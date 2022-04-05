10 Amazing Masters Records That May Never Be Broken

Tiger Woods' name is featured prominently in The Masters record book Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Consider this the appetizer before the main course. We scoured The Masters record book and found these amazing numbers:

10 The record for consecutive under-par rounds at The Masters belongs to Tiger Woods, who shot 10 consecutive rounds under par from the third round in 2000 through the final round in 2002. Not surprisingly, he won the green jacket in 2001 and 2002, after finishing fifth in 2000. Tiger's scoring average for those 10 rounds was 68.5.

28 Jordan Spieth holds the record for most birdies in a single Masters, with 28 in 2015 on his way to a four-shot win. Spieth matched Tiger Woods' tournament record at 18-under — after bogeying the 72nd hole.

37 Among many Masters records held by Jack Nicklaus is his astounding 37 cuts made at Augusta. Between 1960 and 2000, Jack played in 40 Masters, missing the cut twice (in 1967 and 1994) and withdrawing in 1983. Among Nicklaus' other Masters records: He won a record six Masters, was runner-up a record four times, and he finished in the top 5 a record 15 times, in the top 10 22 times, and in the top 25 29 times.

23 Gary Player and Fred Couples share the record with 23 consecutive made cuts at The Masters. Player didn't miss a cut between 1959 and 1982 (he didn't compete in 1973 due to illness). During that span, he won three times and finished in the top 10 15 times. Couples' streak ran from 1983 to 2008, although he didn't play in 1987 or 1994.

50 Arnold Palmer holds a record that will likely never be equaled, playing in 50 consecutive Masters from 1955 to 2004. Arnie still fell two short of Gary Player's record for total Masters played, with 52.

66 That's the record score for a "Senior" player (age 50 or above). Fred Couples shot a 66 at age 50 in the first round of the 2010 Masters; Ben Hogan, long past his prime at age 54, shot a 66 in the third round in 1967, going on to finish tied for 10th in his final Masters appearance; and 50-year-old Miguel Angel Jimenez carded a third-round 66 in 2014.

66 The lowest score by an amateur was a 66 by Ken Venturi, in 1956's first round. Venturi actually held a four-shot lead entering the final round and was in prime position to become the only amateur winner in the event's history, until a windswept final-round 80 left him one shot behind Jack Burke.

-15 The lowest total by a first-time Masters competitor happened in November 2020 — a 15-under runner-up showing from Masters rookie Sung-jae Im, who finished five shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

6 The largest lead lost after three rounds is Greg Norman's 1996 collapse from a six-stroke lead to a five-stroke loss to Nick Faldo following a final-round 78. Coming off the eighth green on that Masters Sunday, Norman was only 1-over par for the day and still held a three-shot lead over Faldo. But three bogeys and two double-bogeys down the stretch doomed Norman to the most painful failure of his star-crossed career.

0 Fred Couples won the 1992 Masters, but here's an interesting distinction for Boom-Boom: He's the only player to have never missed a Masters cut in the 20th century. Couples first played in the tournament in 1983 and didn't miss a Masters weekend until 2008.