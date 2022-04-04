2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule
Here's the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule featuring date, race name (if available), track location, and winner (once the season starts). The Xfinity Series is set to run a 33-race schedule (three fewer than Cup Series), including seven playoff events.
|Date
|Race
|Venue
|Winner
Feb. 19
Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300
Daytona International Speedway
Austin Hill
Feb. 26
Production Alliance 300
Auto Club Speedway
Cole Custer
March 5
Alsco Uniforms 300
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Ty Gibbs
March 12
United Rentals 200
Phoenix Raceway
Noah Gragson
March 19
Nalley Cars 250
Atlanta Motor Speedway
Ty Gibbs
March 26
Pit Boss 250
Circuit of The Americas
AJ Allmendinger
April 2
ToyotaCare 250
Richmond Raceway
Ty Gibbs
April 8
Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com
Martinsville Speedway
April 23
Ag-Pro 300
Talladega Superspeedway
April 30
A-GAME 200
Dover Motor Speedway
May 7
Mahindra ROXOR 200
Darlington Raceway
May 21
Texas 250
Texas Motor Speedway
May 28
Alsco Uniforms 300
Charlotte Motor Speedway
June 4
TBA
Portland International Raceway
June 25
Tennessee Lottery 250
Nashville Superspeedway
July 2
Henry 180
Road America
July 9
Alsco Uniforms 250
Atlanta Motor Speedway
July 16
TBA
New Hampshire Motor Speedway
July 23
TBA
Pocono Raceway
July 30
Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard
Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
Aug. 6
TBA
Michigan International Speedway
Aug. 20
TBA
Watkins Glen International
Aug. 26
Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola
Daytona International Speedway
Sept. 3
Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
Darlington Raceway
Sept. 10
Kansas Lottery 300
Kansas Speedway
Sept. 16
Food City 300
Bristol Motor Speedway
Sept. 24
Andy's Frozen Custard 300*
Texas Motor Speedway
Oct. 1
Sparks 300*
Talladega Superspeedway
Oct. 8
TBA*
Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)
Oct. 15
Alsco Uniforms 302*
Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Oct. 22
Contender Boats 250*
Homestead-Miami Speedway
Oct. 29
Dead On Tools 250*
Martinsville Speedway
Nov. 5
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Championship*
Phoenix Raceway
*Indicates playoff race. Dates, race names, and tracks are subject to change.
