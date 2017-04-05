click meAdvertisement

Lonzo Ball Unveils Signature Shoe For $495

By Jasmine Watkins, 5/4/17, 3:59 PM EDT

The NBA prospect hasn't even played in the NBA yet.

Lonzo Ball, son of outspoken Lavar Ball, has unveiled his signature shoe.

 

After being turned down from Nike, adidas, Under Armour and others because they didn't want to license the Big Baller Brand, the Ball family decided to go their own route. The only problem, the shoes are $495. That's a lot of money for someone who hasn't stepped foot on an NBA court yet. Although Lonzo is expected to be a high draft pick, there is no certainty that he'll pan out as a star in the NBA.

 

 

 

 

 

Will you be picking up a pair?

