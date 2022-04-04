Skip to main content

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule

2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule

A look at every Truck Series race in the season ahead

Here is a look at NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series 2022 schedule with date, race name (if available), track location, and winner (once the season starts). The Truck Series is set to run a 23-race schedule, including seven playoff events.

DateRaceTrackWinner

Feb. 8

NextEra Energy 250

Daytona International Speedway

Zane Smith

March 4

Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Chandler Smith

March 19

Fr8 208

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Corey Heim

March 26

XPEL 225

Circuit of The Americas

Zane Smith

April 7

TBA

Martinsville Speedway

April 16

Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt

Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)

May 6

Dead On Tools 200

Darlington Raceway

May 14

TBA

Kansas Speedway

May 20

SpeedyCash.com 250

Texas Motor Speedway

May 27

North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 4

Toyota 200 presented by CK Power

World Wide Technology Raceway

June 11

TBA

Sonoma Raceway

June 18

TBA

Knoxville Raceway

June 24

Rackley Roofing 200

Nashville Superspeedway

July 9

TBA

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

July 23

TBA

Pocono Raceway

July 29

TBA*

Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Aug. 13

TBA*

Richmond Raceway

Sept. 9

TBA*

Kansas Superspeedway

Sept. 15

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics*

Bristol Motor Speedway

Oct. 1

Talladega 250*

Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 22

Baptist Health 250*

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Nov. 4

Lucas Oil 150*

Phoenix Raceway

*Indicates playoff race. Dates, race names, and tracks are subject to change.

