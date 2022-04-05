Skip to main content

Masters Champions: List of Every Winner

Golfers who've won the sport's greatest game

The Masters is the world's greatest golf tournament, rich with history, the iconic Green Jacket, and a winners' list featuring a who's who of golf greats, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead.

Here's a year-by-year look at the past winners (from 1934 to 2020) of The Masters, held annually at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, along with a look at the golfers with the most Masters victories.

Masters Winners List

  • 2021 — Hideki Matsuyama
  • 2020 — Dustin Johnson
  • 2019 — Tiger Woods
  • 2018 — Patrick Reed
  • 2017 — Sergio Garcia 
  • 2016 — Danny Willett
  • 2015 — Jordan Spieth
  • 2014 — Bubba Watson
  • 2013 — Adam Scott
  • 2012 — Bubba Watson 
  • 2011 — Charl Schwartzel
  • 2010 — Phil Mickelson
  • 2009 — Angel Cabrera 
  • 2008 — Trevor Immelman
  • 2007 — Zach Johnson
  • 2006 — Phil Mickelson
  • 2005 — Tiger Woods 
  • 2004 — Phil Mickelson
  • 2003 — Mike Weir 
  • 2002 — Tiger Woods
  • 2001 — Tiger Woods
  • 2000 — Vijay Singh
  • 1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal
  • 1998 — Mark O'Meara
  • 1997 — Tiger Woods
  • 1996 — Nick Faldo
  • 1995 — Ben Crenshaw
  • 1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal
  • 1993 — Bernhard Langer
  • 1992 — Fred Couples
  • 1991 — Ian Woosnam
  • 1990 — Nick Faldo 
  • 1989 — Nick Faldo 
  • 1988 — Sandy Lyle
  • 1987 — Larry Mize 
  • 1986 — Jack Nicklaus
  • 1985 — Bernhard Langer
  • 1984 — Ben Crenshaw
  • 1983 — Seve Ballesteros
  • 1982 — Craig Stadler 
  • 1981 — Tom Watson
  • 1980 — Seve Ballesteros
  • 1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller 
  • 1978 — Gary Player
  • 1977 — Tom Watson
  • 1976 — Raymond Floyd
  • 1975 — Jack Nicklaus
  • 1974 — Gary Player
  • 1973 — Tommy Aaron
  • 1972 — Jack Nicklaus
  • 1971 — Charles Coody
  • 1970 — Billy Casper
  • 1969 — George Archer
  • 1968 — Bob Goalby
  • 1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.
  • 1966 — Jack Nicklaus 
  • 1965 — Jack Nicklaus
  • 1964 — Arnold Palmer
  • 1963 — Jack Nicklaus
  • 1962 — Arnold Palmer 
  • 1961 — Gary Player
  • 1960 — Arnold Palmer
  • 1959 — Art Wall Jr.
  • 1958 — Arnold Palmer
  • 1957 — Doug Ford
  • 1956 — Jack Burke Jr.
  • 1955 — Cary Middlecoff
  • 1954 — Sam Snead 
  • 1953 — Ben Hogan
  • 1952 — Sam Snead
  • 1951 — Ben Hogan
  • 1950 — Jimmy Demaret
  • 1949 — Sam Snead
  • 1948 — Claude Harmon
  • 1947 — Jimmy Demaret
  • 1946 — Herman Keiser
  • 1943-45 — No tournament (due to WWII)
  • 1942 — Byron Nelson
  • 1941 — Craig Wood
  • 1940 — Jimmy Demaret
  • 1939 — Ralph Guldahl
  • 1938 — Henry Picard
  • 1937 — Byron Nelson
  • 1936 — Horton Smith
  • 1935 — Gene Sarazen
  • 1934 — Horton Smith

Most Masters Victories

  • 6, Jack Nicklaus, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986
  • 5, Tiger Woods, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019
  • 4, Arnold Palmer, 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964
  • 3, Jimmy Demaret, 1940, 1947, 1950
  • 3, Sam Snead, 1949, 1952, 1954
  • 3, Gary Player, 1961, 1974, 1978
  • 3, Nick Faldo, 1989, 1990, 1996
  • 3, Phil Mickelson, 2004, 2006, 2010
  • 2, Horton Smith, 1934, 1936
  • 2, Byron Nelson, 1937, 1942
  • 2, Ben Hogan, 1951, 1953
  • 2, Tom Watson, 1977, 1981
  • 2, Seve Ballesteros, 1980, 1983
  • 2, Bernhard Langer, 1985, 1993
  • 2, Ben Crenshaw, 1984, 1995
  • 2, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1994, 1999
  • 2, Bubba Watson, 2012, 2014

