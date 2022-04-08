2022 NFL Draft Profile: Christian Harris

Harris has everything NFL teams for in a three-down linebacker

Christian Harris may not check all the boxes when it comes to an ideal inside linebacker but he fills enough to make him Athlon's top option at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft. Harris was asked to do a lot when he was at Alabama and that experience combined with his skill set should help him find his way onto the field sooner rather than later.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Christian Harris Draft Profile

College: Alabama

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'2"

Weight: 230

Strong Points

Harris moved into the starting lineup for Nick Saban as a true freshman and never looked back. He has a true three-down skill set, with the loose athleticism and speed to cover a lot of ground. He can go sideline to sideline, and his instincts and ability to read blocks allow him to maximize his range. He’s plenty physical as well, showing the ability to stack and shed blockers despite being a bit undersized. His quickness and speed also allow him to beat blockers to the spot. He’s a violent tackler when he arrives at the ball, with the twitch to stop ball carriers in their tracks and wrap up. In coverage, he has the fluidity and speed to run with tight ends up the seam and enough length and competitiveness to survive against bigger targets. He’s good at reading the action in front of him as a zone defender. He was tasked with getting the defense aligned before the snap, and three years starting for Saban will play well with NFL coaches.

Weak Points

Harris wasn’t as good in coverage last season as he was in 2020; he too often allowed separation in man coverage, especially against tight ends who threatened the seam with speed. Offenses seemed to target him as last season went on.

Summary

There was a lot on his plate at Alabama, and Harris has all the traits NFL teams look for in a three-down linebacker; he’s just 21, and it’s fair to believe there’s some remaining upside. The question is whether his hiccups in coverage can be corrected — he had some challenging matchups in college — or whether he’ll have to be hidden by a defensive coordinator.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 13 63 7.5-14 0.0-0 5 1-1 0-0 1 2020 13 79 7.0-31 4.5-28 6 0-0 1-0 2 2021 15 79 12.5-64 5.5-49 4 2-0 0-0 3 Career 41 221 27.0-109 10.0-77 15 3-1 1-0 6