2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jalyn Armour-Davis

Armour-Davis offers plenty of upside but also comes with an equal amount of risk

When it comes to risk-reward cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft, there may not be a bigger one than Jalyn-Armour Davis. Physically gifted, Armour-Davis made an impact when he was on the field. The problem is that a variety of injuries caused him to miss games in each of his three seasons at Alabama. If the medicals check out, Armour-Davis could end up being one of the biggest steals in this year's draft.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Jalyn Armour-Davis Draft Profile

College: Alabama

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 190

Strong Points

A Nick Saban corner with excellent length, speed and fluid athleticism, Armour-Davis seemed to be just scratching the surface last season. Along with his size, he was an Alabama state champion sprinter in high school, and that speed shows up when he needs to recover. When asked to play off-man, he’s smooth in his backpedal and transitions well for a bigger corner. He’s aggressive in run support, physical working through blocks and a solid tackler.

Weak Points

Medicals will be a big hurdle, as Armour-Davis missed all of his true freshman season, and he missed time last season — including the national title game — with a hip injury. He’s had limited reps as a one-year starter and is a work in progress.

Summary

He’s one of the most physically gifted corners to come out of Alabama of late but also one of the rawest. He could have No. 1 corner upside, but he comes with tremendous risk.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 8 2 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 2 2020 9 2 0.0-0 0 0-0 0-0 0 2021 11 32 1.0-1 1 0-0 3-51 4 Career 28 36 1.0-1 1 0-0 3-51 6