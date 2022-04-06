Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft

Wyatt has Pro Bowl potential thanks to his size, strength, and quickness

A somewhat unheralded member of Georgia's national championship team, Devonte Wyatt isn't flying under any team's radar as it relates to the 2022 NFL Draft. Strong and athletic, Wyatt has the potential to develop into a solid starting defensive tackle in the pros, if not more. That's why he won't last past the second round and could go earlier. 

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Devonte Wyatt Draft Profile

College: Georgia
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 315

Strong Points

He was overshadowed by Jordan Davis on Georgia’s defensive line, but Wyatt was one of the national champ’s most disruptive upfield defenders. With a solid build and good initial burst, Wyatt threatens the backfield as a one-gap penetrator. He’s a flexible athlete who shows excellent contact balance moving through traffic, and his relentless motor leads to him making a lot of plays. He also has the heavy, violent hands to disengage from blockers in traffic.

Weak Points

Wyatt is unrefined as a pass rusher, especially with his hand usage; a lot of his production in college was a matter of being able to physically overpower opponents, something he won’t do as frequently at the next level. He isn’t particularly long, limiting his effectiveness as a pass rusher. Georgia ran a heavy rotation on the defensive line, which allowed him to maintain fresh legs on every snap he played.

Summary

He has some rough edges as a pass rusher, but Wyatt has the functional strength to play with the big boys and the quickness to threaten gaps. There’s also still some upside left. He enters the league as a rotational lineman with the potential to become a very good starter and possible Pro Bowler.

Final Grade: 2nd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2018

12

19

1.5-8

1.5-8

0

0-0

1

2019

13

30

1.5-5

1.0-5

14

0-0

0

2020

10

25

2.0-4

0.0-0

9

0-0

1

2021

14

39

6.0-25

2.5-15

3

2-0

1

Career

49

113

11.0-42

5.0-28

26

2-0

3

