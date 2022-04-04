2022 NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson

Drake Jackson is an intriguing defensive end prospect due to his movement skills and size Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Drake Jackson may have played more linebacker at USC but he has the look of a defensive end and will draw plenty of attention in the 2022 NFL Draft. His movement skills, athleticism and motor should help him have an impact as an edge rusher in the pros although it could take the right fit or scheme to really unlock his true potential.

Drake Jackson Draft Profile

College: USC

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 255

Strong Points

Jackson is an outstanding, multidirectional athlete in a prototypical edge player’s body. He’s a fluid mover with the flexibility to dip and bend around the edge and the ability to redirect and counter inside to get to the quarterback. He has wide receiver-type speed. His motor runs hot, and he’ll make some second-effort plays. After dropping weight and changing roles, he proved capable of dropping into space.

Weak Points

Jackson sacrificed some strength with his weight loss. He gets pushed around too often when trying to set the edge, and he struggles to disengage once blockers get hands on him. He doesn’t show very refined usage of his hands, negating his length.

Summary

It will be interesting to see if a team with a 4-3 front asks Jackson to put some weight back on. Regardless, Jackson is an intriguing prospect due to his movement skills and size.

Final Grade: 1st Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 11 46 11.5-60 5.5-44 1-0 0-0 3 2020 6 20 5.5-27 2.0-17 0-0 1-10 0 2021 11 37 8.0-35 5.0-30 1-1 1-9 1 Career 28 103 25.0-122 12.5-91 2-1 2-19 4