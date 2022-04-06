2022 NFL Draft Profile: DeMarvin Leal

Leal's ability as an upfield disruptor fits in the modern NFL

A consensus All-American last season, DeMarvin Leal is a somewhat polarizing defensive tackle prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. There are plenty of appealing things to Leal as they relate to his build and physical abilities, but even though he made more than his share of plays he didn't always stand out on film. Fit will be very important as it's possible he can line up both inside and outside, but the tools to work with are apparent and should be enough to make him no worse than a Day 2 pick.

DeMarvin Leal Draft Profile

College: Texas A&M

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 290

Strong Points

His traits jump out; Leal has a thick build with long arms but the fluid athleticism you rarely find in that body type, giving him the ability to fit roles across the defensive line. He has enough speed and flexibility to threaten the edge, making his ability to redirect and counter inside even more impressive. He has violent hands and can effectively keep blockers out of his chest. He’s an upfield disruptor against the run, especially when lining up on the interior. He plays with a low pad level and good contact balance, and he locates the ball quickly. His motor and foot speed allow him to make plays in pursuit as well.

Weak Points

Leal’s 2021 tape is a bit of a roller coaster; his production showed up, but he spent a lot more time on the ground or otherwise neutralized than he should have. He’s much more effective attacking a gap than working the edge in the pass rush, where he has a limited repertoire of moves and didn’t show much comfort with move-to-move sequencing. If he moves to the interior full-time, he’ll have to prove he can hold up consistently against big offensive lines leading the way for power run games.

Summary

While he has the ability to line up on the edge in spots, Leal is more effective playing inside, and that’s likely where his NFL future will be. His ability as an upfield disruptor fits in the modern NFL, as a 3-technique in an even front or 5-technique in an odd front. Working with an NFL coaching staff to become more refined — and more versatile — in his pass-rush approach could unlock a Pro Bowl–level ceiling.

Final Grade: 2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 12 38 5.5-17 2.0-9 5 0-0 0-0 0 2020 10 37 7.0-28 2.5-19 8 1-1 1-43 3 2021 12 57 12.5-55 8.5-46 2 1-0 0-0 2 Career 34 132 25.0-101 13.0-74 15 2-1 1-43 5