2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Schedule

A look at every Truck Series race in the season ahead

Here is a look at NASCAR's Camping World Truck Series 2022 schedule with date, race name (if available), track location, and winner (once the season starts). The Truck Series is set to run a 23-race schedule, including seven playoff events.

Date Race Track Winner Feb. 8 NextEra Energy 250 Daytona International Speedway Zane Smith March 4 Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Chandler Smith March 19 Fr8 208 Atlanta Motor Speedway Corey Heim March 26 XPEL 225 Circuit of The Americas Zane Smith April 7 TBA Martinsville Speedway April 16 Pinty's Truck Race on Dirt Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) May 6 Dead On Tools 200 Darlington Raceway May 14 TBA Kansas Speedway May 20 SpeedyCash.com 250 Texas Motor Speedway May 27 North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Charlotte Motor Speedway June 4 Toyota 200 presented by CK Power World Wide Technology Raceway June 11 TBA Sonoma Raceway June 18 TBA Knoxville Raceway June 24 Rackley Roofing 200 Nashville Superspeedway July 9 TBA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course July 23 TBA Pocono Raceway July 29 TBA* Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park Aug. 13 TBA* Richmond Raceway Sept. 9 TBA* Kansas Superspeedway Sept. 15 UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics* Bristol Motor Speedway Oct. 1 Talladega 250* Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 22 Baptist Health 250* Homestead-Miami Speedway Nov. 4 Lucas Oil 150* Phoenix Raceway

*Indicates playoff race. Dates, race names, and tracks are subject to change.