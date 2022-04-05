Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson

Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Wolverines, 2022 NFL Draft

The Heisman Trophy runner-up should make an immediate impact and has All-Pro upside

It should come as no surprise that Aidan Hutchinson is a name on everyone's lips when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft. For one, he's coming off a dominating senior season at Michigan that saw him put together arguably the best season of any player, regardless of position, and he has the Heisman votes to back that up. But beyond his college resume, it's all the boxes that he checks (and then some) as to why he's considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

Aidan Hutchinson Draft Profile

College: Michigan
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 260

Strong Points

Hutchinson returned to Michigan for his senior year after an injury-shortened 2020 and proceeded to enjoy one of the best seasons of any player in the nation. His game is built around explosive power and a relentless motor, bringing the kind of violence that often shocked blockers at the collegiate level. The quickness with his hands and his upper-body strength are exceptional. He’s more than just brute strength, though; he’s a twitched-up athlete with the quickness to win in a variety of ways, especially once he gets an NFL position coach to expand his repertoire of moves. The flexibility through his hip and core is also outstanding and, when combined with his length, gives him a chance to be a constant threat to bend the edge. He dominates as an edge setter as well, manhandling tight ends as a run defender and showing a nose for the ball.

Weak Points

A little more of an expansive pass-rush repertoire would be nice — he has the power to drive back (or drive over) offensive tackles, but he won’t be able to do it as frequently against NFL competition. The ankle injury that cost him most of the 2020 season will be worth an extra look.

Summary

Hutchinson’s incredible tenacity, character and outstanding physical traits very much make him a worthy No. 1 overall pick. He can play either side of the line and should make a Day 1 impact with All-Pro upside as he adds some more nuance to his pass-rush approach.

Final Grade: Top-10 Pick

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2018

13

14

1.0-4

0.0-0

1

0-0

0

2019

13

68

10.0-45

4.5-30

4

2-0

6

2020

3

15

0.0-0

0.0-0

2

0-0

0

2021

14

62

16.5-77

14.0-73

12

2-0

3

Career

43

159

27.5-126

18.5-103

19

4-0

9

