2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State Nittany Lions, 2022 NFL Draft

Brisker's ball-hawking approach, physicality, and range give him a good chance to be a quality starting safety

If "ball hawk" is a key resume point teams look for in a safety, then Jaquan Brisker will be an attractive candidate in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fast and instinctive, Brisker also possesses the ball skills that could lead to some takeaways in the pros. There are some limits to his game but more than enough positive traits to make him a likely Day 2 selection.

Jaquan Brisker Draft Profile

College: Penn State
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'1"
Weight: 205

Strong Points

Brisker is fast and instinctive, a ball-hawking free defender. In coverage, he’s at his best lining up in the box or coming down as a robber, with outstanding recognition skills and the ability to close fast. His ball skills are excellent. He can hold his own as a run defender down near the line of scrimmage, as he’s rangy, with the ability to pursue laterally or run the alley. He’s fast and physical and was a team leader at Penn State.

Weak Points

He has the physical traits to play man coverage as well, though his footwork is a little clunkier when trying to mirror, and quicker wide receivers will give him issues. He tends to give too much cushion when lining up in off-man coverage.

Summary

He’s better as a free defender than matching up, which puts limits on his ceiling. But his ball-hawking approach, physicality and range give him a good chance to be a quality starter.

Final Grade: 2nd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSQBHFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2019

13

32

1.0-8

1

0-0

2-33

3

2020

9

50

3.0-5

2

0-0

1-18

6

2021

12

64

5.5-13

1

0-1

2-39

5

Career

34

146

9.5-26

4

0-1

5-90

14

