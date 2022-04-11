2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings
A total of 38 cornerbacks were taken last year but that doesn't mean the position won't be a major factor in the 2022 NFL Draft. In fact, with nine cornerbacks in this year's class given a first-round grade, it appears that there are plenty of quality options even if they don't go in the first 32 picks. But can this group match the five first-rounders from 2021?
As part of Athlon Sports' 2022 NFL Draft Guide, we have ranked each position, including 30 cornerbacks. A total of 14 of these also can be found among the top 100 prospects overall. Here is how Athlon ranks this year's outside and inside linebacker classes.
Related: Top 100 Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft
Recommended Articles
Positional rankings are just one of the features in Athlon Sports' 2022 NFL Draft Guide. This year's edition is highlighted by in-depth scouting reports on 230 of the top prospects. At 176 pages, it's the most complete preview of the upcoming draft. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.
2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings
1. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
2. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
3. Trent McDuffie, Washington
4. Derion Kendrick, Georgia
5. Kyler Gordon, Washington
6. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
7. Roger McCreary, Auburn
8. Kaiir Elam, Florida
9. Martin Emerson Jr., Mississippi State
10. Jalyn Armour-Davis, Alabama
11. Marcus Jones, Houston
12. Mykael Wright, Oregon
13. Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
14. Cam Taylor-Britt, Nebraska
15. Tariq Woolen, UTSA
16. Josh Jobe, Alabama
17. Zyon McCollum, Sam Houston
18. Akayleb Evans, Missouri
19. Joshua Williams, Fayetteville State
20. Jaylen Watson, Washington State
21. Montaric Brown, Arkansas
22. Damarri Mathis, Pittsburgh
23. Jermaine Waller, Virginia Tech
24. Josh Thompson, Texas
25. Tariq Castro-Fields, Penn State
26. Jack Jones, Arizona State
27. Nehemiah Pritchett, Auburn
28. Decobie Durant, South Carolina State
29. Chase Lucas, Arizona State
30. Brendan Radley-Hiles, Washington