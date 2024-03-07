Skip to main content

Lakers Fans Want Darvin Ham Fired After Wednesday Night Loss

Lakers fans are fed up with head coach Darvin Ham.

On Wednesday night, Los Angeles dropped yet another game to the Sacramento Kings. Despite a 31-point, 13-assist effort from LeBron James, the Lakers were unable to get the job done.

The Kings went on a scoring tear in the second quarter, outscoring the Lakers 44-20. Ham took some serious criticism for his lack of coaching adjustments in the midst of this run.

"This is the type of loss where you have to fire Darvin Ham on the spot. This is now inexcusable," one fan wrote.

"Rob Pelinka needs to pull the plug on Darvin Ham. I loathe him as a coach. He shouldn't be in the NBA. He should be coaching high school and learning the very basics of the job, cause it's the basics that he's consistently terrible at... player matchups, rotations, timeouts," another said.

"10th seed in the West with a healthy LeBron James & Anthony Davis. Darvin Ham is still employed," another added.

Through 64 games in his second season as head coach of the Lakers, Ham has his team poised with a 34-30 record. Despite boasting two of the league's best players in James and Anthony Davis, Los Angeles currently holds the No. 10 seed in the Western Conference.

The Lakers will look to get back on track in a matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

