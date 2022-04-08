2022 NFL Draft Profile: Chad Muma

Muma has the versatility and the football character to become a solid three-down linebacker Wyoming Athletics

An instinctive linebacker who made plays all over the field for Wyoming, Chad Muma should generate plenty of interest in the 2022 NFL Draft. He will have to improve in coverage and may experience some early struggles but Muma boasts more than enough skills to make him a solid Day 2 option.

Chad Muma Draft Profile

College: Wyoming

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235

Strong Points

A fast and instinctive stack linebacker, Muma was a tackling machine the past two seasons. He’s fast to read and react and has a great feel for angles, consistently beating blockers before they can get to him and getting to the ball carrier, where he’s a solid wrap-up tackler. His instincts also show up when dropping into zone coverage, where he gets into passing lanes and flashed some impressive ball skills last season (in the form of two pick-sixes). He has good size and an excellent motor, enough to survive in traffic as a middle linebacker. He has value as a blitzer, with the closing burst to finish. He’s also a special teams contributor.

Weak Points

Muma has some issues in man coverage, where he lacks the kind of fluid athleticism needed to stick with athletic tight ends up the seam. He’s much more comfortable playing with his eyes on the backfield. His take-on skills are middling, and he could have issues if not kept clean, especially early in his career.

Summary

He’ll fit as a Mike or Will in the NFL, though quarterbacks might target him on third downs early in his career. Still, Muma has the versatility and the football character to become a solid three-down ’backer.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2018 12 2 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 0 2019 13 51 3.0-10 1.0-8 2 0-0 0-0 1 2020 6 71 8.0-36 3.0-25 0 1-0 0-0 1 2021 13 142 8.0-21 1.5-10 2 0-0 3-68 1 Career 44 266 19.0-67 5.5-43 4 1-0 3-68 3