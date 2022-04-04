2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule

A look at the season ahead in golf

After a super-sized 2020-21 schedule, the PGA Tour has made more enhancements to its calendar for the 2021-22 season. The schedule features a total of 48 events – 45 during the regular season and three FedEx Cup Playoffs events.

Highlights of the 2021-22 season schedule, which kicks off in mid-September a week before the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin, include a true Florida swing in 2022 headlined by THE PLAYERS Championship (March 10-13), part of four straight events that will take place in the Sunshine State. Additionally, after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, the RBC Canadian Open is set to return at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto, Ontario (June 9-12).

The 2022 majors will begin with the Masters at Augusta National in April, followed by the PGA Championship (May 19-22), which will be held at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. It will be the fifth time the course has hosted the PGA Championship, the most recent happening in 2007, which Tiger Woods won. The U.S. Open will be played over Father's Day weekend (June 16-19) at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. This will be the fourth time one of the oldest country clubs in the U.S. will have hosted the USGA's signature event, and the first time since 1988 when Curtis Strange won. The majors will conclude with the British Open (The Open Championship) from July 14-17 at the historic St. Andrews Links in Scotland.

Following the British Open, the regular season will wrap up with three more events leading into the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs will begin with the renamed FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee (Aug. 11-14), followed by the BMW Championship at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Delaware (Aug. 18-21). The playoffs will conclude with the TOUR Championship at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club (Aug. 25-28).

One other unique aspect to the 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule is that three events – the Barbasol Championship; the Barracuda Championship; and the Genesis Scottish Open – are co-sanctioned as part of the Strategic Alliance between the PGA Tour and European Tour that was announced last November. This means that these three tournaments scheduled for 2022 will count towards both the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup standings and the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule

Date: Event; Site; Purse (Winner)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 16-19: Fortinet Championship; Silverado Resort; Napa, CA; $7,000,000 (Winner: Max Homa)

Sept. 24-26: Ryder Cup; Whistling Straits; Sheboygan, WI (United States 19, Europe 9)

Sept. 30-Oct. 2: Sanderson Farms Championship; Country Club of Jackson; Jackson, MI; $7,000,000 (Winner: Sam Burns)

OCTOBER

Oct. 7-10: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open; TPC at Summerlin; Las Vegas; $7,000,000 (Winner: Sungjae Im)

Oct. 14-17: The CJ Cup @ Summit; The Summit Club; Las Vegas; $9,750,000 (Winner: Rory McIlroy)

Oct. 21-24: ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP; Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club; Chiba, Japan; $9,950,000 (Winner: Hideki Matsuyama)

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Butterfield Bermuda Championship; Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton Parish, Bermuda; $6,500,000 (Winner: Lucas Herbert)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 4-7: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba; El Camaleon Golf Club; Riviera Maya, Mexico $7,200,000 (Winner: Viktor Hovland)

Nov. 11-14: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open; Memorial Park Golf Course; Houston; $7,500,000 (Winner: Jason Kokrak)

Nov. 18-21: The RSM Classic; Sea Island Resort; Saint Simons Island, GA; $7,200,000 (Winner: Talor Gooch)

DECEMBER

Dec. 2-5: Hero World Challenge; Albany; New Providence, Bahamas (Winner: Viktor Hovland)

Dec. 10-12: QBE Shootout; Tiburon Golf Course; Naples, FL (Winners: Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na)

JANUARY

Jan. 6-9: Sentry Tournament of Champions; Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, HI (Winner: Cameron Smith)

Jan. 13-16: Sony Open in Hawaii; Waialae Country Club, Honolulu (Winner: Hideki Matsuyama)

Jan. 20-23: The American Express; PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, CA (Winner: Hudson Swafford)

Jan. 27-30: Farmers Insurance Open; Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego (Winner: Luke List)

FEBRUARY

Feb 3-6: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA (Winner: Tom Hoge)

Feb. 10-13: Waste Management Phoenix Open; TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)

Feb. 17-20: The Genesis Invitational; The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA (Winner: Joaquin Niemann)

Feb. 24-27: The Honda Classic; PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, FL (Winner: Sepp Straka)

MARCH

March 3-6: Puerto Rico Open; Grand Reserve Country Club; Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (Winner: Ryan Brehm)

March 3-6: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard; Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)

March 10-14: THE PLAYERS Championship; TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verde Beach, FL (Winner: Cameron Smith)

March 17-20: Valspar Championship; Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, Palm Harbor, FL (Winner: Sam Burns)

March 23-27: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play; Austin Country Club, Austin, TX (Winner: Scottie Scheffler)

