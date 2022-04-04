Here's the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule featuring date, race name (if available), track location, and winner (once the season starts). The Xfinity Series is set to run a 33-race schedule (three fewer than Cup Series), including seven playoff events.

Date Race Venue Winner Feb. 19 Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300 Daytona International Speedway Austin Hill Feb. 26 Production Alliance 300 Auto Club Speedway Cole Custer March 5 Alsco Uniforms 300 Las Vegas Motor Speedway Ty Gibbs March 12 United Rentals 200 Phoenix Raceway Noah Gragson March 19 Nalley Cars 250 Atlanta Motor Speedway Ty Gibbs March 26 Pit Boss 250 Circuit of The Americas AJ Allmendinger April 2 ToyotaCare 250 Richmond Raceway Ty Gibbs April 8 Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com Martinsville Speedway April 23 Ag-Pro 300 Talladega Superspeedway April 30 A-GAME 200 Dover Motor Speedway May 7 Mahindra ROXOR 200 Darlington Raceway May 21 Texas 250 Texas Motor Speedway May 28 Alsco Uniforms 300 Charlotte Motor Speedway June 4 TBA Portland International Raceway June 25 Tennessee Lottery 250 Nashville Superspeedway July 2 Henry 180 Road America July 9 Alsco Uniforms 250 Atlanta Motor Speedway July 16 TBA New Hampshire Motor Speedway July 23 TBA Pocono Raceway July 30 Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course Aug. 6 TBA Michigan International Speedway Aug. 20 TBA Watkins Glen International Aug. 26 Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola Daytona International Speedway Sept. 3 Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Darlington Raceway Sept. 10 Kansas Lottery 300 Kansas Speedway Sept. 16 Food City 300 Bristol Motor Speedway Sept. 24 Andy's Frozen Custard 300* Texas Motor Speedway Oct. 1 Sparks 300* Talladega Superspeedway Oct. 8 TBA* Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval) Oct. 15 Alsco Uniforms 302* Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 22 Contender Boats 250* Homestead-Miami Speedway Oct. 29 Dead On Tools 250* Martinsville Speedway Nov. 5 NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Championship* Phoenix Raceway

*Indicates playoff race. Dates, race names, and tracks are subject to change.

