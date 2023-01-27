NFL DFS: Best DraftKings and FanDuel Picks for Sunday's Conference Championship Games

I am so excited about the NFL's conference championship games on Sunday. Don't ask me who is going to win, as I honestly keep changing my opinion. However, I am feeling good about my ability to tell you who you should play in your Championship Sunday daily fantasy (DFS) football entries for this weekend.

Both of these games should be close, so I wouldn't be surprised to see either of these games change direction in the last four minutes (or less). But I'm feeling pretty good about how things will proceed before that.

Perhaps it is because I correctly predicted Ja'Marr Chase to score last week, despite many expecting Buffalo would shut down the Bengals. Or because I told you to take a chance on Dawson Knox last week and he had the best day of all of Josh Allen's targets.

Either way, I'm riding a wave of confidence. And I'm proud to present to you below my Championship Sunday DFS picks.

Quarterback Picks for Conference Championship Games

Safe Pick: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs, (DK $6800, FD $8300)

The line on this game has seen absolutely crazy movement although it has swung back in Kansas City's favor following positive reports about Patrick Mahomes' injured ankle. But there was a reason Cincinnati was favored earlier this week and why Chiefs fans are nervous.

First off, you probably have already heard (perhaps too much?) that Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes. Burrow is the only QB to have beaten Mahomes three consecutive times. However, quarterback vs. quarterback records far too quickly dismiss the role of the defenses in those matchups. But the fact is that even if Burrow lost those games, it would not have been because of his performances. In his three games against KC, Burrow has 982 passing yards and eight touchdowns. Um, that's pretty good.

We could overlook that if, say, Burrow's recent history wasn't so strong. But it is. Against a stout Bills defense last weekend, Burrow threw for 242 yards and two touchdowns while dealing with some less-than-ideal conditions. He might have done even more damage had Cincinnati not built such a large lead before leaning on the running game to try and eat up as much clock as possible. Buffalo's secondary also is far better than the Chiefs' in terms of personnel.

The Bengals could certainly lose this game. But I promise you it won't be because Burrow has a quiet day. Lock him into your lineup.

High Leverage Pick: Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (DK $5300, FD $6900)

I suppose you could get cute and go with Chad Henne or Jimmy Garoppolo this week, but there really are only four QB options. Joe Burrow will be a popular pick this week for all of the reasons I detailed above and then some. Jalen Hurts will, too, especially after how good we looked last weekend in the rout of the Giants, not to mention his rushing ability. And if Patrick Mahomes is given a clean bill of health, he will be another popular pick. Even if he's not 100 percent, Mahomes is someone who can provide plenty of fantasy production.

The bottom line is of the four starters, I expect Purdy to be the lowest-owned option. That puts him in a high-leverage spot in which to capitalize.

The Eagles are very much a "bend but don't break" defense, which feeds right into Purdy's strength of taking what defenses give him. Football clichés aside, including the playoffs, Purdy has completed 65.9 percent of his passes this year for a 107.98 passer rating. I like his chances to at least rack up some passing yards against Philadelphia.

But Purdy also has shown an ability to run the ball when necessary, like when he had a rushing touchdown against Seattle in the Wild Card Round. The Eagles led the NFL in sacks during the regular season by a wide margin, but my guess is they limit the number of blitzes they throw at Purdy on Sunday, as he's proven surprisingly good against dialed-up pressure. Dallas brought extra rushers on 48.5 percent of Purdy's dropbacks last Sunday. But when the Cowboys did this, responded by completing 15 of 17 passes for 159 yards with no turnovers.

Purdy will not produce like this week's top QB option will. However, he's ridiculously cheap compared to his peers. He should provide incredible value at his salary while allowing the opportunity to spend up elsewhere, setting up a good chance of a GPP takedown on Sunday.

Running Back Picks for Conference Championship Games

Safe Pick: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (DK $8000, FD $9000)

First and foremost, I will be fading all Philadelphia RBs this week, at least in my cash entries. This 49ers' defense can shut down a running game like no other team. I am also staying the heck away from Kansas City RBs. Andy Reid typically doesn't give his backs an abundance of carries. And that is especially the case when the matchup is a tough one. I thought about Joe Mixon here, but how do you bet against one of the most productive RBs of this decade?

You don't. And that's why I'm going McCaffrey here. I don't love his ceiling. And for those of you in one-and-done postseason fantasy leagues, I might holster him until the next round as I think McCaffrey has a HUGE day if San Francisco makes it to the Super Bowl. But this is DFS and I love what CMac brings to the table.

He's scored 16 or more DKFPs each of the last four weeks and hasn't had less than a dozen DKFPs since Week 12. I'd say that's a pretty decent floor. McCaffrey is dealing with a calf injury that kept him out of practice earlier this week. However, even if he shows up on the final injury report (gamesmanship?) CMac has already said there's "zero" chance he's not playing on Sunday. I think you can take him for his word and use him in your lineup.

High Leverage Pick: Elijah Mitchell, San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (DK $4900, FD $5600)

Some of my younger readers might not be able to relate. But I have an analogy for you older readers. Did you ever have that former flame whom you swore you were done with, but somehow you can't resist being with them "one last time"? And that "one last time" ends up being like three or four times?