March 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship; Puntacana Resort & Club; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic (Winner: Chad Ramey)

March 31-April 3: Valero Texas Open; TPC San Antonio, San Antonio (Winner: J.J. Spaun)

APRIL

April 7-10: Masters Tournament; Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA

April 14-17: RBC Heritage; Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC

April 21-24: Zurich Classic of New Orleans; TPC Louisiana, New Orleans

April 28-May 1: Mexico Championship

MAY

May 5-8: Wells Fargo Championship; TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm; Potomac, MD

May 12-15: AT&T Byron Nelson; TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX

May 19-22: PGA Championship; Southern Hills Country Club; Tulsa, OK

May 26-29: Charles Schwab Challenge; Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX

JUNE

June 2-5: The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday; Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH

June 9-12: RBC Canadian Open; St. George's Golf & Country Club; Toronto, Ontario

June 16-19: U.S. Open; The Country Club; Brookline, MA

June 23-26:Travelers Championship; TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

June 30-July 2: John Deere Classic; TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

JULY

July 7-10: Barbasol Championship; Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY

July 7-10: Genesis Scottish Open

July 14-17: Barracuda Championship; Old Greenwood Golf Course, Truckee, CA

July 14-17: The British Open (Open Championship); St. Andrews Links (Old Course); Fife, Scotland

July 21-24: 3M Open; TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN

July 28-31: Rocket Mortgage Classic; Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

AUGUST

Aug. 4-7: Wyndham Championship; Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC

***FedEx Cup Playoffs***

Aug. 11-14: FedEx St. Jude Championship; TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN

Aug. 18-21: BMW Championship; Wilmington Country Club; Wilmington, DE

Aug. 25-28: TOUR Championship; East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta

Note: Schedule subject to change, purse amounts to be added as they are announced.

2020-21 PGA Tour Schedule (with results)

Date: Event; Site; Purse (Winner)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 10-13: Safeway Open; Silverado Resort; Napa, CA; $6,600,000 (Winner: Stewart Cink)

Sept. 17-20*: U.S. Open; Winged Foot Golf Club, Mamaroneck, NY; $12,500,000 (Winner: Bryson DeChambeau)

Sept. 24-27: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship; Puntacana Resort & Club; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; $3,000,000 (Winner: Hudson Swafford)

OCTOBER

Oct. 1-4: Sanderson Farms Championship; Country Club of Jackson; Jackson, MI; $6,600,000 (Winner: Sergio Garcia)

Oct. 8-11: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open; TPC at Summerlin; Las Vegas; $7,000,000 (Winner: Martin Laird)

Oct. 15-18: The CJ Cup @ Shadow Creek; Shadow Creek Golf Course; Las Vegas; $9,750,000 (Winner: Jason Kokrak)

Oct. 22-25: The Zozo Championship @ Sherwood; Sherwood Country Club; Thousand Oaks, CA; $9,750,000 (Winner: Patrick Cantlay)

Oct. 29-Nov. 1: Bermuda Championship; Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton Parish, Bermuda; $3,000,000 (Winner: Brian Gay)

NOVEMBER

Nov. 5-8: Houston Open; Memorial Park Golf Course; Houston; $7,500,000 (Winner: Carlos Ortiz)

Nov. 12-15*: Masters Tournament; Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA; $11,500,000 (Winner: Dustin Johnson)

Nov. 19-22: The RSM Classic; Sea Island Resort; Saint Simons Island, GA; $6,600,000 (Winner: Robert Streb)

DECEMBER

Dec. 3-6: Mayakoba Golf Classic; El Camaleon Golf Club; Playa del Carmen, Mexico; $7,200,000 (Winner: Viktor Hovland)

JANUARY

Jan. 7-10: Sentry Tournament of Champions; Plantation Course at Kapalua, Maui, HI; $6,700,000 (Winner: Harris English)

Jan. 14-17: Sony Open in Hawaii; Waialae Country Club, Honolulu; $6,600,000 (Winner: Kevin Na)

Jan. 21-24: The American Express; PGA West Stadium Course, La Quinta, CA; $6,700,000 (Winner: Si Woo Kim)

Jan. 28-31: Farmers Insurance Open; Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego; $7,500,000 (Winner: Patrick Reed)

FEBRUARY

Feb. 4-7: Waste Management Phoenix Open; TPC Scottsdale, Scottsdale, AZ; $7,300,000 (Winner: Brooks Koepka)

Feb 11-14: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am; Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, CA; $7,800,000 (Winner: Daniel Berger)

