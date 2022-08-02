Skip to main content

College Fantasy Football: Top 200 Rankings for 2022

Lew Nichols III, Central Michigan Chippewas Football

Lew Nichols III may not be a household name to casual college football fans but fantasy managers know all about the Central Michigan running back who led the nation in rushing last season.

With the positional rankings now revealed for the upcoming college fantasy football season, it is time to see how each position stacks up against the other.

Below are the top 200 players for the 2022 season and there is a healthy mix of quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers near the top. While quarterbacks are typically the highest scorers and most valuable commodities in CFF, this blend speaks to the amount of talent returning to college football for the 2022 season.

Athlon Sports contributor and resident college fantasy football expert Mike Bainbridge (@MBainbridgeCFF) is here to help you prepare for the upcoming college fantasy football draft season with our positional rankings. Below is the scoring system used to compile these rankings:

25 passing yards = 1 point
Passing TD = 4 points
10 rushing yards = 1 point
Rushing TD = 6 points
Receptions = 0.5 points per reception
10 receiving yards = 1 point
Receiving TD = 6 points

Sack (Defense/Special Teams) = 1 point
Safety (Defense/Special Teams) = 4 points
4th-Down Stop (Defense/Special Teams) = 0.5 points per stop
Takeaway (Defense/Special Teams) = 2 points for each interception or fumble recovery
Touchdown (Defense/Special Teams) = 6 points

Extra Points Made (Kicker) = 1 point each
Field Goals Made (Kicker) = 3 points each

If you enjoy these rankings or college fantasy football in general, subscribe to the CFFsite where you can find their 9th Annual Preseason Fantasy Draft guide for expanded player rankings & statistical projections. A subscription also includes admission to the CFFsite All-Access Discord server, DFS content, and more during the college football season.

2022 College Fantasy Positional Rankings: Top 200QB I RB I WR I TE I DEF I K

College Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings for 2022

RkNamePOSSchool

1

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

WR

Ohio State

2

Bijan Robinson

RB

Texas

3

Lew Nichols

RB

Central Michigan

4

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

Ohio State

5

Caleb Williams

QB

USC

6

CJ Stroud

QB

Ohio State

7

Rasheen Ali

RB

Marshall

8

Deuce Vaughn

RB

Kansas State

9

Jahmyr Gibbs

RB

Alabama

10

Xavier Worthy

WR

Texas

11

A.T. Perry

WR

Wake Forest

12

Cedric Tillman

WR

Tennessee

13

Jordan Addison

WR

USC

14

Jermaine Burton

WR

Alabama

15

Malik Cunningham

QB

Louisville

16

Hendon Hooker

QB

Tennessee

17

Zach Charbonnet

RB

UCLA

18

Braelon Allen

RB

Wisconsin

19

Sam Hartman

QB

Wake Forest

20

Bryce Young

QB

Alabama

21

Myles Price

WR

Texas Tech

22

Josh Downs

WR

North Carolina

23

Jordan Mims

RB

Fresno State

24

Sean Tucker

RB

Syracuse

25

Tavion Thomas

RB

Utah

26

Jalen Cropper

WR

Fresno State

27

Marvin Mims

WR

Oklahoma

28

Nathaniel Dell

WR

Houston

29

Quentin Johnston

WR

TCU

30

Dillon Gabriel

QB

Oklahoma

31

Rashee Rice

WR

SMU

32

Kayshon Boutte

WR

LSU

33

DeWayne McBride

RB

UAB

34

Devon Achane

RB

Texas A&M

35

Brock Bowers

TE

Georgia

36

Michael Mayer

TE

Notre Dame

37

Stefan Cobbs

WR

Boise State

38

Will Shipley

RB

Clemson

39

Titus Swen

RB

Wyoming

40

Blake Corum

RB

Michigan

41

Dante Cephas

WR

Kent State

42

Will Rogers

QB

Mississippi State

43

Zach Evans

RB

Ole Miss

44

Jayden Reed

WR

Michigan State

45

Marvin Harrison Jr.

WR

Ohio State

46

Dontayvion Wicks

WR

Virginia

47

Tanner Mordecai

QB

SMU

48

John Rhys Plumlee

QB

UCF

49

Quinn Ewers

QB

Texas

50

Tank Bigsby

RB

Auburn

51

Dominic Richardson

RB

Oklahoma State

52

Nathaniel Peat

RB

Missouri

53

Braydon Bennett

RB

Coastal Carolina

54

Donovan Edwards

RB

Michigan

55

Camar Wheaton

RB

SMU

56

Corey Kiner

RB

Cincinnati

57

Michael Trigg

TE

Ole Miss

58

Jaden Bray

WR

Oklahoma State

59

Zakhari Franklin

WR

UTSA

60

Mohamed Ibrahim

RB

Minnesota

61

Harrison Waylee

RB

Northern Illinois

62

Brennan Armstrong

QB

Virginia

63

Dorian Thompson-Robinson

QB

UCLA

64

Tayvion Robinson

WR

Kentucky

65

Kris Thornton

WR

James Madison

66

Zack Kuntz

TE

Old Dominion

67

Mac Hippenhammer

WR

Miami (Ohio)

