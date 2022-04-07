2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devin Lloyd

Lloyd's combination of versatility and football IQ should help make a quick and seamless transition to the pros

Devin Lloyd is the top linebacker prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft and he won't have to wait long to hear his name called when the first round starts on April 28. While it remains to be seen if he's a superstar in the making, there's little doubt that Lloyd will be able to get on the field right away and make plays all over it.

Devin Lloyd Draft Profile

College: Utah

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 230

Strong Points

It was easy to spot Lloyd on the field due to his unique choice of jersey number (No. 0), but also because he was seemingly everywhere at all times. A pure playmaker, Lloyd brings a complete skill set defending the run, playing in coverage and rushing the passer. He was the quarterback of Utah’s defense, getting teammates lined up and making pre-snap adjustments. After the snap, he has the range of a defensive back because of his natural instincts and ability to anticipate and react quickly. He has the speed and length to match up with tight ends and can hold his own over the slot in zone coverage, where his length and anticipation shine. As a run defender, he’s often able to beat blockers to the spot, but when he doesn’t, his length plays well when it comes to taking on blocks. He has a large tackle radius and the twitchy athleticism to deliver some pop. He’s exciting as a pass rusher, with an understanding of how to hide his intentions but also the ability to beat tackles around the edge.

Weak Points

Everyone is looking for the next Micah Parsons, and while Lloyd has a similar skill set, he’s not in Parsons’ class as far as power and athleticism. Lloyd can’t play extended snaps as an edge rusher, and his range is as much about his instincts and anticipation as it is about speed.

Summary

He’s the best pure playmaker among this class of linebackers. Lloyd’s football IQ and versatility should make him a cornerstone player for any defensive coordinator.

Final Grade: 1st Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH INT-YDS PBU 2018 14 6 0.0-0 0.0-0 0 0-0 0 2019 14 91 11.0-55 6.5-41 0 1-64 2 2020 5 48 10.0-39 2.0-23 1 0-0 0 2021 14 110 22.0-97 8.0-60 2 4-36 6 Career 47 255 43.0-191 16.5-124 3 5-100 8