2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas

Powerful and polished, Cameron Thomas is going to appeal to plenty of teams looking for a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft. Even though he was constantly double-teamed last season, Thomas used his strength and explosiveness to blow up many a play behind the line of scrimmage. Those traits combined with some scheme versatility should ensure he won't have to wait too long to hear his name called.

Cameron Thomas Draft Profile

College: San Diego State

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 270

Strong Points

Thomas dominates at the point of attack, with the quick, heavy hands and powerful legs to bully his way into the backfield. He’s an explosive athlete with good get-off, and once he gets into an opponent, he drives him backward. He also has lateral movement skills and flashes the ability to shoot gaps, using his heavy hands and strong contact balance. By the end of last season, he was being doubled as often as any pass rusher in the country. He holds his own as an edge setter as well.

Weak Points

He’s a face-up rusher who lacks the kind of bendability to dip around the edge. He comes into the NFL as a fairly polished pass rusher, and some might wonder if he’s closer to his ceiling than other top edge prospects in this draft.

Summary

He won’t satisfy the desire for a pure edge burner, but Thomas is a powerful athlete who is going to cause headaches. He can align wide on early downs with the flexibility to play some 4i and 3-technique on obvious passing downs.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 1 0 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0 2019 13 49 9.0-32 5.5-25 11 0-0 2 2020 8 35 9.5-48 4.0-34 9 0-0 1 2021 14 71 20.5-77 11.5-63 17 1-0 0 Career 36 155 39.0-157 21.0-122 37 1-0 3