68

Zay Flowers

WR

Boston College

69

Byron Cardwell

RB

Oregon

70

Tyrese Chambers

WR

FIU

71

Jake Haener

QB

Fresno State

72

Keaton Mitchell

RB

East Carolina

73

Cameron Ward

QB

Washington State

74

Garrett Shrader

QB

Syracuse

75

Aidan O'Connell

QB

Purdue

76

De'Zhaun Stribling

WR

Washington State

77

Malachi Corley

WR

WKU

78

Chase Brown

RB

Illinois

79

Grayson McCall

QB

Coastal Carolina

80

Clayton Tune

QB

Houston

81

Collin Schlee

QB

Toledo

82

Chris Smith

RB

Louisiana

83

Isaiah Bowser

RB

UCF

84

Blake Watson

RB

Old Dominion

85

George Holani

RB

Boise State

86

Marquez Cooper

RB

Kent State

87

Travis Dye

RB

USC

88

Frank Harris

QB

UTSA

89

Devin Leary

QB

NC State

90

Anthony Richardson

QB

Florida

91

Camerun Peoples

RB

Appalachian State

92

Kendre Miller

RB

TCU

93

Broc Thompson

WR

Purdue

94

Taye McWilliams

RB

Baylor

95

Trayvon Rudolph

WR

Northern Illinois

96

Antario Brown

RB

Northern Illinois

97

Alabama

DEF

98

Ben Yurosek

TE

Stanford

99

Christopher Brooks

RB

BYU

100

Raheim Sanders

RB

Arkansas

101

Clemson

DEF

102

Tyler Van Dyke

QB

Miami (Fla.)

103

Ali Jennings III

WR

Old Dominion

104

Jarret Doege

QB

WKU

105

Georgia

DEF

106

Tyler Shough

QB

Texas Tech

107

Jaxson Dart

QB

Ole Miss

108

Jaren Hall

QB

BYU

109

Frank Gore Jr.

RB

Southern Miss

110

Chevan Cordeiro

QB

San Jose State

111

Dequan Finn

QB

Toledo

112

Adrian Martinez

QB

Kansas State

113

Ryan O'Keefe

WR

UCF

114

Bryce Ford-Wheaton

WR

West Virginia

115

Isaiah Neyor

WR

Texas

116

Trevion Cooley

RB

Louisville

117

Luther Burden

WR

Missouri

118

Marshon Ford

TE

Louisville

119

Brian Cobbs

WR

Utah State

120

Jirehl Brock

RB

Iowa State

121

Mitchell Tinsley

WR

Penn State

122

Corey Crooms

WR

Western Michigan

123

Jordan Travis

QB

Florida State

124

Tyler Buchner

QB

Notre Dame

125

Jabari Small

RB

Tennessee

126

Ellis Merriweather

RB

Umass

127

Gavin Williams

RB

Iowa

128

E.J. Smith

RB

Stanford

129

Trelon Smith

RB

UTSA

130

Chris Autman-Bell

WR

Minnesota

131

Jayshon Jackson

WR

Ball State

132

Tory Horton

WR

Colorado State

133

Xavier Hutchinson

WR

Iowa State

134

Ja'Corey Brooks

WR

Alabama

135

Tyler Harrell

WR

Alabama

136

Logan Bonner

QB

Utah State

137

Te'Vailance Hunt

WR

Arkansas State

138

K.J. Jefferson

QB

Arkansas

139

Elijah Cooks

WR

San Jose State

140

Jaylon Robinson

WR

Ole Miss

141

Spencer Sanders

QB

Oklahoma State

142

Jacob Cowing

WR

Arizona

143

Trey Palmer

WR

Nebraska

144

Devin Neal

RB

Kansas

145

Chris Tyree

RB

Notre Dame

146

Nick Singleton

RB

Penn State

147

Seth Henigan

QB

Memphis

148

Brant Kuithe

TE

Utah

149

Sam LaPorta

TE

Iowa

150

Clay Millen

QB

Colorado State

151

Jaheim Bell

TE

South Carolina

152

Wisconsin

DEF

153

Grant Dubose

WR

Charlotte

154

Chris Rodriguez

RB

Kentucky

155

Iowa

DEF

156

Gavin Bartholomew

TE

Pitt

157

Payne Durham

TE

Purdue

158

Arik Gilbert

TE

Georgia

159

Jalen Wayne

WR

South Alabama

160

Puka Nacua

WR

BYU

161

Keylon Stokes

WR

Tulsa

162

Konata Mumpfield

WR

Pitt

163

Tyrone Tracy

WR

Purdue

164

Dedrick Parson

RB

Hawaii

165

Jadon Haselwood

WR

Arkansas

166

Carson Steele

RB

Ball State

167

Will Levis

QB

Kentucky

168

Emeka Egbuka

WR

Ohio State

169

Ron Cook Jr.

RB

Buffalo

170

British Brooks

RB

North Carolina

171

Dallas Dixon

WR

Central Michigan

172

Sean Tyler

RB

Western Michigan

173

Jeff Foreman

WR

Arkansas State

174

Sam Pinckney

WR

Coastal Carolina

175

Kimani Vidal

RB

Troy

176

Jaylan Knighton

RB

Miami (Fla.)

177

Kendall Milton

RB

Georgia

178

Jay Ducker

RB

Memphis

179

Payton Thorne

QB

Michigan State

180

Taulia Tagovailoa

QB

Maryland

181

Phil Jurkovec

QB

Boston College

182

Notre Dame

DEF

183

Zion Bowens

WR

Hawaii

184

Daewood Davis

WR

WKU

185

Hunter Dekkers

QB

Iowa State

186

Keytaon Thompson

WR

Virginia

187

Hassan Beydoun

WR

Eastern Michigan

188

Ohio State

DEF

189

Texas A&M

DEF

190

Roderic Burns

WR

North Texas

191

Thayer Thomas

WR

NC State

192

Justin Lockhart

WR

San Jose State

193

Dontay Demus Jr.

WR

Maryland

194

Parker Washington

WR

Penn State

195

Shae Wyatt

WR

Tulane

196

JT Daniels

QB

West Virginia

197

Tyrin Smith

WR

UTEP

198

Kaden Prather

WR

West Virginia

199

Justin McGriff

WR

Utah State

200

Corey Gammage

WR

Marshall

