and signed agreements with the ACC and AAC. Now it hosts a game in a beautiful town that is generally within driving distance of both schools a few days after Christmas. Well done.

22. SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas

Launched: 2011

This Year’s Game: Memphis vs. Utah State (Dec. 27, 2022)

Formerly the Heart of Dallas Bowl, this game was originally played in the old Cotton Bowl stadium before moving to SMU's campus. It is generally hit or miss with its matchups.

21. RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Location: FAU Stadium – Boca Raton, Fla.

Launched: 2014

This Year’s Game: Liberty vs. Toledo (Dec. 20, 2022)

This year’s game once again features two solid teams, and it is played in a great location.

20. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium – Fort Worth, Texas

Launched: 2003

This Year’s Game: Baylor vs. Air Force (Dec. 22, 2022)

Originally sponsored by PlainCapital Bank, Bell Helicopter took the game over in 2006 and it was renamed the Armed Forces Bowl. The quality of the game really depends on how the military academies have performed that year. Either way, fans can enjoy the nightlife of Fort Worth’s Stock Yards.

19. Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Location: Fenway Park – Boston

Launched: 2021

This Year’s Game: Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7 (Dec. 17, 2022)

This bowl launched a year late because of COVID-19. Watching a game in Fenway Park sounds interesting but sitting outside in Boston in late December does not. However, if you don’t mind the cold, this could be a very fun trip.

18. Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Location: Independence Stadium – Shreveport, La.

Launched: 1976

This Year’s Game: Louisiana vs. Houston (Dec. 23, 2022)

Before the bowl explosion that began in the 1990s, the Independence Bowl, which got its name because it launched the year of our nation’s Bicentennial celebration, was considered the worst bowl game because of its location. Nevertheless, Shreveport makes up for its lack of atmosphere by generally hosting good football.

17. Frisco Bowl

Location: Toyota Stadium – Frisco, Texas

Launched: 2014

This Year’s Matchup: Boise State 35, North Texas 32 (Dec. 17, 2022)

After the Miami Beach Bowl was acquired by ESPN, it was moved to Frisco, a suburb of Dallas and home of the FCS national championship game and rebranded as the Frisco Bowl. It pulls from Group of 5 programs with its most frequent conference represented being the Mountain West.

16. R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Location: Caesar’s Superdome – New Orleans

Launched: 2001

This Year’s Game: Western Kentucky vs. South Alabama (Dec. 21, 2022)

This game is this high because its: a) played in arguably the most festive city in the country, and b) usually selects schools within driving distance to the Crescent City.

15. Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl presented by Stifel

Location: SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

Launched: 2021

This Year’s Game: Fresno State 29, Washington State 6 (Dec. 17, 2022)

This is the only bowl game to be named after a living person. Absurdity aside, it pits the Mountain West champ against a solid Pac-12 team in a state-of-the-art venue.

14. TaxAct Texas Bowl

Location: NRG Stadium – Houston

Launched: 2006

This Year’s Game: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss (Dec. 28, 2022)