2022 NFL Draft Profile: Derion Kendrick

Kendrick is an exciting, high-ceiling cornerback prospect with upside

Initially a wide receiver, Derion Kendrick has worked his way into becoming one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. While he's still learning the nuances of the position, the athleticism is obvious when you watch Kendrick on the field. There are some questions as it relates to his character, but what can't be ignored is that Kendrick was good enough to earn all-conference honors in both the ACC and SEC and also was a part of two national championship teams.

Derion Kendrick Draft Profile

College: Georgia

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 195

Strong Points

Kendrick was a five-star receiver before switching to the defensive backfield, and when you watch him move, it’s easy to see the reason for the switch. He’s a big-time athlete, with a blend of fluidity, short-area quickness and long speed that you rarely find. His ability to mirror and essentially run routes with the receiver is outstanding. He has the requisite length and speed to play press coverage, but he might ultimately be a force playing off-coverage, with the natural body control and athleticism to backpedal then put his foot in the ground and explode to the ball. He plays with a competitive demeanor, willing to give it back against big, physical receivers and rarely getting muscled off routes. He offers potential as a return specialist as well.

Weak Points

Kendrick’s relative inexperience still shows up at times, especially his tendency to get grabby downfield. Route recognition is iffy. He’s willing in run support but will struggle to disengage when blocked by bigger receivers on the outside.

Summary

He’ll be a surefire first-round pick if teams are convinced that character is not an issue (he was dismissed from Clemson before landing at Georgia). Kendrick is an exciting, high-ceiling prospect with upside. He’ll need to be coached up and learn to trust his technique a little more, and it might be a bit of a baptism by fire, but there’s star potential in two or three years.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2018 15 0 0.0-0 0.0-0 0-0 0-0 0 2019 15 44 3.0-4 0.0-0 0-0 2-52 5 2020 9 17 1.0-2 1.0-2 0-1 1-0 6 2021 15 41 2.0-4 0.0-0 0-0 4-14 3 Career 54 102 6.0-10 1.0-2 0-1 7-66 14