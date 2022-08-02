College Fantasy Football: Top 200 Rankings for 2022
With the positional rankings now revealed for the upcoming college fantasy football season, it is time to see how each position stacks up against the other.
Below are the top 200 players for the 2022 season and there is a healthy mix of quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers near the top. While quarterbacks are typically the highest scorers and most valuable commodities in CFF, this blend speaks to the amount of talent returning to college football for the 2022 season.
Athlon Sports contributor and resident college fantasy football expert Mike Bainbridge (@MBainbridgeCFF) is here to help you prepare for the upcoming college fantasy football draft season with our positional rankings. Below is the scoring system used to compile these rankings:
25 passing yards = 1 point
Passing TD = 4 points
10 rushing yards = 1 point
Rushing TD = 6 points
Receptions = 0.5 points per reception
10 receiving yards = 1 point
Receiving TD = 6 points
Sack (Defense/Special Teams) = 1 point
Safety (Defense/Special Teams) = 4 points
4th-Down Stop (Defense/Special Teams) = 0.5 points per stop
Takeaway (Defense/Special Teams) = 2 points for each interception or fumble recovery
Touchdown (Defense/Special Teams) = 6 points
Extra Points Made (Kicker) = 1 point each
Field Goals Made (Kicker) = 3 points each
College Fantasy Football Top 200 Rankings for 2022
|Rk
|Name
|POS
|School
1
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
WR
Ohio State
2
Bijan Robinson
RB
Texas
3
Lew Nichols
RB
Central Michigan
4
TreVeyon Henderson
RB
Ohio State
5
Caleb Williams
QB
USC
6
CJ Stroud
QB
Ohio State
7
Rasheen Ali
RB
Marshall
8
Deuce Vaughn
RB
Kansas State
9
Jahmyr Gibbs
RB
Alabama
10
Xavier Worthy
WR
Texas
11
A.T. Perry
WR
Wake Forest
12
Cedric Tillman
WR
Tennessee
13
Jordan Addison
WR
USC
14
Jermaine Burton
WR
Alabama
15
Malik Cunningham
QB
Louisville
16
Hendon Hooker
QB
Tennessee
17
Zach Charbonnet
RB
UCLA
18
Braelon Allen
RB
Wisconsin
19
Sam Hartman
QB
Wake Forest
20
Bryce Young
QB
Alabama
21
Myles Price
WR
Texas Tech
22
Josh Downs
WR
North Carolina
23
Jordan Mims
RB
Fresno State
24
Sean Tucker
RB
Syracuse
25
Tavion Thomas
RB
Utah
26
Jalen Cropper
WR
Fresno State
27
Marvin Mims
WR
Oklahoma
28
Nathaniel Dell
WR
Houston
29
Quentin Johnston
WR
TCU
30
Dillon Gabriel
QB
Oklahoma
31
Rashee Rice
WR
SMU
32
Kayshon Boutte
WR
LSU
33
DeWayne McBride
RB
UAB
34
Devon Achane
RB
Texas A&M
35
Brock Bowers
TE
Georgia
36
Michael Mayer
TE
Notre Dame
37
Stefan Cobbs
WR
Boise State
38
Will Shipley
RB
Clemson
39
Titus Swen
RB
Wyoming
40
Blake Corum
RB
Michigan
41
Dante Cephas
WR
Kent State
42
Will Rogers
QB
Mississippi State
43
Zach Evans
RB
Ole Miss
44
Jayden Reed
WR
Michigan State
45
Marvin Harrison Jr.
WR
Ohio State
46
Dontayvion Wicks
WR
Virginia
47
Tanner Mordecai
QB
SMU
48
John Rhys Plumlee
QB
UCF
49
Quinn Ewers
QB
Texas
50
Tank Bigsby
RB
Auburn
51
Dominic Richardson
RB
Oklahoma State
52
Nathaniel Peat
RB
Missouri
53
Braydon Bennett
RB
Coastal Carolina
54
Donovan Edwards
RB
Michigan
55
Camar Wheaton
RB
SMU
56
Corey Kiner
RB
Cincinnati
57
Michael Trigg
TE
Ole Miss
58
Jaden Bray
WR
Oklahoma State
59
Zakhari Franklin
WR
UTSA
60
Mohamed Ibrahim
RB
Minnesota
61
Harrison Waylee
RB
Northern Illinois
62
Brennan Armstrong
QB
Virginia
63
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
QB
UCLA
64
Tayvion Robinson
WR
Kentucky
65
Kris Thornton
WR
James Madison
66
Zack Kuntz
TE
Old Dominion
67
Mac Hippenhammer
WR
Miami (Ohio)
68
Zay Flowers
WR
Boston College
69
Byron Cardwell
RB
Oregon
70
Tyrese Chambers
WR
FIU
71
Jake Haener
QB
Fresno State
72
Keaton Mitchell
RB
East Carolina
73
Cameron Ward
QB
Washington State
74
Garrett Shrader
QB
Syracuse
75
Aidan O'Connell
QB
Purdue
76
De'Zhaun Stribling
WR
Washington State
77
Malachi Corley
WR
WKU
78
Chase Brown
RB
Illinois
79
Grayson McCall
QB
Coastal Carolina
80
Clayton Tune
QB
Houston
81
Collin Schlee
QB
Toledo
82
Chris Smith
RB
Louisiana
83
Isaiah Bowser
RB
UCF
84
Blake Watson
RB
Old Dominion
85
George Holani
RB
Boise State
86
Marquez Cooper
RB
Kent State
87
Travis Dye
RB
USC
88
Frank Harris
QB
UTSA
89
Devin Leary
QB
NC State
90
Anthony Richardson
QB
Florida
91
Camerun Peoples
RB
Appalachian State
92
Kendre Miller
RB
TCU
93
Broc Thompson
WR
Purdue
94
Taye McWilliams
RB
Baylor
95
Trayvon Rudolph
WR
Northern Illinois
96
Antario Brown
RB
Northern Illinois
97
Alabama
DEF
98
Ben Yurosek
TE
Stanford
99
Christopher Brooks
RB
BYU
100
Raheim Sanders
RB
Arkansas
101
Clemson
DEF
102
Tyler Van Dyke
QB
Miami (Fla.)