That's Mitchell for me. I can't resist the seduction. I drafted him in one of my dynasty leagues last year, and I can't help but use him whenever he's healthy. He saw a whopping 14 carries last week, leading me to think head coach Kyle Shanahan will give him a heavy load again. That's especially true given that the Eagles gave up 4.6 yards per carry during the regular season. That ranked among the 10 worst teams, and it's the worst average of the four teams playing on Sunday. And the numbers don't get much better when we look at rushing TDs either.

And even if Shanahan doesn't give Mitchell double-digit carries, I will remind you that he scored a touchdown against Seattle despite only seeing nine rushing attempts. Mitchell is a GPP pick only, but it's just too sexy for me to resist.

Wide Receiver Picks for Conference Championship Games

Safe Pick: A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers (DK $7000, FD $8000)

The 49ers have what might be the most dominant defense in the NFL this season. The way they can shut down a team's running game is awe-inspiring. They might be even better than the '85 Bears and the 2000 Ravens in doing that. But before you jump down my throat, be aware that these 49ers are not on the same level against the pass as those other squads were.

In fact, you might be surprised how weak San Francisco is in this area. Opposing wide receivers scored the sixth-most fantasy points against the 49ers during the regular season. Meanwhile, outside of Justin Jefferson, has there been a possibly better wideout in the NFC than Brown? No way. He's been amazing.

I'm talking about averaging 84.9 yards a game with 11 TDs kind of good. I haven't made a bad joke yet, so let's just say that there is plenty that Brown can do for you.

High Leverage Pick: Deebo Samuel, San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles (DK $5700, FD $7000)

Even though he'll be on the same field as A.J. Brown, I think Samuel will go heavily under-owned. I made the argument for Brown above, and I think most will understandably lean toward the stud WRs in the Cincinnati/Kansas City game.

But I love Samuel as a GPP pick this week. Not only does he have nearly 200 receiving yards over the last three weeks, but he also chipped in another 47 rushing during that span. Yes, he has had a bit of a quiet season overall (compared to 2021), but I blame that on his injury. Samuel looks extremely healthy now, which could be to the chagrin of the Eagles fans.

Tight End Picks for Conference Championship Games

Safe Pick: Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals (DK $7800, FD $8500)

Let's assume Patrick Mahomes is perfectly healthy, which he has been for most of his NFL career. And when he plays, he loves to target Kelce.

Now, let's assume Mahomes is not at full strength and doesn't have enough time to throw deep. Where do you think his passes will go? That's right, Kelce.

And if that's not enough ammo, there's also the fact that Cincinnati was in the top half of teams in most fantasy points allowed to TEs during the regular season. In the Week 13 meeting with the Bengals, Kelce caught four passes (on six targets) for 56 yards but he also lost a fumble in a game the Chiefs lost. So he may be even more motivated than usual as well.

High Leverage Pick: Hayden Hurst, Cincinnati Bengals at San Francisco 49ers (DK $3000, FD $5400)

Of the four teams remaining, the Chiefs were the most generous in terms of fantasy points allowed to tight ends. Hurst is coming off another strong game, recording five catches for 60 yards and a touchdown in the win over Buffalo. I am sure you can put together the logic.

Defense/Special Teams (DST) Pick for Conference Championship Games

Safe Pick: Philadelphia Eagles vs. San Francisco 49ers (DK $2800, FD $4600)

At some point, Brock Purdy's inexperience is going to be an issue, right? Give me a reason why it won't be on Sunday.

Actually, I can argue both sides of this argument all day long. Suppose Purdy suddenly looks more like the quarterback that was the last player taken in the draft rather than the world-beater he has been since stepping into the starting role. The upside for the Eagles D is tremendous. But let's suppose Purdy falls somewhere in the middle of the two extremes. The Eagles D should still score plenty of fantasy points. Here's why:

Since their Week 7 bye, the Eagles have yet to record fewer than two sacks in a game. Will they have five sacks like last Sunday? I doubt it. But I would expect at least two again.

Also since Philly's bye, the Eagles have generated 14 turnovers, or more than one a week. I wouldn't bet against that happening.

Despite the Eagles scoring two defensive TDs this season, they have yet to produce a special teams score. The 49ers allowed a 74-yard punt return earlier this year. Am I going to be so bold to predict that Eagles' rookie Britain Covey takes a punt back to the house? No. But Covey did return five punts for touchdowns in college, and he was eighth in the league in return yards during the regular season. Stranger things have happened.

High Leverage Pick: Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (DK $2300, FD $4000)

"Wait, you are going to go against this Patrick Mahomes, this year's likely MVP, in Arrowhead?"

The answer is yes. Few realize how good this Cincinnati defense has been lately. The Bengals have allowed 17 or fewer points in each of their last four games. Additionally, they have a defensive/special teams touchdown in two of their last three games. The upside is there. Throw in the chances of a hobbled Mahomes plus the affordable salary, and the Bengals look like a pretty slick DST play.

Good luck with your Championship Sunday DFS entries!

— Written by Mark Strausberg, a member of the Athlon Network Contributor, who despite his youthful exuberance and good looks has been playing fantasy sports before Wildcats or Hoosiers even made it to VHS. Got a fantasy sports question or thought? Hit him up on Twitter @MarkStrausberg.