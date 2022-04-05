Masters Champions: List of Every Winner
The Masters is the world's greatest golf tournament, rich with history, the iconic Green Jacket, and a winners' list featuring a who's who of golf greats, including Tiger Woods, Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Sam Snead.
Here's a year-by-year look at the past winners (from 1934 to 2020) of The Masters, held annually at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, along with a look at the golfers with the most Masters victories.
Masters Winners List
- 2021 — Hideki Matsuyama
- 2020 — Dustin Johnson
- 2019 — Tiger Woods
- 2018 — Patrick Reed
- 2017 — Sergio Garcia
- 2016 — Danny Willett
- 2015 — Jordan Spieth
- 2014 — Bubba Watson
- 2013 — Adam Scott
- 2012 — Bubba Watson
- 2011 — Charl Schwartzel
- 2010 — Phil Mickelson
- 2009 — Angel Cabrera
- 2008 — Trevor Immelman
- 2007 — Zach Johnson
- 2006 — Phil Mickelson
- 2005 — Tiger Woods
- 2004 — Phil Mickelson
- 2003 — Mike Weir
- 2002 — Tiger Woods
- 2001 — Tiger Woods
- 2000 — Vijay Singh
- 1999 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1998 — Mark O'Meara
- 1997 — Tiger Woods
- 1996 — Nick Faldo
- 1995 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1994 — Jose Maria Olazabal
- 1993 — Bernhard Langer
- 1992 — Fred Couples
- 1991 — Ian Woosnam
- 1990 — Nick Faldo
- 1989 — Nick Faldo
- 1988 — Sandy Lyle
- 1987 — Larry Mize
- 1986 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1985 — Bernhard Langer
- 1984 — Ben Crenshaw
- 1983 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1982 — Craig Stadler
- 1981 — Tom Watson
- 1980 — Seve Ballesteros
- 1979 — Fuzzy Zoeller
- 1978 — Gary Player
- 1977 — Tom Watson
- 1976 — Raymond Floyd
- 1975 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1974 — Gary Player
- 1973 — Tommy Aaron
- 1972 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1971 — Charles Coody
- 1970 — Billy Casper
- 1969 — George Archer
- 1968 — Bob Goalby
- 1967 — Gay Brewer Jr.
- 1966 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1965 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1964 — Arnold Palmer
- 1963 — Jack Nicklaus
- 1962 — Arnold Palmer
- 1961 — Gary Player
- 1960 — Arnold Palmer
- 1959 — Art Wall Jr.
- 1958 — Arnold Palmer
- 1957 — Doug Ford
- 1956 — Jack Burke Jr.
- 1955 — Cary Middlecoff
- 1954 — Sam Snead
- 1953 — Ben Hogan
- 1952 — Sam Snead
- 1951 — Ben Hogan
- 1950 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1949 — Sam Snead
- 1948 — Claude Harmon
- 1947 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1946 — Herman Keiser
- 1943-45 — No tournament (due to WWII)
- 1942 — Byron Nelson
- 1941 — Craig Wood
- 1940 — Jimmy Demaret
- 1939 — Ralph Guldahl
- 1938 — Henry Picard
- 1937 — Byron Nelson
- 1936 — Horton Smith
- 1935 — Gene Sarazen
- 1934 — Horton Smith
Most Masters Victories
- 6, Jack Nicklaus, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1972, 1975, 1986
- 5, Tiger Woods, 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019
- 4, Arnold Palmer, 1958, 1960, 1962, 1964
- 3, Jimmy Demaret, 1940, 1947, 1950
- 3, Sam Snead, 1949, 1952, 1954
- 3, Gary Player, 1961, 1974, 1978
- 3, Nick Faldo, 1989, 1990, 1996
- 3, Phil Mickelson, 2004, 2006, 2010
- 2, Horton Smith, 1934, 1936
- 2, Byron Nelson, 1937, 1942
- 2, Ben Hogan, 1951, 1953
- 2, Tom Watson, 1977, 1981
- 2, Seve Ballesteros, 1980, 1983
- 2, Bernhard Langer, 1985, 1993
- 2, Ben Crenshaw, 1984, 1995
- 2, Jose Maria Olazabal, 1994, 1999
- 2, Bubba Watson, 2012, 2014
