Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cam-Taylor Britt

Taylor-Britt brings the physicality and competitiveness you want in a cornerback

Taylor-Britt brings the physicality and competitiveness you want in a cornerback

Teams looking for a cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft that offers both size and physicality will pay particular attention to Cam-Taylor Britt. The Nebraska product has some things that he will need to improve upon to adjust to the NFL game, but he's also versatile enough to make the potential move to safety in the right system. 

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Cam-Taylor Britt Draft Profile

College: Nebraska
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 205

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

A press corner with good size and fluid hips, Taylor-Britt brings the physicality and competitiveness you want in a boundary corner. He does a nice job rerouting receivers at the line of scrimmage, with the quick hands and play strength to win early in the down. He’s capable in zone, showing good route recognition and the ability to close on the ball. His long arms and ball-tracking ability allow him to get a hand on a lot of passes.

Weak Points

His long speed is good but not great, which could make him a feast-or-famine player as a press corner. He’s a bit too clunky with his backpedal to play a lot of off-man, and he lacks change-of-direction ability to guard the two-man go in the slot.

Summary

He’s an intriguing prospect who could be developed in a number of ways, but Taylor-Britt’s best paths are as a corner in a zone-heavy scheme or a move to safety.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2018

9

12

0.0-0

0.0-0

0-0

0-0

3

2019

11

49

3.0-20

1.5-15

4-0

3-95

3

2020

8

24

3.0-8

0.0-0

0-0

2-55

4

2021

12

51

3.0-18

1.0-12

0-0

1-0

11

Career

40

136

9.0-46

2.5-27

4-0

6-150

21

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Tiger Woods' Next Tournament: Predicting His Schedule in 2019
Golf

Tiger Woods' Schedule: Predicting His Next Tournament in 2022

By Athlon Sports3 hours ago
Jackie Robinson, Brooklyn Dodgers
MLB

Jackie Robinson: A Lasting Legacy

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
MarcusJones_2022_nfl_draft_usatoday
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Marcus Jones

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
MykaelWright_2022_nfl_draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Mykael Wright

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
CobyBryant_2022_nfl_draft_usatoday
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Coby Bryant

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
CamTaylorBritt_2022_nfl_draft_nebraska
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cam-Taylor Britt

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
TariqWoolen_2022_nfl_draft_goutsa
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Woolen

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
DerekStingleyJr_cornerback_2022_nfl_draft_lsu
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago