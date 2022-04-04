Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson

Drake Jackson, DE, USC Trojans, 2022 NFL Draft

Drake Jackson is an intriguing defensive end prospect due to his movement skills and size

Drake Jackson may have played more linebacker at USC but he has the look of a defensive end and will draw plenty of attention in the 2022 NFL Draft. His movement skills, athleticism and motor should help him have an impact as an edge rusher in the pros although it could take the right fit or scheme to really unlock his true potential.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Drake Jackson Draft Profile

College: USC
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 255

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

Jackson is an outstanding, multidirectional athlete in a prototypical edge player’s body. He’s a fluid mover with the flexibility to dip and bend around the edge and the ability to redirect and counter inside to get to the quarterback. He has wide receiver-type speed. His motor runs hot, and he’ll make some second-effort plays. After dropping weight and changing roles, he proved capable of dropping into space.

Weak Points

Jackson sacrificed some strength with his weight loss. He gets pushed around too often when trying to set the edge, and he struggles to disengage once blockers get hands on him. He doesn’t show very refined usage of his hands, negating his length.

Summary

It will be interesting to see if a team with a 4-3 front asks Jackson to put some weight back on. Regardless, Jackson is an intriguing prospect due to his movement skills and size.

Final Grade: 1st Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2019

11

46

11.5-60

5.5-44

1-0

0-0

3

2020

6

20

5.5-27

2.0-17

0-0

1-10

0

2021

11

37

8.0-35

5.0-30

1-1

1-9

1

Career

28

103

25.0-122

12.5-91

2-1

2-19

4

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Athlon Sports' 2022 MLB Predictions: The World Series, Teams and Award Winners

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Drake Jackson, DE, USC Trojans, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State Aztecs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Seminoles, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina Gamecocks, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Logan Hall, DE, Houston Cougars, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Logan Hall

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Wolverines, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Defensive End Rankings

By Athlon Sports6 hours ago
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas Jayhawks in 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four
College Basketball

Kansas Basketball: Ochai Agbaji and the Jayhawks Chase Redemption

By Kyle Kensing7 hours ago