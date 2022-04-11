Chris Parent/LSU Athletics

A total of 38 cornerbacks were taken last year but that doesn't mean the position won't be a major factor in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, with nine cornerbacks in this year's class given a first-round grade, it appears that there are plenty of quality options even if they don't go in the first 32 picks. But can this group match the five first-rounders from 2021?

As part of Athlon Sports' 2022 NFL Draft Guide, we have ranked each position, including 30 cornerbacks. A total of 14 of these also can be found among the top 100 prospects overall. Here is how Athlon ranks this year's outside and inside linebacker classes.

2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings

1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati

3. Trent McDuffie, Washington

4. Derion Kendrick, Georgia

5. Kyler Gordon, Washington

6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

7. Roger McCreary, Auburn

8. Kaiir Elam, Florida

9. Martin Emerson Jr., Mississippi State

10. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama

11. Marcus Jones, Houston

12. Mykael Wright, Oregon

13. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

14. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska

15. Tariq Woolen, UTSA

16. Josh Jobe, Alabama

17. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston

18. Akayleb Evans, Missouri

19. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State

20. Jaylen Watson, Washington State

21. Montaric Brown, Arkansas

22. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh

23. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech

24. Josh Thompson, Texas

25. Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State

26. Jack Jones, Arizona State

27. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn

28. Decobie Durant, South Carolina State

29. Chase Lucas, Arizona State

30. Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington