2022 NFL Draft Profile: Daxton Hill

Hill brings the kind of coverage ability, versatility, and physicality that NFL teams want in a safety

Daxton Hill may not have ideal size, but he possesses more than enough other traits and tools to make him one of the top safety prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. What Hills lacks in height, he makes up with when it comes to coverage ability, athleticism, and physicality. Those pros definitely outweigh any obvious cons, which is why it's entirely possible he could go as early as the first round.

Daxton Hill Draft Profile

College: Michigan

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 190

Strong Points

Hill was one of the biggest drivers behind Michigan’s Big Ten title run, playing the slot and making plays all over the field. An elite athlete who is one of the most explosive movers in this draft class, he has the ability to cover wide receivers with a two-way go and brings elite range in the run game. In coverage, he’s a quick and fluid mover who’s at his best in off-man coverage, quick enough in short areas and fast enough to match with wide receivers. He’s smooth in his backpedal and incredibly quick to click-and-close. He gets his hands on a lot of passes; even when he gives up receptions underneath in man coverage, he won’t allow anything after the catch. He can rotate to a single-high look, with the speed to cover a ton of ground. As a run defender, he’s like another linebacker when lining up in the box, with a great feel for pursuit angles. He can run the alley and stand, closing in a hurry and delivering pop as a tackler.

Weak Points

While he thrives in man coverage, Hill is not as effective as a zone or free defender, too often a half-step slow to read and react. He’s giving up size to most tight ends. And as a run defender, he’s plenty physical but missed more tackles than he should have last season, perhaps because of his middling length.

Summary

An explosive athlete with a physical playing style, Hill brings the kind of coverage ability, versatility and physicality to fill a number of roles for a creative defensive coordinator. He’s at his best playing the slot, where he has significant value in coverage and against the run.

Final Grade: 1st Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 13 36 3.0-6 0.0-0 0 0-0 1-0 3 2020 6 46 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 1-0 4 2021 14 69 4.5-15 0.5-5 4 0-1 2-3 9 Career 33 151 7.5-21 0.5-5 4 0-1 4-3 16