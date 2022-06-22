125 Funny Fantasy Football Team Names (2022)

The most clever, cool, crazy, silly and awesome fantasy football team names ever

While it's entirely possible that your fantasy football draft won't go your way and it's hard to control how well your team does once the games start (especially if injuries rear their ugly head), there's one thing you can control — having the best fantasy football team name ever. In fact, coming up with a funny, silly, crazy, great, clever, cool, or even slightly crude (or dirty) fantasy football team name or fantasy football league name is a must-have to stand out in your league. With that, let's look at 125 absolutely awesome choices, including top players (Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady, Saquon Barkley, Dak Prescott, Alvin Kamara, etc.) and select rookies for the 2022 season ahead:

Not Joshin' Around

Baby Got Dak

Working From Mahomes

My Kupp Runneth Over

Tua Much, Tua Little, Tua Late

Conner Among Thieves

That’s Amari!

Hurts So Good

Fresh Prince of Helaire

Lamarvel Cinematic Universe

Can You Smell What Dalvin's Cooking?

School of Dawson Knox

Can't Fight This Thielen

Silence of the Lamb

Najee By Nature

McLaurin F1

Mixon It Up

Pop It, Lockett, Drop It

The Moore the Merrier

Kamara Chameleon

Call of Jeudy

Charknado

Hide and Zeke

One for the Mooney

Say Hello to my Kittle Friend

Friends and Etiennemies

Josh Jacobs Ladder

Ain’t No Waller-Back Girl

Got My JuJu Back

Rubba Chubb Chubb

How I Kmet Your Mother

Boydz II Men

Thank Evans!

White Pickett Fence

Ridder Me This

Easy Breecy Lemon Squeazy

Olave Garden

London Calling

Slim Pickens

Jahan Solo

The Wan'Dale Chooses The Wizard

Lawrence & Order

Sacks in the City

AB CeeDee

Oh Saquon You See

Me and My Mahomies

Tuafinity and Beyond

Dak to the Future

Lamar You Serious?

Hey Darnold!

Josh Jacobs Jingleheimer Schmidt

Run CMC

Country Road, Take Mahomes

My Barkley is Louder Than My Bite

Murray Up and Wait

Zeke and Destroy

Here's My Number, So Call Me Brady

Hooked on a Thielen

Hot Chubb Time Machine

Davante's Inferno

Aaron it Out

Kittle Big Town

Lights, Kamara, Action

Tua Legit Tua Quit

Hamler Time

Kenyan Stop Me From Scoring?

Jeudy, Jeudy, Jeudy

You Fant Touch This

Bad Mother Tucker

Is It Too Late to Say Amari?

You Play to Godwin the Game

Forgive and Fournette

Can You Diggs It?

Knockin' on Evans Door

Bad JuJu

All About That Bosa

Deshaun of the Dead

Stafford Infection

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

Saving Matt Ryan

Lamar the Merrier!

Quon Solo

Make America Gronk Again

Mahomes Alone

All Barkley, All Bite

What Can Brown Do For You?

View From Lamar

Kamara Shy

Null and Boyd

All I Do is Winston

Jones-ing For A Win

Allen The Family

The Adams Family

Zeke Squad

Little Red Fournette

Unsolicited Dak Pics

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

Dalvin & the Chipmunks

Instant Kamara

Amari 2600

Stairway to Evans

Hot Lockett

A Zeke Outlook

Dude, Where's My Carr?

More Than a Thielen

Can't Stop This Thielen

I Gotta Thielen

Yo Belichick Yo Self

Brady Gaga

Super Mario-ta

Nuthin' But a Jimmy G Thang

JuJu Know What I'm Sayin'?

Mixon Match

Kissing Cousins

We’re Allen this Together

Turn Goff the Lights

I’ll Make You Jameis

My Ball Zach Ertz

Show Me Your TDs

Brown Bagging It

Carr-dee B

Raiders of the Lost Yards

Up to Noah Good

It's Always Darkest Before Deshaun

From Wentz You Came

Patrick Mahomes

Working From Mahomes

Me and My Mahomies

Country Road, Take Mahomes

Mahomes Alone

Sherlock Mahomes

Welcome to Mahomes

Mahomes Depot

Mahomes, Your Home

Check Out the Mahomes On This Guy

The Lights Are On But No One's Mahomes

Rollin' with Mahomes

No Place Like Mahomes

Tom Brady

Here's My Number, So Call Me Brady

Brady Gaga

The Brady Bunch

Lord of the Rings

The Real Slim Brady

Brady Antebellum

Dude Looks Like A Brady

Lamar Jackson

Lamarvel Cinematic Universe

Lamar You Serious?

Lamar the Merrier!

View From Lamar

Lamar, Mr. Jackson if You're Nasty

Saquon Barkley

Oh Saquon You See

My Barkley is Louder Than My Bite

Quon Solo

All Barkley, All Bite

Saquon for the Team

Barkleying up the Wrong Tree

King Quon

Watch What You Saquon

Saquontum Leap

Ezekiel Elliott

Hide and Zeke

Zeke and Destroy

Zeke Squad

A Zeke Outlook

Zeke of Nature

A Real Zeke Show

Dak Prescott

Baby Got Dak

Dak to the Future

Dak and Better Than Ever

Dak and Yellow



Aaron Rodgers

Aaron It Out

Mr. Rodgers' Neighborhood

The Lone Rodgers

Armed Rodgery

Kyler Murray

Murray Up and Wait

Murray Christmas

Alvin Kamara

Kamara Chameleon

Lights, Kamara, Action

Kamara Shy

Instant Kamara

The Kamara Adds 10 Pounds

Toyota Kamara

Adam Thielen

Can't Fight This Thielen

Hooked on a Thielen

More Than A. Thielen

Can't Stop This Thielen

I Gotta Thielen

Thielen Like Makin' Love