Feb. 18-21: The Genesis Invitational; The Riviera Country Club, Pacific Palisades, CA; $9,300,000 (Winner: Max Homa)

Feb. 25-28: World Golf Championships-Workday Championship at The Concession; The Concession Golf Club, Bradenton, FL; $10,500,000 (Winner: Collin Morikawa)

Feb. 25-28: Puerto Rico Open; Grand Reserve Country Club; Rio Grande, Puerto Rico; $3,000,000 (Winner: Branden Grace)

MARCH

March 4-7: Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented by Mastercard; Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Orlando, FL; $9,300,000 (Winner: Bryson DeChambeau)

March 11-14: THE PLAYERS Championship; TPC Sawgrass, Ponte Verde Beach, FL; $15,000,000 (Winner: Justin Thomas)

March 18-21: The Honda Classic; PGA National, Palm Beach Gardens, FL; $7,000,000 (Winner: Matt Jones)

March 25-28: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play; Austin Country Club, Austin, TX; $10,500,000 (Winner: Billy Horschel)

March 25-28: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship; Puntacana Resort & Club; Punta Cana, Dominican Republic; $3,000,000 (Winner: Joel Dahmen)

APRIL

April 1-4: Valero Texas Open; TPC San Antonio, San Antonio; $7,700,000 (Winner: Jordan Spieth)

April 8-11: Masters Tournament; Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, GA; $11,500,000 (Winner: Hideki Matsuyama)

April 15-18: RBC Heritage; Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head Island, SC; $7,100,000 (Winner: Stewart Cink)

April 22-25: Zurich Classic of New Orleans; TPC Louisiana, New Orleans; $7,400,000 (Winners: Marc Leishman/Cameron Smith)

April 29-May 2: Valspar Championship; Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club, Palm Harbor, FL; $6,900,000 (WInner: Sam Burns)

MAY

May 6-9: Wells Fargo Championship; Quail Hollow Club, Charlotte, NC; $8,100,000 (Winner: Rory McIlroy)

May 13-16: AT&T Byron Nelson; TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, TX; $8,100,000 (Winner: K.H. Lee)

May 20-23: PGA Championship; The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort, Kiawah Island, SC; $11,000,000 (Winner: Phil Mickelson)

May 27-30: Charles Schwab Challenge; Colonial Country Club, Fort Worth, TX; $7,500,000 (Winner: Jason Kokrak)

JUNE

June 3-6: The Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide; Muirfield Village Golf Club, Dublin, OH; $9,300,000 (Winner: Patrick Cantlay)

June 10-13: Palmetto Championship at Congaree; Congaree Golf Club, Ridgeland, SC; $7,300,000 (Winner: Garrick Higgo)

June 17-20: U.S. Open; Torrey Pines Golf Course, San Diego; $12,500,000 (Winner: Jon Rahm)

June 24-27:Travelers Championship; TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT; $7,400,000 (Winner: Harris English)

JULY

July 1-4: Rocket Mortgage Classic; Detroit Golf Club, Detroit; $7,500,000 (Winner: Cam Davis)

July 8-11: John Deere Classic; TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL; $6,200,000 (Winner: Lucas Glover)

July 15-18: The British Open (Open Championship); Royal St. George's Golf Club, Sandwich, England; $10,750,000 (Winner: Collin Morikawa)

July 15-18: Barbasol Championship; Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, KY; $3,500,000 (Winner: Seamus Power)

July 22-25: 3M Open; TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, MN: $6,600,000 (Winner: Cameron Champ)

July 26-Aug. 1: Men's Olympic Golf Competition; Kasumigaseki Country Club, Saitama, Kanto, Japan (Gold Medal: Xander Schauffele)

AUGUST

Aug. 5-8: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational; TPC Southwind, Memphis, TN; $10,500,000 (Winner: Abraham Ancer)

Aug. 5-8: Barracuda Championship; Old Greenwood Golf Course, Truckee, CA: $3,500,000 (Winner: Richy Werenski)

Aug. 12-15: Wyndham Championship; Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, NC; $6,400,000 (Winner: Kevin Kisner)

***FedEx Cup Playoffs***

Aug. 19-22: THE NORTHERN TRUST; Liberty National Golf Club, Jersey City, NJ; $9,500,000 (Winner: Tony Finau)

Aug. 26-29: BMW Championship; Caves Valley Golf Club, Owings Mills, MD; $9,500,000 (Winner: Patrick Cantlay)

SEPTEMBER

Sept. 2-5: TOUR Championship; East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta; $46,000,000 (Winner: Patrick Cantlay)

2020-21 FedEx Cup Champion: Patrick Cantlay