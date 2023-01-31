Washington's Ryan Grubb Makes Decision On Alabama Offensive Coordinator Job

Ryan Grubb, the Washington Huskies' offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, had been thought of as a leading candidate for Alabama's OC job.

We learned yesterday that Nick Saban had met with Grubb, and reportedly traveled to Washington to do so.

Despite Saban's best efforts, Grubb is remaining in Washington. Christian Caple of The Athletic confirmed the news this morning.

"After interviewing at Alabama yesterday for their OC job and receiving an offer, Ryan Grubb has decided to stay at Washington, according to a source with direct knowledge of the situation. No new money involved, I'm told," Caple reported.

Grubb, a former four-year starter during his collegiate career, has made a name for himself with the Huskies. In his first season running the team's offense, Washington went 11-2, eventually topping Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

It was the culmination of 18 years' work for Grubb. Starting at the high school level, Grubb had coached in complementary capacities for four different college programs before landing in Washington.

Meanwhile, it's back to the drawing board for Alabama. Saban and company may have whiffed on Grubb, but still possess an enviable job opening.

Last week, Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports speculated on prospective hires for Alabama's OC vacancy.

"Some Alabama OC thoughts: Greg Roman, Jeff Scott, Dan Mullen, Kliff Kingsbury, Joe Brady, Jeff Lebby."