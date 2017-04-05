Lonzo Ball Unveils Signature Shoe For $495

Lonzo Ball, son of outspoken Lavar Ball, has unveiled his signature shoe.

After being turned down from Nike, adidas, Under Armour and others because they didn't want to license the Big Baller Brand, the Ball family decided to go their own route. The only problem, the shoes are $495. That's a lot of money for someone who hasn't stepped foot on an NBA court yet. Although Lonzo is expected to be a high draft pick, there is no certainty that he'll pan out as a star in the NBA.

EXCLUSIVE: Lonzo Ball’s signature sneaker has arrived.



Independently made by Big Baller Brand.



Meet the ZO2: https://t.co/sst8h7jfal pic.twitter.com/CGhtGbgKPq — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 4, 2017

Lonzo: "We're selling the shoes for $495"



Everyone: pic.twitter.com/p2FTCPSThT — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) May 4, 2017

You can also get a pair of flip-flops from the Big Baller Brand for $220. The Ball family certainly isn't about rollback prices.

Here are the $220 Lonzo Ball flip flops pic.twitter.com/cZJKN1BeZb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 4, 2017

Will you be picking up a pair?