2022 NFL Draft Profile: Channing Tindall

Tindall has all of the physical attributes needed to succeed in the pros

An outstanding athlete with appealing movement skills, Channing Tindall is an appealing outside linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. A role player for Georgia's national championship-winning defense, Tindall isn't a finished product and in the right situation, this probable Day 2 pick could develop into something special.

Channing Tindall Draft Profile

College: Georgia

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 235

Strong Points

He was a role player for an elite defense, but Tindall flashes some traits that suggest he can become something more. He’s an outstanding athlete, an explosive mover who has the ability to go sideline to sideline and the length and physicality to stack and shed blockers in the run game. He plays with a physical approach. He’s a fluid mover who can cover a lot of ground, and his physicality and speed show up as a blitzer, where he can make plays. He’ll be a core special-teamer as well.

Weak Points

Tindall lacks teammate Nakobe Dean’s feel for the game. Issues showed up too often in coverage, where Tindall seemed hesitant when dropping into zone, without the reactionary athleticism to shadow athletic tight ends in man.

Summary

It’s fair to wonder if simply playing more reps will sharpen Tindall’s instincts and untap his remaining potential. At worst, he’s a good rotational piece and special teams contributor.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 14 17 3.0-17 2.0-15 3 0-0 0 2019 11 9 1.5-14 1.5-14 3 0-0 0 2020 10 15 4.0-23 3.0-22 3 0-0 0 2021 15 67 7.5-53 5.5-49 2 1-0 0 Career 50 108 16.0-107 12.0-100 11 1-0 0