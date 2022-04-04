Skip to main content

2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series Schedule

Here's the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule featuring date, race name (if available), track location, and winner (once the season starts). The Xfinity Series is set to run a 33-race schedule (three fewer than Cup Series), including seven playoff events.

DateRaceVenueWinner

Feb. 19

Beef. It's What's For Dinner. 300

Daytona International Speedway

Austin Hill

Feb. 26

Production Alliance 300

Auto Club Speedway

Cole Custer

March 5

Alsco Uniforms 300

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Ty Gibbs

March 12

United Rentals 200

Phoenix Raceway

Noah Gragson

March 19

Nalley Cars 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Ty Gibbs

March 26

Pit Boss 250

Circuit of The Americas

AJ Allmendinger

April 2

ToyotaCare 250

Richmond Raceway

Ty Gibbs

April 8

Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Martinsville Speedway

April 23

Ag-Pro 300

Talladega Superspeedway

April 30

A-GAME 200

Dover Motor Speedway

May 7

Mahindra ROXOR 200

Darlington Raceway

May 21

Texas 250

Texas Motor Speedway

May 28

Alsco Uniforms 300

Charlotte Motor Speedway

June 4

TBA

Portland International Raceway

June 25

Tennessee Lottery 250

Nashville Superspeedway

July 2

Henry 180

Road America

July 9

Alsco Uniforms 250

Atlanta Motor Speedway

July 16

TBA

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

July 23

TBA

Pocono Raceway

July 30

Pennzoil 150 at The Brickyard

Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course

Aug. 6

TBA

Michigan International Speedway

Aug. 20

TBA

Watkins Glen International

Aug. 26

Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

Daytona International Speedway

Sept. 3

Sports Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Darlington Raceway

Sept. 10

Kansas Lottery 300

Kansas Speedway

Sept. 16

Food City 300

Bristol Motor Speedway

Sept. 24

Andy's Frozen Custard 300*

Texas Motor Speedway

Oct. 1

Sparks 300*

Talladega Superspeedway

Oct. 8

TBA*

Charlotte Motor Speedway (Roval)

Oct. 15

Alsco Uniforms 302*

Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Oct. 22

Contender Boats 250*

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Oct. 29

Dead On Tools 250*

Martinsville Speedway

Nov. 5

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Championship*

Phoenix Raceway

*Indicates playoff race. Dates, race names, and tracks are subject to change.

