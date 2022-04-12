2022 MLB Draft: Top 50 High School Prospects

Expect to see many of these names called when the draft is held in July

The 2022 MLB Draft will take place July 17-19 in Los Angeles, as baseball's premier amateur event will head to the West Coast.

As for the draft itself, each of the last four No. 1 overall draft picks has come from college (Henry Davis, Spencer Torkelson, Adley Rutschmann, and Casey Mize), but this year could put an end to that streak. Any of the top six names listed below are capable of being the Baltimore Orioles' selection. It could even end up being a legacy pick of sorts.

Here's a look at the top 50 high school prospects (as of January 2022), courtesy of Baseball America's JJ Cooper:

1. Termarr Johnson, 2B/SS, Mays HS, Atlanta

There’s never been a player of Johnson’s ilk who has been taken with a top-three pick. He’s viewed as most likely a second baseman, and no prep second baseman has ever been a top-five pick. He’s also generously listed at 5'10". But Johnson is one of the best pure hitters to come out of high school in several years, and he’s a smooth and reliable defender, one a team could send out as a shortstop, even if he ends up at second base in the long term, which is most likely.

2. Dylan Lesko, RHP, Buford (Ga.) HS

If Lesko doesn’t go to Vanderbilt, he should be the first prep arm off the board. He’s been famous for quite a while, and his performances have consistently lived up to the lofty expectations. He could have three plus pitches.

3. Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

The son of Eric Green, an NFL tight end who was a first-round pick in 1990, Elijah has some of the best tools in the 2022 draft class. Green has power and speed and is a rangy center fielder despite a build (6'3", 225 pounds) that echoes his dad’s football roots. He has had contact issues at times, but he’s a potential 1-1 pick.

4. Jackson Ferris, LHP, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla.

Scouts will get a chance to see several of the top prospects in the class by taking a trip to IMG Academy. Ferris has an appealing blend of power (his fastball will touch 95-97 mph) and command. He could end up as the best lefty in the prep class.

5. Brock Porter, RHP, St. Mary Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich.

Most high school pitchers who throw 95-97 mph haven’t really spent much time yet worrying about a changeup. Porter has the big fastball and also a truly dominant changeup. He also has shown feel for spinning a breaking ball.

6. Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan HS, Norcross, Ga.

As you may guess from his name, Jones is the son of former Braves center fielder Andruw Jones, one of the best defensive center fielders of all time. Druw isn’t his dad in center, but he’s still one of the best defenders in the class. He’s also a plus runner who could develop into a power hitter.

7. Jayson Jones, 3B, Braswell HS, Little Elm, Texas

Jones has some of the best bat speed and power in the high school class. He will likely have to work hard to stay at third base, but his power and developing feel for hitting should make him a useful pro even if he slides to a corner outfield spot or even first base.

8. Noah Schultz, LHP, Oswego (Ill.) East HS

A skyscraper of a pitcher at 6'9", Schultz slings the ball from a lower three-quarters arm slot. Schultz spins a 91-93 mph fastball and a mid-70s slider that both have plenty of promise. He’s a Vanderbilt signee who could head to college to develop further.

9. Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny HS, Wexford, Pa.

A left-handed-hitting shortstop, Young has long been one of the better pure hitters in summer showcases. He doesn’t wow with his tools, but as a middle infielder with hitting ability, Young should be an enticing pick.

10. Brandon Barriera, LHP, American Heritage HS, Plantation, Fla.

Yet another Vanderbilt signee, Barriera has the kind of easy and compact delivery and fast arm that breed strikes. He has three relatively polished pitches to work with — a 91-96 mph fastball, 80-84 mph slider and a promising 83-85 mph changeup.

11. Tristan Smith, LHP, Boiling Springs HS, Spartanburg, S.C.

A lefty who flashed moments of dominance all summer on the showcase circuit. Teams will be watching to see how well Smith throws strikes this spring. As good as his stuff is (mid-90s fastball and hard slider), his draft slot will be largely determined by whether his command improves.

12. Nazier Mule, RHP/SS, Passaic County Tech HS, Wayne, N.J.

Mule has one of the best arms in the class. As a pitcher, he’s already touching 98-99 mph, and his slider pairs extremely well with that massive fastball. He’s also a shortstop who can handle the role defensively. He’s more promising as a pitcher because he strikes out more than is ideal, but he has plenty of potential as one of the youngest players in the 2022 draft.

13. Ian Ritchie Jr., RHP, Bainbridge HS, Bainbridge Island, Wash.

Mick Abel was the best high school pitcher to come out of the Northwest in years. Ritchie isn’t Abel’s equal, but he is yet another Northwest pitcher with a shot at being a first- or second-round pick. He is already a reliable performer with a low-90s fastball and developing slider and changeup.

14. Jacob Miller, RHP, Liberty Union HS, Baltimore, Ohio

There are definitely pitchers in the prep class who throw harder and others who can spin a better breaking ball. But this Louisville commit has some of the best feel for pitching in the class. He’s a steady, reliable performer with stuff that wouldn’t look out of place in pro ball.

15. Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian HS, Miami

That third base listing is unlikely to be the position written next to Stewart’s name if he makes it to the majors. Defensively, there are questions, and he may end up at first. But he also possesses one of the best combinations of hitting ability and power in the 2022 class, and that’s his calling card.