103
Ali Jennings III
WR
Old Dominion
104
Jarret Doege
QB
WKU
105
Georgia
DEF
106
Tyler Shough
QB
Texas Tech
107
Jaxson Dart
QB
Ole Miss
108
Jaren Hall
QB
BYU
109
Frank Gore Jr.
RB
Southern Miss
110
Chevan Cordeiro
QB
San Jose State
111
Dequan Finn
QB
Toledo
112
Adrian Martinez
QB
Kansas State
113
Ryan O'Keefe
WR
UCF
114
Bryce Ford-Wheaton
WR
West Virginia
115
Isaiah Neyor
WR
Texas
116
Trevion Cooley
RB
Louisville
117
Luther Burden
WR
Missouri
118
Marshon Ford
TE
Louisville
119
Brian Cobbs
WR
Utah State
120
Jirehl Brock
RB
Iowa State
121
Mitchell Tinsley
WR
Penn State
122
Corey Crooms
WR
Western Michigan
123
Jordan Travis
QB
Florida State
124
Tyler Buchner
QB
Notre Dame
125
Jabari Small
RB
Tennessee
126
Ellis Merriweather
RB
Umass
127
Gavin Williams
RB
Iowa
128
E.J. Smith
RB
Stanford
129
Trelon Smith
RB
UTSA
130
Chris Autman-Bell
WR
Minnesota
131
Jayshon Jackson
WR
Ball State
132
Tory Horton
WR
Colorado State
133
Xavier Hutchinson
WR
Iowa State
134
Ja'Corey Brooks
WR
Alabama
135
Tyler Harrell
WR
Alabama
136
Logan Bonner
QB
Utah State
137
Te'Vailance Hunt
WR
Arkansas State
138
K.J. Jefferson
QB
Arkansas
139
Elijah Cooks
WR
San Jose State
140
Jaylon Robinson
WR
Ole Miss
141
Spencer Sanders
QB
Oklahoma State
142
Jacob Cowing
WR
Arizona
143
Trey Palmer
WR
Nebraska
144
Devin Neal
RB
Kansas
145
Chris Tyree
RB
Notre Dame
146
Nick Singleton
RB
Penn State
147
Seth Henigan
QB
Memphis
148
Brant Kuithe
TE
Utah
149
Sam LaPorta
TE
Iowa
150
Clay Millen
QB
Colorado State
151
Jaheim Bell
TE
South Carolina
152
Wisconsin
DEF
153
Grant Dubose
WR
Charlotte
154
Chris Rodriguez
RB
Kentucky
155
Iowa
DEF
156
Gavin Bartholomew
TE
Pitt
157
Payne Durham
TE
Purdue
158
Arik Gilbert
TE
Georgia
159
Jalen Wayne
WR
South Alabama
160
Puka Nacua
WR
BYU
161
Keylon Stokes
WR
Tulsa
162
Konata Mumpfield
WR
Pitt
163
Tyrone Tracy
WR
Purdue
164
Dedrick Parson
RB
Hawaii
165
Jadon Haselwood
WR
Arkansas
166
Carson Steele
RB
Ball State
167
Will Levis
QB
Kentucky
168
Emeka Egbuka
WR
Ohio State
169
Ron Cook Jr.
RB
Buffalo
170
British Brooks
RB
North Carolina
171
Dallas Dixon
WR
Central Michigan
172
Sean Tyler
RB
Western Michigan
173
Jeff Foreman
WR
Arkansas State
174
Sam Pinckney
WR
Coastal Carolina
175
Kimani Vidal
RB
Troy
176
Jaylan Knighton
RB
Miami (Fla.)
177
Kendall Milton
RB
Georgia
178
Jay Ducker
RB
Memphis
179
Payton Thorne
QB
Michigan State
180
Taulia Tagovailoa
QB
Maryland
181
Phil Jurkovec
QB
Boston College
182
Notre Dame
DEF
183
Zion Bowens
WR
Hawaii
184
Daewood Davis
WR
WKU
185
Hunter Dekkers
QB
Iowa State
186
Keytaon Thompson
WR
Virginia
187
Hassan Beydoun
WR
Eastern Michigan
188
Ohio State
DEF
189
Texas A&M
DEF
190
Roderic Burns
WR
North Texas
191
Thayer Thomas
WR
NC State
192
Justin Lockhart
WR
San Jose State
193
Dontay Demus Jr.
WR
Maryland
194
Parker Washington
WR
Penn State
195
Shae Wyatt
WR
Tulane
196
JT Daniels
QB
West Virginia
197
Tyrin Smith
WR
UTEP
198
Kaden Prather
WR
West Virginia
199
Justin McGriff
WR
Utah State
200
Corey Gammage
WR
Marshall