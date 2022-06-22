Skip to main content

125 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names (2022)

While it's entirely possible that your fantasy football draft won't go your way and it's hard to control how well your team does once the games start (especially if injuries rear their ugly head), there's one thing you can control — having the best fantasy football team name ever. In fact, coming up with a funny, silly, crazy, great, clever, cool, or even slightly crude (or dirty) fantasy football team name or fantasy football league name is a must-have to stand out in your league. With that, let's look at 125 absolutely awesome choices, including top players (Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Alvin Kamara, etc.) and select rookies for the 2022 season ahead: 

Fantasy Football Team Names

  • Not Joshin' Around
  • Baby Got Dak
  • Working From Mahomes
  • My Kupp Runneth Over
  • Tua Much, Tua Little, Tua Late
  • Conner Among Thieves
  • That’s Amari!
  • Hurts So Good
  • Fresh Prince of Helaire
  • Lamarvel Cinematic Universe
  • Can You Smell What Dalvin's Cooking?
  • School of Dawson Knox
  • Can't Fight This Thielen
  • Silence of the Lamb
  • Najee By Nature
  • McLaurin F1
  • Mixon It Up
  • Pop It, Lockett, Drop It
  • The Moore the Merrier
  • Kamara Chameleon
  • Call of Jeudy
  • Charknado
  • Hide and Zeke
  • One for the Mooney
  • Say Hello to my Kittle Friend
  • Friends and Etiennemies
  • Josh Jacobs Ladder
  • Ain’t No Waller-Back Girl
  • Got My JuJu Back
  • Rubba Chubb Chubb
  • How I Kmet Your Mother
  • Boydz II Men
  • Thank Evans!
  • White Pickett Fence
  • Ridder Me This
  • Easy Breecy Lemon Squeazy
  • Olave Garden
  • London Calling
  • Slim Pickens
  • Jahan Solo
  • The Wan'Dale Chooses The Wizard
  • Lawrence & Order
  • Sacks in the City
  • AB CeeDee
  • Oh Saquon You See
  • Me and My Mahomies
  • Tuafinity and Beyond
  • Dak to the Future
  • Lamar You Serious?
  • Hey Darnold!
  • Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt
  • Run CMC
  • Country Road, Take Mahomes
  • My Barkley is Louder Than My Bite
  • Murray Up and Wait
  • Zeke and Destroy
  • Here's My Number, So Call Me Brady
  • Hooked on a Thielen
  • Hot Chubb Time Machine
  • Davante's Inferno
  • Aaron it Out
  • Kittle Big Town
  • Lights, Kamara, Action
  • Tua Legit Tua Quit
  • Hamler Time
  • Kenyan Stop Me From Scoring?
  • Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy
  • You Fant Touch This
  • Bad Mother Tucker
  • Is It Too Late to Say Amari?
  • You Play to Godwin the Game
  • Forgive and Fournette
  • Can You Diggs It?
  • Knockin' on Evans Door
  • Bad JuJu

Find Fantasy Football Team Names for Every NFL Team

  • All About That Bosa
  • Deshaun of the Dead
  • Stafford Infection
  • Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
  • Saving Matt Ryan
  • Lamar the Merrier!
  • Quon Solo
  • Make America Gronk Again
  • Mahomes Alone
  • All Barkley, All Bite
  • What Can Brown Do For You?
  • View From Lamar
  • Kamara Shy
  • Null and Boyd
  • All I Do is Winston
  • Jones-ing For A Win
  • Allen The Family
  • The Adams Family
  • Zeke Squad
  • Little Red Fournette
  • Unsolicited Dak Pics
  • Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty
  • Dalvin & the Chipmunks
  • Instant Kamara
  • Amari 2600
  • Stairway to Evans
  • Hot Lockett
  • A Zeke Outlook
  • Dude, Where's My Carr?
  • More Than a Thielen
  • Can't Stop This Thielen
  • I Gotta Thielen
  • Yo Belichick Yo Self
  • Brady Gaga
  • Super Mario-ta
  • Nuthin' But a Jimmy G Thang
  • JuJu Know What I'm Sayin'?
  • Mixon Match
  • Kissing Cousins
  • We’re Allen this Together
  • Turn Goff the Lights
  • I’ll Make You Jameis
  • My Ball Zach Ertz
  • Show Me Your TDs
  • Brown Bagging It
  • Carr-dee B
  • Raiders of the Lost Yards
  • Up to Noah Good
  • It's Always Darkest Before Deshaun
  • From Wentz You Came

Player Fantasy Football Team Names

Patrick Mahomes

Working From Mahomes
Me and My Mahomies
Country Road, Take Mahomes
Mahomes Alone
Sherlock Mahomes
Welcome to Mahomes
Mahomes Depot
Mahomes, Your Home
Check Out the Mahomes On This Guy
The Lights Are On But No One's Mahomes
Rollin' with Mahomes
No Place Like Mahomes

Tom Brady

Here's My Number, So Call Me Brady
Brady Gaga
The Brady Bunch
Lord of the Rings
The Real Slim Brady
Brady Antebellum
Dude Looks Like A Brady

Lamar Jackson

Lamarvel Cinematic Universe
Lamar You Serious?
Lamar the Merrier!
View From Lamar
Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

Saquon Barkley

Oh Saquon You See
My Barkley is Louder Than My Bite
Quon Solo
All Barkley, All Bite
Saquon for the Team
Barkleying up the Wrong Tree
King Quon
Watch What You Saquon
Saquontum Leap

Ezekiel Elliott

Hide and Zeke
Zeke and Destroy
Zeke Squad
A Zeke Outlook
Zeke of Nature
A Real Zeke Show

Dak Prescott

Baby Got Dak
Dak to the Future
Dak and Better Than Ever
Dak and Yellow

Aaron Rodgers

Aaron It Out
Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood
The Lone Rodgers
Armed Rodgery

Kyler Murray

Murray Up and Wait
Murray Christmas

Alvin Kamara

Kamara Chameleon
Lights, Kamara, Action
Kamara Shy
Instant Kamara
The Kamara Adds 10 Pounds
Toyota Kamara

Adam Thielen

Can't Fight This Thielen
Hooked on a Thielen
More Than A. Thielen
Can't Stop This Thielen
I Gotta Thielen
Thielen Like Makin' Love

