10 Greatest Masters Champions Ever

No golfer has enjoyed more success at Augusta National than six-time champion Jack Nicklaus File Photo - The Augusta Chronicle via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Masters is the world's greatest golf tournament, so it's not surprising that it has produced an elite list of champions. We've identified the 10 greatest, who collectively possess 33 Green Jackets and have provided countless classic moments.

1. Jack Nicklaus

Wins - 6

Runner-ups - 4

Top 5 - 15

Top 10 - 22

Notes: Nobody owns Augusta like Jack. His six wins spanned 23 years of stunning brilliance. In the decade of the 1970s, he never finished lower than eighth. As if to put an exclamation point on his unparalleled career amid the Georgia pines, Jack made one final run in 1998 at age 58, finishing sixth and beating the defending champion, 22-year-old Tiger Woods. Here's a record that may never be broken: Nicklaus made an astounding 37 cuts at Augusta.

2. Tiger Woods

Wins - 5

Runner-ups - 2

Top 5 - 10

Top 10 - 12

Notes: Woods edged past The King into second place on this list with his fifth Masters win in 2019, but that ranking has been a long time coming. His 12-shot demolition of the field at the 1997 Masters was one of golf's signature moments and ushered in the Tiger era in golf. His epic chip-in in 2005 was another classic moment. Tiger is the all-time scoring average leader at The Masters for players with 50 or more career rounds.

3. Arnold Palmer

Wins - 4

Runner-ups - 2

Top 5 - 9

Top 10 - 12

Notes: Arnie came along at the perfect time, the dawn of golf's TV age, and he galvanized an army of fans with his domination at Augusta. Between 1957 and 1967, Palmer won four times and finished in the top 10 every year. He made The Masters what it is today.

4. Phil Mickelson

Wins - 3

Runner-ups - 1

Top 5 - 11

Top 10 - 15

Notes: In some ways, Lefty's record at Augusta beats Tiger's — he has more top 5s and top 10s at Augusta than his rival. Mickelson's 2004 breakthrough was perhaps the most eagerly awaited major championship win in history. Phil may be running out of time, but he always seems rejuvenated by the trip up Magnolia Lane.

5. Gary Player

Wins - 3

Runner-ups - 2

Top 5 - 8

Top 10 - 15

Notes: Player made his Masters bones in the 1960s as part of golf's Big Three with Nicklaus and Palmer, but he had some of his greatest Augusta moments in the 1970s, winning in 1974 and charging from seven strokes back in the final round in 1978, shooting 64 to win at age 42.

6. Sam Snead

Wins - 3

Runner-ups - 2

Top 5 - 9

Top 10 - 15

Notes: Slammin' Sammy enjoyed some of his greatest successes at Augusta, winning three Masters in a six-year span, including a playoff win over rival and defending champion Ben Hogan in 1954.

7. Ben Hogan

Wins - 2

Runner-ups - 4

Top 5 - 9

Top 10 - 17

Notes: The great Hogan set a Masters record during his Triple Crown season of 1953 with a 14-under total (it would be broken by Jack Nicklaus in 1965), part of an unparalleled run of golf in which he won six majors in eight appearances. In 1967, at age 56, he shot a 66 and finished 10th. His 17 Masters top 10s are second only to Nicklaus' 22.

8. Tom Watson

Wins - 2

Runner-ups - 3

Top 5 - 9

Top 10 - 15

Notes: Watson's Augusta exploits are overshadowed by his dominance at the British Open, but between 1975 and 1988, no one was better at The Masters — two wins, three runner-ups and 12 top-10 finishes.

9. Jimmy Demaret

Wins - 3

Runner-ups - 0

Top 5 - 6

Top 10 - 8

Notes: One of golf's most colorful showmen, Demaret was the first three-time Masters winner and parlayed his quick wit and flamboyant wardrobe into an appearance on "I Love Lucy."

10. Byron Nelson

Wins - 2

Runner-ups - 2

Top 5 - 7

Top 10 - 14

Notes: Lord Byron's love for The Masters was epitomized by the fact that he kept playing at Augusta even after retiring from competitive golf to run his ranch. He probably would have won one or two more Green Jackets had the tournament been held during World War II.

Honorable Mention



• Nick Faldo - A three-time Masters winner, Faldo gets penalized for benefiting from three meltdowns in his three Masters wins — Scott Hoch, who missed a two-foot putt in their playoff in 1989; Ray Floyd, who made a late bogey to fall into a playoff with Faldo and then hit into the water at 11 in Sudden Death; and most notoriously, Greg Norman, who squandered a six-shot lead over Faldo with a final-round 78. Plus, Faldo's three wins were his only Masters top 10s.

• Seve Ballesteros - The late, great Ballesteros won twice and finished second twice. He also had the decency to step aside and allow Nicklaus to charge to his sixth Green Jacket in 1986.

• Horton Smith - The event's first two-time winner, Smith won Green Jackets in 1934 (the tournament's first year) and 1936.

• Ben Crenshaw - Crenshaw's Masters win in 1994, shortly after the death of longtime mentor Harvey Penick, provided one of the most emotional moments in golf history. Crenshaw, a two-time winner, finished in the top 10 11 times. He's announced that the 2015 Masters will be his last.

• Jose Maria Olazabal - Less heralded than his countryman Seve Ballesteros, Olazabal was every bit Seve's equal at Augusta, winning in 1994 and 1999 and finishing the top 10 six other times.

• Bernhard Langer - Langer had his greatest major success at The Masters, winning twice and posting eight top 10s.

• Fred Couples - Couples made 23 consecutive Masters cuts between 1983 and 2008, although he didn't play in 1987 or 1994. He's the only Masters competitor not to miss a cut at Augusta in the 20th century. He won the tournament in 1992.

• Gene Sarazen - His "Shot Heard Round the World" — a double eagle at 15 during the 1935 Masters — put the tournament on the map and helped establish its major bona fides. It also allowed Sarazen to claim a modern career Grand Slam, the first in history.

• Raymond Floyd - Floyd won the 1976 Masters by a dominating eight strokes, matching Nicklaus' record 17-under total (which would be broken by Woods in 1997). Floyd finished second at Augusta three times, including a crushingly disappointing playoff loss to Nick Faldo in 1990, and had 11 top-10 finishes.

• Bubba Watson - Bubba won The Masters in 2012 and 2014. Add another Green Jacket to his closet this year, and Bubba works his way into the top 10.