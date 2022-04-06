2022 NFL Draft Profile: Devonte Wyatt

Wyatt has Pro Bowl potential thanks to his size, strength, and quickness

A somewhat unheralded member of Georgia's national championship team, Devonte Wyatt isn't flying under any team's radar as it relates to the 2022 NFL Draft. Strong and athletic, Wyatt has the potential to develop into a solid starting defensive tackle in the pros, if not more. That's why he won't last past the second round and could go earlier.

Devonte Wyatt Draft Profile

College: Georgia

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 315

Strong Points

He was overshadowed by Jordan Davis on Georgia’s defensive line, but Wyatt was one of the national champ’s most disruptive upfield defenders. With a solid build and good initial burst, Wyatt threatens the backfield as a one-gap penetrator. He’s a flexible athlete who shows excellent contact balance moving through traffic, and his relentless motor leads to him making a lot of plays. He also has the heavy, violent hands to disengage from blockers in traffic.

Weak Points

Wyatt is unrefined as a pass rusher, especially with his hand usage; a lot of his production in college was a matter of being able to physically overpower opponents, something he won’t do as frequently at the next level. He isn’t particularly long, limiting his effectiveness as a pass rusher. Georgia ran a heavy rotation on the defensive line, which allowed him to maintain fresh legs on every snap he played.

Summary

He has some rough edges as a pass rusher, but Wyatt has the functional strength to play with the big boys and the quickness to threaten gaps. There’s also still some upside left. He enters the league as a rotational lineman with the potential to become a very good starter and possible Pro Bowler.

Final Grade: 2nd Round