16. Malcolm Moore, C, McClatchy HS, Sacramento, Calif.

Moore has an argument for being the most well-rounded catcher in the prep class, although his hitting performances last summer were less consistent than desired. He’s got a chance to be a better hitter than most catchers, with a solid glove as well.

17. Tommy Specht, OF, Wahlert HS, Dubuque, Iowa

Specht is nowhere close to being where he should end up. Right now, he’s a skinny corner outfielder without the present power expected out of a left or right fielder. But just give him time. He has a good swing, and as he grows into his body, he should add power to the line drives he sprays around the outfield for now.

18. Paxton Kling, OF, Central HS, Martinsburg, Pa.

It looks to be an excellent year for hitters from Pennsylvania. Kling needs to clean up his swing a little bit, but he could stick in center field, and his hands work really well, helping him have plenty of adjustability to his swing.

19. Riley Stanford, RHP/OF, Buford (Ga.) HS

Stanford is a two-way standout who has big power in his arm (he can regularly touch 96-97 mph) and big power in his bat. He’s teammates with Dylan Lesko, giving Buford one of the best 1-2 punches in the country. If he firms up his body and his slider, he could climb up boards.

20. Andrew Dutkanych IV, RHP, Brebeuf Jesuit Prep, Indianapolis

Dutkanych may not be allowed to take the ball and put up a nine-inning complete game because of pitch limits when he reaches pro ball, but that’s what he wants to do every time out. He’s touched 96-97 mph, and he shows feel for spinning a breaking ball.

21. Hayden Murphy, RHP, Tiftarea Academy, Chula, Ga.

The best is likely yet to come for Murphy. He’s a projectable three-pitch starting pitcher who can touch 92-94 mph, spin a breaking ball and show present feel for a changeup. If he gets to Auburn, he could follow in Casey Mize’s footsteps.

22. Gavin Kilen, SS, Milton (Wisc.) HS

A few years ago, the idea of taking a prep bat from Wisconsin seemed risky. Gavin Lux and Jarred Kelenic have completely changed that. Kilen needs to continue to get better and stronger at the plate, but defensively, he’s one of the best gloves in the class and seems a sure bet to stay at shortstop.

23. Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater (Okla.) HS

The next in line in a baseball family, Jackson is the son of longtime big-league outfielder Matt Holliday and the grandson of longtime coach Tom Holliday. He has the instincts and feel you would expect, although he wavers between being a hit-first shortstop and one who sells out some contact for bigger power.

24. Jared Jones, C, Walton HS, Marietta, Ga.

There’s some definite swing-and-miss to Jones’ game, and his arm stroke is as long as his swing. But he’s a big catcher with big power. There’s a shot that he could develop into a well-rounded catcher, especially if automated ball-strike calling becomes part of the game over the next five years.

25. Austin Henry, RHP, Dell Rapids (S.D.) HS

If this was 2001, Henry would likely be far down a draft list. His fastball has modest velocity (91-92 mph), but he gets swings and misses with it when he elevates, and more importantly, he spins a 3,200-3,300 RPM curveball that is one of the highest spin rates teams have seen among prep pitchers.

26. Roman Anthony, OF, Stoneman Douglass HS, Parkland, Fla.

27. Luke Heyman, C, Lake Brantley HS, Altamonte Springs, Fla.

28. Chase Shores, RHP, Midland (Texas) Lee HS

29. Gavin Turley, OF, Hamilton HS, Chandler, Ariz.

30. Dakota Jordan, OF, Canton (Miss.) Academy

31. Nolan Schubart, OF, St. Mary Prep, Orchard Lake, Mich.

32. Tucker Toman, 3B, Hammond HS, Columbia, S.C.

33. Eli Jerzembeck, RHP, Providence HS, Charlotte, N.C.

34. Mikey Romero, SS, Orange (Calif.) Lutheran HS

35. Cutter Coffey, RHP/SS, Liberty HS, Brentwood, Calif.

36. Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman HS, Las Vegas

37. Ryan Clifford, OF, Pro5 Baseball Academy, Apex, N.C.

38. Dominic Hellman, SS, Jackson HS, Mill Creek, Wash.

39. Andrew Fischer, 3B, Wall (N.J.) Township HS

40. Tucker Biven, SS, New Albany (Ind.) HS

41. Pierce George, RHP, Lake Travis HS, Austin, Texas

42. Mason Swinney, SS/2B, Phil Campbell (Ala.) HS

43. Korbyn Dickerson, OF, Trinity HS, Louisville, Ky.

44. Jackson Cox, RHP, Toutle Lake HS, Toutle, Wash.

45. Elgin Bennett, OF, Woodward Academy, College Park, Ga.

46. Jett Williams, SS/OF, Rockwall-Heath HS, Rockwall, Texas

47. Caden Dana, RHP, Don Bosco Prep HS, Ramsey, N.J.

48. Kaden Martin, OF, McDonough (Ga.) HS

49. Logan Forsythe, RHP, D’Iberville (Miss.) HS

50. Emaarion Boyd, OF, South Panola HS, Batesville, Miss.

