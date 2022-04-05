Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: David Ojabo

David Ojabo, DE, Michigan Wolverines, 2022 NFL Draft

Initially projected to go in the first round, Ojabo's torn Achilles will likely result in him dropping down teams' draft boards

David Ojabo is everything teams are looking for when it comes to a difference-making edge rusher in the 2022 NFL Draft. With off-the-charts athleticism, Ojabo was seemingly ticketed to go in the first round until he tore his Achilles during Michigan's pro day on March 18. The injury will certainly impact where he's taken but there's still plenty of value to be had, provided Ojabo's recovery is progressing well and on schedule.

Editor's note: The following draft profile was compiled before Ojabo tore his Achilles during Michigan's pro day on March 18.

David Ojabo Draft Profile

College: Michigan
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 255

Strong Points

His athleticism is eye-popping — he’s a fast, flexible edge burner who has added a few more moves to his repertoire. Ojabo has blinding closing speed, and he often showed it off at the collegiate level, with some reps on which he won virtually untouched. He has the flexibility to run the arc, but he developed a series of counter moves as well, including a wicked spin move. He has the length to keep blockers out of his frame.

Weak Points

At this point, he’s purely a pass rusher with little value outside of that. While he can chase run plays down in pursuit, he doesn’t set a firm edge on the play side and too often gets caught up in the wash. He also needs to become better at disengaging from blockers when they get hands on him.

Summary

He’s a one-dimensional player, but it’s the dimension you want. Ojabo fits as a right defensive end in a 4-3 or as a 3-4 OLB, an impact pass rusher with a chance to expand his skill set.

Final Grade: 1st Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2020

6

1

0.0-0

0.0-0

0

0-0

0

2021

14

35

12.0-89

11.0-86

8

5-0

3

Career

20

36

12.0-89

11.0-86

8

5-0

3

