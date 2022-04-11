2022 NFL Draft Profile: Coby Bryant

Bryant is an instinctive cover man with good size and athleticism Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Teams looking for an experienced, battle-tested cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft should pay plenty of attention to Coby Bryant. A four-year starter at Cincinnati, Bryant was often targeted by teams with teammate and consensus All-American Ahmad Gardner on the other side of the field. No matter as Bryant was up to task more often than not and one of the reasons why he won the Jim Thorpe Award, which goes to the nation's best defensive back, last season.

Coby Bryant Draft Profile

College: Cincinnati

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 190

Strong Points

Bryant was tested often playing across from Ahmad Gardner, and he was up to the task. He has good size and athleticism, and he’s at his best playing off-man with an eye on the offensive backfield. He shows a good understanding of route concepts and has enough click-and-close quickness to get his hands on the ball. He has an excellent sense of timing and is competitive at the catch point, with solid ball production over the past two seasons. He’s also dependable in run support and has the flexibility to line up over the slot.

Weak Points

Bryant is not an elite athlete, and he lacks the kind of straight-line speed you want on the boundary, especially since he doesn’t have elite length. He could be relegated to the slot, where his safety help is built in, or to the boundary in a zone scheme.

Summary

He doesn’t have the speed to be a true shutdown corner, and he’ll surely need help over the top if asked to match up in man coverage on the boundary. But Bryant is an instinctive cover man with ball skills who can hold his own playing inside. He should be a solid complementary piece for a secondary.

Final Grade: 3rd/4th Round

Year G T TFL-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2017 12 4 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 0 2018 13 29 0.0-0 0 1-0 2-0 9 2019 14 54 2.5-7 2 0-0 1-0 8 2020 10 20 1.0-2 0 1-0 4-25 7 2021 14 46 1.0-5 0 3-0 3-95 11 Career 63 153 4.5-14 2 5-0 10-120 35