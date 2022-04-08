Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith, ILB, Penn State Nittany Lions, 2022 NFL Draft

Talented and willing, Smith is an appealing linebacker prospect that's still rough around the edges

There may not be a faster linebacker in the 2022 NFL Draft than Brandon Smith. Smith's speed and physical nature will appeal to many teams but he's far from a finished product, which could impact just where he's taken in the draft. Still, there are more than enough positives that should ensure he hears his name called at some point during Day 2.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Brandon Smith Draft Profile

College: Penn State
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 240

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

Smith might be the fastest linebacker in this class despite his size. He’s a fluid mover who can cover a lot of ground, going sideline to sideline as a run defender. He’ll be able to match up with tight ends in man coverage, and his size and length make him appealing as a zone defender. He’s a twitched-up and violent tackler whose long arms give him a large playmaking radius, and he attacks downhill with physicality when asked to blitz.

Weak Points

He needs some work when it comes to take-on skills. His long arms and physicality should translate well in that area, but he often seems underpowered if he doesn’t have a running start, and he’s unable to work through traffic as well as he should. He needs to become more instinctive in zone coverage.

Summary

A coaching staff would love to work with Smith, who’s talented and willing but whose game needs refinement, against the run and in coverage.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2019

13

14

2.0-3

0.0-0

1

0-0

0

2020

9

31

8.0-27

2.0-13

1

0-0

1

2021

12

81

9.0-28

2.0-15

3

1-0

5

Career

34

126

19.0-58

4.0-28

5

1-0

6

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes Football
College Football

Pac-12 Football: Analyzing Returning Starter Data for 2022

By Steven Lassan4 hours ago
Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Athlon Sports' 2022 MLB Predictions: The World Series, Teams and Award Winners

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
Christian Harris, ILB, Alabama Crimson Tide, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Christian Harris

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
Chad Muma, ILB, Wyoming Cowboys, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Chad Muma

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
Quay Walker, ILB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Quay Walker

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Brandon Smith, ILB, Penn State Nittany Lions, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Brandon Smith

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Devin Lloyd, OLB, Utah Utes, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd

By Athlon SportsApr 7, 2022
Nakobe Dean, OLB, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Nakobe Dean

By Athlon SportsApr 7, 2022