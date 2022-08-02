College Fantasy Football: Top 200 Rankings for 2022

Lew Nichols III may not be a household name to casual college football fans but fantasy managers know all about the Central Michigan running back who led the nation in rushing last season. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

With the positional rankings now revealed for the upcoming college fantasy football season, it is time to see how each position stacks up against the other.

Below are the top 200 players for the 2022 season and there is a healthy mix of quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers near the top. While quarterbacks are typically the highest scorers and most valuable commodities in CFF, this blend speaks to the amount of talent returning to college football for the 2022 season.

Athlon Sports contributor and resident college fantasy football expert Mike Bainbridge (@MBainbridgeCFF) is here to help you prepare for the upcoming college fantasy football draft season with our positional rankings. Below is the scoring system used to compile these rankings:

25 passing yards = 1 point

Passing TD = 4 points

10 rushing yards = 1 point

Rushing TD = 6 points

Receptions = 0.5 points per reception

10 receiving yards = 1 point

Receiving TD = 6 points

Sack (Defense/Special Teams) = 1 point

Safety (Defense/Special Teams) = 4 points

4th-Down Stop (Defense/Special Teams) = 0.5 points per stop

Takeaway (Defense/Special Teams) = 2 points for each interception or fumble recovery

Touchdown (Defense/Special Teams) = 6 points

Extra Points Made (Kicker) = 1 point each

Field Goals Made (Kicker) = 3 points each

If you enjoy these rankings or college fantasy football in general, subscribe to the CFFsite where you can find their 9th Annual Preseason Fantasy Draft guide for expanded player rankings & statistical projections. A subscription also includes admission to the CFFsite All-Access Discord server, DFS content, and more during the college football season.

