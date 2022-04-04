2022 NASCAR Schedule: NASCAR Cup Series

A look at every Cup series race in the season ahead

NASCAR's 36-race 2022 schedule will kick off as it traditionally does, down in Daytona but there are some new things fans can look forward to this season, starting with the first official event. The Cup Series will head west as the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will host the "Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum" on Feb. 6, two weeks before the Daytona 500. Additionally, the series will hold its first race at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois, in early June while also returning to the Circuit of The Americas (March 27) and Nashville Superspeedway (June 26) in 2022. This season also marks the first for USA Network as a broadcast partner. USA Network is scheduled to air 11 races, joining FOX, NBC and FS1.

Here's a look at the full 36-race schedule with names, track locations, TV information, and winners as the season progresses.

2022 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

(Note: Dates, race names, tracks all subject to change.)

Feb. 20 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

(Winner: Austin Cindric)

Feb. 27 NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 6 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Winner: Alex Bowman)

March 13 Runoff Mortgage 500 at Phoenix Raceway

(Winner: Chase Briscoe)

March 20 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(Winner: William Byron)

March 27 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

(Winner: Ross Chastain)

April 3 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

(Winner: Denny Hamlin)

April 9 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1)

April 17 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) (7 p.m. ET on FOX)



April 24 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (3 p.m. ET on FOX)



May 1 Drydene 400 at Dover Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1)

May 8 NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1)



May 15 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on FS1)



May 22 NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

May 22 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway (8 p.m. ET on FS1)



May 29 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (6 p.m. ET on FOX)



June 5 NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on FS1)



June 12 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway (4 p.m. ET on FS1)



June 26 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway (5 p.m. ET on NBC)



July 3 Kwik Trip 250 presented by Jockey Made in America at Road America (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)

July 10 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)

July 17 Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)



July 24 NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)



July 31 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)

Aug. 7 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)



Aug. 14 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)



Aug. 21 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)



Aug. 27 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway (7 p.m. ET on NBC)



***Playoffs Start***

Sept. 4 Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway (6 p.m. ET on USA Network)



Sept. 11 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway (3 p.m. ET on USA Network)



Sept. 17 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)



Sept. 25 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network)

Oct. 2 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)

Oct. 9 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course (2 p.m. ET on NBC)



Oct. 16 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)



Oct. 23 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway (2:30 p.m. ET on NBC)



Oct. 30 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC)



Nov. 6 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway (3 p.m. ET on NBC)

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

For those who want to look back to last season (2021) and see which driver won a particular race, here's a look at that year's NASCAR schedule with the race winner listed below.

Feb. 14 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

(Winner: Michael McDowell)

Feb. 21 O'Reilly Auto Parts 253 at Daytona at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

(Winner: Christopher Bell)

Feb. 28 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(Winner: William Byron)

March 7 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

March 14 Instacart 500 at Phoenix Raceway

(Winner: Martin Truex Jr.)

March 21 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(Winner: Ryan Blaney)

March 29 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Dirt) (postponed from March 28 due to rain)

(Winner: Joey Logano)

April 10-11 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway (suspended on April 10 due to rain, completed on April 11)

(Winner: Martin Truex Jr.)

April 18 Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway

(Winner: Alex Bowman)

April 25 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

(Winner: Brad Keselowski)

May 2 Buschy McBusch Race 400 at Kansas Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Busch)

May 9 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

(Winner: Martin Truex Jr.)

May 16 Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway

(Winner: Alex Bowman)

May 23 EchoPark Texas Grand Prix at Circuit of The Americas

(Winner: Chase Elliott)

May 30 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

June 6 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

June 13 NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

(Winner: Aric Almirola)

June 13 NASCAR All-Star Open at Texas Motor Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

June 20 Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

June 26 Pocono Organics CBD 325 at Pocono Raceway

(Winner: Alex Bowman)

June 27 Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 at Pocono Raceway

(Winner: Kyle Busch)

July 4 Jockey Made in America 250 Presented by Kwik Trip at Road America

(Winner: Chase Elliott)

July 11 Quaker State 400 presented by Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(Winner: Kurt Busch)

July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(Winner: Aric Almirola)

Aug. 8 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

Aug. 15 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

(Winner: AJ Allmendinger)

Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

(Winner: Ryan Blaney)

Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

(Winner: Ryan Blaney)

***Playoffs Start***

Sept. 5 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

(Winner: Denny Hamlin)

Sept. 11 Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders at Richmond Raceway

(Winner: Martin Truex Jr.)

Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

Sept. 26 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(Winner: Denny Hamlin)

Oct. 4 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (postponed from Oct. 3 due to rain, then shortened to 117 laps because of more rain)

(Winner: Bubba Wallace)

Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

Oct. 24 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

Oct. 31 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

(Winner: Alex Bowman)

Nov. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

(Winner: Kyle Larson)

2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion — Kyle Larson

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule

For those who want to look back to last season (2020) and see which driver won a particular race, here's a look at that year's NASCAR schedule with the race winner listed below.

Feb. 16 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 23 Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Joey Logano)

March 1 Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway (Fontana, Calif.)

(WINNER: Alex Bowman)

March 8 FanShield 500 at Phoenix Raceway

(WINNER: Joey Logano)

May 17 The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

May 20 Toyota 500 at Darlington Raceway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

May 24 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Brad Keselowski)

May 28 Alsco Uniforms 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Chase Elliott)

May 31 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Brad Keselowski)

June 7 Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

June 10 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway

(WINNER: Martin Truex Jr.)

June 14 Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

June 22 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

(WINNER: Ryan Blaney)

June 27 Pocono Organics 325 in partnership with Rodale Institute at Pocono Raceway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

June 28 Pocono 350 at Pocono Raceway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

July 5 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard Powered by Florida Georgia Line at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

July 12 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart at Kentucky Speedway

(WINNER: Cole Custer)

July 15 All-Star Open at Bristol Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Matt DiBenedetto)

July 15 All-Star Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Chase Elliott)

July 19 O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Austin Dillon)

July 23 Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 2 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Brad Keselowski)

Aug. 8 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 9 Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 16 GoBowling 235 at Daytona International Speedway Road Course

(WINNER: Chase Elliott)

Aug. 22 Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

Aug. 23 Drydene 311 at Dover International Speedway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

Aug. 29 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

(WINNER: William Byron)

***Playoffs Start***

Sept. 6 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 12 Federated Auto Parts 400 at Richmond Raceway

(WINNER: Brad Keselowski)

Sept. 19 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Kevin Harvick)

Sept. 27 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Kurt Busch)

Oct. 4 YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

(WINNER: Denny Hamlin)

Oct. 11 Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course

(WINNER: Chase Elliott)

Oct. 18 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

(WINNER: Joey Logano)

Oct. 28 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway

(WINNER: Kyle Busch)

Nov. 1 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville at Martinsville Speedway

(WINNER: Chase Elliott)

Nov. 8 NASCAR Cup Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway

(WINNER: Chase Elliott)

2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion — Chase Elliott