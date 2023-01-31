Urban Meyer's Nick Saban Story Is Going Viral Tuesday

In 1990, Urban Meyer almost became one of Nick Saban's protégés.

In a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer recalled the time when Saban worked at Toledo — where the Alabama legend began his head coaching career in December of 1989 — and Meyer, a Toledo native, wanted to work for him. So, Meyer called Saban up.

“I called his home, and Terry Saban answered the phone and I put on a 30-minute recruiting speech and I remember her saying, ‘Yeah, I can’t wait for him to talk to you,'” Meyer said. “Terry Saban will still laugh about that because she – I had her [won] over, I was coming to Toledo.”

But Saban, Meyer said, never returned his call.

Meyer was coaching at Illinois State making about $10,000 a year at the time.

“I thought I might as well take a run at it," he said, b"ut about three weeks later I got hired at Colorado State, and it all worked out.”

Meyer became a head coach for the first time in 2001 at Bowling Green, leading the Falcons to their first winning record (8-3) in seven seasons. He led the team to a 9-2 season in 2002 before Utah hired Meyer to take the reins.

After leading the Utes to a 12-0 season that concluded with a victory in the Fiesta Bowl, Meyer then made a six-season stop at Florida before joining Ohio State. He retired from college football for a third time on Dec. 4, 2018.

After working as an analyst for Fox Sports football coverage for three seasons, Meyer was hired for a 13-game stint as the Jacksonville Jaguars head coach. He has since returned to Fox and said on his appearance with Peterson and McFadden that he has no desire to return to the coaching ranks.