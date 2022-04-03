Tiger Woods' Schedule: Predicting His Next Tournament in 2022

It has been a while since Tiger Woods has competed in a PGA Tour event, as he's been recovering and rehabilitating from the serious injuries he sustained in a car accident in February 2021. But nearly 18 months since his last PGA Tour appearance, could Woods be ready to return?

With the Masters set to tee off on Thursday, April 7, there is increasing speculation that Woods may be part of the field. He reportedly played a full practice round (18 holes) last Tuesday (March 29) with his son, Charlie, and Justin Thomas, his friend and fellow Tour member. Although nothing is official, Woods himself added to the intrigue with a Tweet on Sunday.

Woods is a five-time Masters champion, his most recent victory coming in 2019. Woods' most recent PGA Tour appearance came at the rescheduled Masters in November 2020 when the tournament was moved from its traditional spot on the calendar due to the pandemic. The defending champion at the time, Woods finished tied for 38th at one-under, 19 shots behind winner Dustin Johnson.

More recently, Woods partnered with Charlie this past December for the PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida. Designed for major champions and a family member, Team Woods finished second behind John Daly and his son.

While Woods has deemed himself a "game-time decision" to enter the Masters, when he does return, the 46-year-old, 15-time major champion will resume his pursuit of breaking a tie with Sam Snead for the most career PGA Tour wins and closing the gap between him and Jack Nicklaus for the most major championships.

(UPDATED April 3)

When is Tiger Woods' next tournament? Here's how his 2021-22 PGA Tour schedule could shape up.

• If not the Masters, the next most likely tournament would probably be the PGA Championship, which is scheduled for May 19-22 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Even when healthy, Woods' schedule usually focused on the majors and other signature PGA Tour events.