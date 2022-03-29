Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Wydermyer

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M Aggies, 2022 NFL Draft

Wydermyer has the highest ceiling of any tight end in this year's draft

When it comes to tight ends that look the part in the 2022 NFL Draft, you have to start with Jalen Wydermyer. Big, long and explosive, Wydermyer has the potential to be a productive pass catcher. He needs further development as a blocker, but the tools are there, which is why he'll likely be the first tight off of the board this year.

Jalen Wydermyer Draft Profile

College: Texas A&M
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 255

Strong Points

Wydermyer checks all the boxes from a physical standpoint as a big, long-armed athlete with the kind of explosiveness and fluid athleticism to be a matchup nightmare. He consistently wins when elevating to make the contested catch, and he’s an above-the-rim player with strong hands and the kind of outstanding body control to make the necessary adjustments and manage the sideline or the back line when needed. He can create space against man coverage, and he showed an improved sense for finding soft spots against zone looks. He’s active as a blocker, with the size to get in the way against second-level defenders and defensive backs.

Weak Points

He never emerged as a dominant player in college. While some of that had to do with who was throwing him the ball, Wydermyer was never a big YAC threat, and overall, he didn’t deliver many big plays during his time in College Station. As a blocker, he doesn’t play up to his size; he’s underpowered even though the effort is there. He might be more of a move tight end or flex piece than a traditional in-line option early in his career.

Summary

He was productive despite uneven quarterback play last season and could break out with a professional quarterback throwing to him. He’s not the centerpiece of a passing game the way Kyle Pitts has a chance to be, but he’s the highest-ceiling tight end in this class with a chance to be a valuable No. 2 target in an offense — and one who can possibly hold up as a traditional Y as he continues to develop as a blocker.

Final Grade: 2nd Round

YearGRECYDSYPCTDR-ATTR-YDSTD

2019

13

32

447

14

6

0

0

0

2020

10

46

506

11

6

0

0

0

2021

12

40

515

12.9

4

0

0

0

Career

35

118

1,468

12.4

16

0

0

0

