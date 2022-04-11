2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cam-Taylor Britt

Taylor-Britt brings the physicality and competitiveness you want in a cornerback Nebraska Athletics

Teams looking for a cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft that offers both size and physicality will pay particular attention to Cam-Taylor Britt. The Nebraska product has some things that he will need to improve upon to adjust to the NFL game, but he's also versatile enough to make the potential move to safety in the right system.

Cam-Taylor Britt Draft Profile

College: Nebraska

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 205

Strong Points

A press corner with good size and fluid hips, Taylor-Britt brings the physicality and competitiveness you want in a boundary corner. He does a nice job rerouting receivers at the line of scrimmage, with the quick hands and play strength to win early in the down. He’s capable in zone, showing good route recognition and the ability to close on the ball. His long arms and ball-tracking ability allow him to get a hand on a lot of passes.

Weak Points

His long speed is good but not great, which could make him a feast-or-famine player as a press corner. He’s a bit too clunky with his backpedal to play a lot of off-man, and he lacks change-of-direction ability to guard the two-man go in the slot.

Summary

He’s an intriguing prospect who could be developed in a number of ways, but Taylor-Britt’s best paths are as a corner in a zone-heavy scheme or a move to safety.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2018 9 12 0.0-0 0.0-0 0-0 0-0 3 2019 11 49 3.0-20 1.5-15 4-0 3-95 3 2020 8 24 3.0-8 0.0-0 0-0 2-55 4 2021 12 51 3.0-18 1.0-12 0-0 1-0 11 Career 40 136 9.0-46 2.5-27 4-0 6-150 21