2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Ruckert
If teams are looking for a tight end that can do more than catch passes, they need to give Jeremy Ruckert a long look in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's not a dynamic athlete but he can catch the ball when given the opportunity. More importantly, his game is well-rounded making him an immediate asset when it comes to his blocking. There's enough of a package here to make Ruckert a valuable Day 2 pick for whichever team is able to land him.
Jeremy Ruckert Draft Profile
College: Ohio State
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 250
Strong Points
Ruckert is the latest in a line of well-rounded tight ends coming out of Columbus. He was a key part of the running game, a competitive blocker capable of playing in-line and holding up at the point of attack on combo blocks. He’s tough and competitive, and his size and functional strength should translate well. He had limited opportunities as a pass-catcher but looked impressive when he got them. He’s a natural hands catcher and flashes a knack for finding soft spots against zone coverage and understanding how to get leverage and use his frame against man defenders. He has enough speed to threaten the seam and proved to be tough when battling for the contested catch in traffic.
Weak Points
It’s hard to overlook the lack of production in Ohio State’s explosive offense. He’s not in the mold of the elite, dynamic athletes, and it would be a stretch to flex him off the line.
Summary
Ruckert comes with a high floor because of his blocking, and there is some untapped potential as a pass-catcher.
Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round
|Year
|G
|REC
|YDS
|YPC
|TD
|R-ATT
|R-YDS
|TD
2018
10
1
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
2019
14
14
142
10.1
4
0
0
0
2020
5
13
151
11.6
5
0
0
0
2021
12
26
309
11.9
3
0
0
0
Career
41
54
615
11.4
12
0
0
0