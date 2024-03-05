Shannon Sharpe is Predicting a Lakers Sweep Against Top Western Conference Team in NBA Playoffs

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference.

Through 63 games, the historic L.A. franchise sits at just 34-29.

With that said, ESPN's Shannon Sharpe seems convinced that LeBron James' squad would dispel the West's current No. 2 seed - the Oklahoma City Thunder - with relative ease in the NBA playoffs.

He made his argument on ESPN's First Take this morning.

"With the way they're shooting the ball now with D-Lo and Austin Reaves, first of all, it ain't even going seven games," Sharpe began. "We beat 'em 4-2. Doesn't matter where they play, they could play in OKC, they could play in Norman, Oklahoma, they could play in Tulsa, Oklahoma, or they could play in Oklahoma City.

"Lakers in four. Lakers in four. We might sweep 'em."

Whether it be six games or a four-game sweep, Sharpe seems to like the Lakers' chances against a young OKC Thunder team in the West playoffs.

The Thunder, currently at 42-19, possess the best offense in the West so far this season, averaging 120.9 points per game. With that said, they've allowed the second-most points of any team currently inside the play-in bubble in the West.

Who would you take in seven-game series between the Lakers and Thunder?