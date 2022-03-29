2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jeremy Ruckert

A more than capable blocker, Ruckert has untapped potential as a pass catcher

If teams are looking for a tight end that can do more than catch passes, they need to give Jeremy Ruckert a long look in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's not a dynamic athlete but he can catch the ball when given the opportunity. More importantly, his game is well-rounded making him an immediate asset when it comes to his blocking. There's enough of a package here to make Ruckert a valuable Day 2 pick for whichever team is able to land him.

Jeremy Ruckert Draft Profile

College: Ohio State

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 250

Strong Points

Ruckert is the latest in a line of well-rounded tight ends coming out of Columbus. He was a key part of the running game, a competitive blocker capable of playing in-line and holding up at the point of attack on combo blocks. He’s tough and competitive, and his size and functional strength should translate well. He had limited opportunities as a pass-catcher but looked impressive when he got them. He’s a natural hands catcher and flashes a knack for finding soft spots against zone coverage and understanding how to get leverage and use his frame against man defenders. He has enough speed to threaten the seam and proved to be tough when battling for the contested catch in traffic.

Weak Points

It’s hard to overlook the lack of production in Ohio State’s explosive offense. He’s not in the mold of the elite, dynamic athletes, and it would be a stretch to flex him off the line.

Summary

Ruckert comes with a high floor because of his blocking, and there is some untapped potential as a pass-catcher.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G REC YDS YPC TD R-ATT R-YDS TD 2018 10 1 13 13.0 0 0 0 0 2019 14 14 142 10.1 4 0 0 0 2020 5 13 151 11.6 5 0 0 0 2021 12 26 309 11.9 3 0 0 0 Career 41 54 615 11.4 12 0 0 0