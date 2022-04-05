2022 NFL Draft Profile: Aidan Hutchinson

The Heisman Trophy runner-up should make an immediate impact and has All-Pro upside

It should come as no surprise that Aidan Hutchinson is a name on everyone's lips when it comes to the 2022 NFL Draft. For one, he's coming off a dominating senior season at Michigan that saw him put together arguably the best season of any player, regardless of position, and he has the Heisman votes to back that up. But beyond his college resume, it's all the boxes that he checks (and then some) as to why he's considered the favorite to go No. 1 overall.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Aidan Hutchinson Draft Profile

College: Michigan

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 260

Strong Points

Hutchinson returned to Michigan for his senior year after an injury-shortened 2020 and proceeded to enjoy one of the best seasons of any player in the nation. His game is built around explosive power and a relentless motor, bringing the kind of violence that often shocked blockers at the collegiate level. The quickness with his hands and his upper-body strength are exceptional. He’s more than just brute strength, though; he’s a twitched-up athlete with the quickness to win in a variety of ways, especially once he gets an NFL position coach to expand his repertoire of moves. The flexibility through his hip and core is also outstanding and, when combined with his length, gives him a chance to be a constant threat to bend the edge. He dominates as an edge setter as well, manhandling tight ends as a run defender and showing a nose for the ball.

Weak Points

A little more of an expansive pass-rush repertoire would be nice — he has the power to drive back (or drive over) offensive tackles, but he won’t be able to do it as frequently against NFL competition. The ankle injury that cost him most of the 2020 season will be worth an extra look.

Summary

Hutchinson’s incredible tenacity, character and outstanding physical traits very much make him a worthy No. 1 overall pick. He can play either side of the line and should make a Day 1 impact with All-Pro upside as he adds some more nuance to his pass-rush approach.

Final Grade: Top-10 Pick

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 13 14 1.0-4 0.0-0 1 0-0 0 2019 13 68 10.0-45 4.5-30 4 2-0 6 2020 3 15 0.0-0 0.0-0 2 0-0 0 2021 14 62 16.5-77 14.0-73 12 2-0 3 Career 43 159 27.5-126 18.5-103 19 4-0 9