2022 NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Booth Jr.

Booth isn't there yet, but he has the potential to develop into a shutdown cornerback

When it comes to potential, Andrew Booth Jr. is one of the cornerbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft to pay close attention to. He only started one year at Clemson, but he made the most of his opportunity, earning first-team All-ACC honors. He has all the physical tools and coverage skills needed to excel in the NFL, it just may take him some time to put it all together. But it's that potential that should make him a Day 2 pick.

Andrew Booth Jr. Draft Profile

College: Clemson

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 200

Strong Points

With good size, long arms and the loose hips that are necessary for easy change of direction, Booth has the man coverage skills that are in demand everywhere in the NFL. He plays the position with the kind of confidence and competitiveness you want from a No. 1 corner, and he flashes very good ball skills at the catch point. Last season, he showed improved route-recognition skills, and he is effective in man coverage playing both press and off-man.

Weak Points

He isn’t quite the sum of his parts yet, and there’s still too much inconsistency in Booth’s overall game. While his ball skills are there, he didn’t make as many plays on the ball last season as you might expect (five pass breakups). He was involved in some busted coverages, and while he is willing and able in run support, he missed too many tackles — despite his movement skills, those are two big issues for any team looking to play him inside.

Summary

Booth was essentially a one-year starter at Clemson, so it’s not especially discouraging or surprising that he still has some work to do in terms of refining technique and becoming more consistent. A team with patience and confidence in its defensive coaching staff could have itself a true shutdown corner in two or three years.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 13 4 0.0-0 0.0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2020 11 27 2.5-8 1.0-4 0-1 2-0 4 2021 11 37 3.0-7 0.0-0 0-0 3-0 5 Career 35 68 5.5-15 1.0-4 0-1 5-0 9