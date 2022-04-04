2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule
Here is a look at NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series 2022 schedule with date, race name (if available), track location, and winner (once the season starts). The Truck Series is set to run a 23-race schedule, including seven playoff events.
|Date
|Race
|Track
|Winner
Feb. 8
NextEra Energy 250
Daytona International Speedway
Zane Smith
March 4
Victoria's Voice Foundation 200
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Chandler Smith
March 19
Fr8 208
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Corey Heim
March 26
XPEL 225
Circuit of The Americas
Zane Smith
April 7
TBA
Martinsville Speedway
April 16
Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt
Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt)
May 6
Dead On Tools 200
Darlington Raceway
May 14
TBA
Kansas Speedway
May 20
SpeedyCash.com 250
Texas Motor Speedway
May 27
North Carolina Education Lottery 200
Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 4
Toyota 200 presented by CK Power
World Wide Technology Raceway
June 11
TBA
Sonoma Raceway
June 18
TBA
Knoxville Raceway
June 24
Rackley Roofing 200
Nashville Superspeedway
July 9
TBA
Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
July 23
TBA
Pocono Raceway
July 29
TBA*
Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
Aug. 13
TBA*
Richmond Raceway
Sept. 9
TBA*
Kansas Superspeedway
Sept. 15
UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics*
Bristol Motor Speedway
Oct. 1
Talladega 250*
Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 22
Baptist Health 250*
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Nov. 4
Lucas Oil 150*
Phoenix Raceway
*Indicates playoff race. Dates, race names, and tracks are subject to change.