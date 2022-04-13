2022 NFL Draft Profile: Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley's All-Pro potential is obvious, but it's also been a while since he's played his best football

Derek Stingley Jr. is Athlon's top cornerback prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft, but he doesn't come without question marks. The biggest one is his health, as he missed a lot of time over the past two seasons because of injuries, the most recent of which has impacted his draft preparation. But Stingley's game tape when he was a freshman in 2019 speaks volumes, and he reportedly looked good and, most importantly, healthy at his recent pro day workout. There's some risk with his medical history and how things ended for him at LSU, but the rest of the package is probably enough to ensure he still goes somewhere in the first round.

Derek Stingley Jr. Draft Profile

College: LSU

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 195

Strong Points

An alpha in LSU’s secondary since he stepped foot on campus as a true freshman, Stingley has an outstanding combination of size, speed and fluid athleticism. He can match up with big, power-forward receivers and also keep up with smaller, quicker pass-catchers. He thrives in press coverage, where he uses quick hands to disrupt receivers, flips his hips and has the speed to stay in phase. When running downfield, he’ll get his hip into the receiver and squeeze him to the sideline without having to get too handsy. He has the ability to change directions and mirror underneath as well. In off-coverage, he shows good instincts and the ability to click-and-close like a much smaller athlete. He shows very good ball skills, with six interceptions as a freshman before offenses started to think better of testing him. He’ll step up in run support as a solid tackler on the perimeter.

Weak Points

Medicals are the biggest question, as Stingley played just 10 games over the past two seasons and underwent foot surgery that ended his junior year early. Stingley’s focus and overall play weren’t as sharp the past two seasons, though he was also stuck in a program that was coming apart at the seams.

Summary

Stingley looked like a transcendent player as a freshman before coming back to earth; NFL teams will have to ask themselves how much a role injury, the program’s dysfunction and the fact that Stingley was playing out the clock until becoming draft-eligible played in it. But with his physical traits and the best of his tape, he’s a potential All-Pro corner.

Final Grade: 1st Round

Year G T TFL-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 15 38 1.0-3 0 0-1 6-17 15 2020 7 27 2.5-7 0 1-1 0-0 5 2021 3 8 3.5-3 0 1-0 0-0 0 Career 25 73 7.0-13 0 2-2 6-17 20