2022 College Fantasy Positional Rankings: Top 200 I QB I RB I WR I TE I DEF I K

Rk Name POS School 1 Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 2 Bijan Robinson RB Texas 3 Lew Nichols RB Central Michigan 4 TreVeyon Henderson RB Ohio State 5 Caleb Williams QB USC 6 CJ Stroud QB Ohio State 7 Rasheen Ali RB Marshall 8 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State 9 Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 10 Xavier Worthy WR Texas 11 A.T. Perry WR Wake Forest 12 Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 13 Jordan Addison WR USC 14 Jermaine Burton WR Alabama 15 Malik Cunningham QB Louisville 16 Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee 17 Zach Charbonnet RB UCLA 18 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin 19 Sam Hartman QB Wake Forest 20 Bryce Young QB Alabama 21 Myles Price WR Texas Tech 22 Josh Downs WR North Carolina 23 Jordan Mims RB Fresno State 24 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse 25 Tavion Thomas RB Utah 26 Jalen Cropper WR Fresno State 27 Marvin Mims WR Oklahoma 28 Nathaniel Dell WR Houston 29 Quentin Johnston WR TCU 30 Dillon Gabriel QB Oklahoma 31 Rashee Rice WR SMU 32 Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 33 DeWayne McBride RB UAB 34 Devon Achane RB Texas A&M 35 Brock Bowers TE Georgia 36 Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 37 Stefan Cobbs WR Boise State 38 Will Shipley RB Clemson 39 Titus Swen RB Wyoming 40 Blake Corum RB Michigan 41 Dante Cephas WR Kent State 42 Will Rogers QB Mississippi State 43 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss 44 Jayden Reed WR Michigan State 45 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State 46 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia 47 Tanner Mordecai QB SMU 48 John Rhys Plumlee QB UCF 49 Quinn Ewers QB Texas 50 Tank Bigsby RB Auburn 51 Dominic Richardson RB Oklahoma State 52 Nathaniel Peat RB Missouri 53 Braydon Bennett RB Coastal Carolina 54 Donovan Edwards RB Michigan 55 Camar Wheaton RB SMU 56 Corey Kiner RB Cincinnati 57 Michael Trigg TE Ole Miss 58 Jaden Bray WR Oklahoma State 59 Zakhari Franklin WR UTSA 60 Mohamed Ibrahim RB Minnesota 61 Harrison Waylee RB Northern Illinois 62 Brennan Armstrong QB Virginia 63 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA 64 Tayvion Robinson WR Kentucky 65 Kris Thornton WR James Madison 66 Zack Kuntz TE Old Dominion 67 Mac Hippenhammer WR Miami (Ohio) 68 Zay Flowers WR Boston College 69 Byron Cardwell RB Oregon 70 Tyrese Chambers WR FIU 71 Jake Haener QB Fresno State 72 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina 73 Cameron Ward QB Washington State 74 Garrett Shrader QB Syracuse 75 Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue 76 De'Zhaun Stribling WR Washington State 77 Malachi Corley WR WKU 78 Chase Brown RB Illinois 79 Grayson McCall QB Coastal Carolina 80 Clayton Tune QB Houston 81 Collin Schlee QB Toledo 82 Chris Smith RB Louisiana 83 Isaiah Bowser RB UCF 84 Blake Watson RB Old Dominion 85 George Holani RB Boise State 86 Marquez Cooper RB Kent State 87 Travis Dye RB USC 88 Frank Harris QB UTSA 89 Devin Leary QB NC State 90 Anthony Richardson QB Florida 91 Camerun Peoples RB Appalachian State 92 Kendre Miller RB TCU 93 Broc Thompson WR Purdue 94 Taye McWilliams RB Baylor 95 Trayvon Rudolph WR Northern Illinois 96 Antario Brown RB Northern Illinois 97 Alabama DEF 98 Ben Yurosek TE Stanford 99 Christopher Brooks RB BYU 100 Raheim Sanders RB Arkansas 101 Clemson DEF 102 Tyler Van Dyke QB Miami (Fla.) 103 Ali Jennings III WR Old Dominion 104 Jarret Doege QB WKU 105 Georgia DEF 106 Tyler Shough QB Texas Tech 107 Jaxson Dart QB Ole Miss 108 Jaren Hall QB BYU 109 Frank Gore Jr. RB Southern Miss 110 Chevan Cordeiro QB San Jose State 111 Dequan Finn QB Toledo 112 Adrian Martinez QB Kansas State 113 Ryan O'Keefe WR UCF 114 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia 115 Isaiah Neyor WR Texas 116 Trevion Cooley RB Louisville 117 Luther Burden WR Missouri 118 Marshon Ford TE Louisville 119 Brian Cobbs WR Utah State 120 Jirehl Brock RB Iowa State 121 Mitchell Tinsley WR Penn State 122 Corey Crooms WR Western Michigan 123 Jordan Travis QB Florida State 124 Tyler Buchner QB Notre Dame 125 Jabari Small RB Tennessee 126 Ellis Merriweather RB Umass 127 Gavin Williams RB Iowa 128 E.J. Smith RB Stanford 129 Trelon Smith RB UTSA 130 Chris Autman-Bell WR Minnesota 131 Jayshon Jackson WR Ball State 132 Tory Horton WR Colorado State 133 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State 134 Ja'Corey Brooks WR Alabama 135 Tyler Harrell WR Alabama 136 Logan Bonner QB Utah State 137 Te'Vailance Hunt WR Arkansas State 138 K.J. Jefferson QB Arkansas 139 Elijah Cooks WR San Jose State 140 Jaylon Robinson WR Ole Miss 141 Spencer Sanders QB Oklahoma State 142 Jacob Cowing WR Arizona 143 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska 144 Devin Neal RB Kansas 145 Chris Tyree RB Notre Dame 146 Nick Singleton RB Penn State 147 Seth Henigan QB Memphis 148 Brant Kuithe TE Utah 149 Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 150 Clay Millen QB Colorado State 151 Jaheim Bell TE South Carolina 152 Wisconsin DEF 153 Grant Dubose WR Charlotte 154 Chris Rodriguez RB Kentucky 155 Iowa DEF 156 Gavin Bartholomew TE Pitt 157 Payne Durham TE Purdue 158 Arik Gilbert TE Georgia 159 Jalen Wayne WR South Alabama 160 Puka Nacua WR BYU 161 Keylon Stokes WR Tulsa 162 Konata Mumpfield WR Pitt 163 Tyrone Tracy WR Purdue 164 Dedrick Parson RB Hawaii 165 Jadon Haselwood WR Arkansas 166 Carson Steele RB Ball State 167 Will Levis QB Kentucky 168 Emeka Egbuka WR Ohio State 169 Ron Cook Jr. RB Buffalo 170 British Brooks RB North Carolina 171 Dallas Dixon WR Central Michigan 172 Sean Tyler RB Western Michigan 173 Jeff Foreman WR Arkansas State 174 Sam Pinckney WR Coastal Carolina 175 Kimani Vidal RB Troy 176 Jaylan Knighton RB Miami (Fla.) 177 Kendall Milton RB Georgia 178 Jay Ducker RB Memphis 179 Payton Thorne QB Michigan State 180 Taulia Tagovailoa QB Maryland 181 Phil Jurkovec QB Boston College 182 Notre Dame DEF 183 Zion Bowens WR Hawaii 184 Daewood Davis WR WKU 185 Hunter Dekkers QB Iowa State 186 Keytaon Thompson WR Virginia 187 Hassan Beydoun WR Eastern Michigan 188 Ohio State DEF 189 Texas A&M DEF 190 Roderic Burns WR North Texas 191 Thayer Thomas WR NC State 192 Justin Lockhart WR San Jose State 193 Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland 194 Parker Washington WR Penn State 195 Shae Wyatt WR Tulane 196 JT Daniels QB West Virginia 197 Tyrin Smith WR UTEP 198 Kaden Prather WR West Virginia 199 Justin McGriff WR Utah State 200 Corey Gammage WR Marshall