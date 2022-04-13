Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Derion Kendrick

Kendrick is an exciting, high-ceiling cornerback prospect with upside

Kendrick is an exciting, high-ceiling cornerback prospect with upside

Initially a wide receiver, Derion Kendrick has worked his way into becoming one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. While he's still learning the nuances of the position, the athleticism is obvious when you watch Kendrick on the field. There are some questions as it relates to his character, but what can't be ignored is that Kendrick was good enough to earn all-conference honors in both the ACC and SEC and also was a part of two national championship teams.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Derion Kendrick Draft Profile

College: Georgia
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 195

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

Kendrick was a five-star receiver before switching to the defensive backfield, and when you watch him move, it’s easy to see the reason for the switch. He’s a big-time athlete, with a blend of fluidity, short-area quickness and long speed that you rarely find. His ability to mirror and essentially run routes with the receiver is outstanding. He has the requisite length and speed to play press coverage, but he might ultimately be a force playing off-coverage, with the natural body control and athleticism to backpedal then put his foot in the ground and explode to the ball. He plays with a competitive demeanor, willing to give it back against big, physical receivers and rarely getting muscled off routes. He offers potential as a return specialist as well.

Weak Points

Kendrick’s relative inexperience still shows up at times, especially his tendency to get grabby downfield. Route recognition is iffy. He’s willing in run support but will struggle to disengage when blocked by bigger receivers on the outside.

Summary

He’ll be a surefire first-round pick if teams are convinced that character is not an issue (he was dismissed from Clemson before landing at Georgia). Kendrick is an exciting, high-ceiling prospect with upside. He’ll need to be coached up and learn to trust his technique a little more, and it might be a bit of a baptism by fire, but there’s star potential in two or three years.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2018

15

0

0.0-0

0.0-0

0-0

0-0

0

2019

15

44

3.0-4

0.0-0

0-0

2-52

5

2020

9

17

1.0-2

1.0-2

0-1

1-0

6

2021

15

41

2.0-4

0.0-0

0-0

4-14

3

Career

54

102

6.0-10

1.0-2

0-1

7-66

14

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

DerionKendrick_2022_nfl_draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Derion Kendrick

By Athlon Sports11 seconds ago
KylerGordon_2022_nfl_draft_gohuskies
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon

By Athlon Sports10 minutes ago
Evan Hull, Northwestern Wildcats Football
College Football

Northwestern Football: Wildcats' 2022 Schedule Analysis

By Gabe Salgado40 minutes ago
Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles Football
College Football

Florida State Football: Seminoles' 2022 Schedule Analysis

By Mike Ferguson1 hour ago
2022 MLB Draft
MLB

2022 MLB Draft: Top 50 High School Prospects

By Athlon Sports21 hours ago
2022 MLB Draft
MLB

2022 MLB Draft: Top 50 College Prospects

By Athlon Sports22 hours ago
AndrewBoothJr_2022_nfl_draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Booth Jr.

By Athlon Sports22 hours ago
RogerMcCreary_2022_nfl_draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Roger McCreary

By Athlon Sports23 hours ago