2022 NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Smith

There may not be a faster linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft than Brandon Smith. Smith's speed and physical nature will appeal to many teams but he's far from a finished product, which could impact just where he's taken in the draft. Still, there are more than enough positives that should ensure he hears his name called at some point during Day 2.

Brandon Smith Draft Profile

College: Penn State

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 240

Strong Points

Smith might be the fastest linebacker in this class despite his size. He’s a fluid mover who can cover a lot of ground, going sideline to sideline as a run defender. He’ll be able to match up with tight ends in man coverage, and his size and length make him appealing as a zone defender. He’s a twitched-up and violent tackler whose long arms give him a large playmaking radius, and he attacks downhill with physicality when asked to blitz.

Weak Points

He needs some work when it comes to take-on skills. His long arms and physicality should translate well in that area, but he often seems underpowered if he doesn’t have a running start, and he’s unable to work through traffic as well as he should. He needs to become more instinctive in zone coverage.

Summary

A coaching staff would love to work with Smith, who’s talented and willing but whose game needs refinement, against the run and in coverage.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2019 13 14 2.0-3 0.0-0 1 0-0 0 2020 9 31 8.0-27 2.0-13 1 0-0 1 2021 12 81 9.0-28 2.0-15 3 1-0 5 Career 34 126 19.0-58 4.0-28 5 1-0 6