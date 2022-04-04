2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II

Johnson took full advantage of his physical gifts to become the ACC's top defensive player last season seminoles.com

Jermaine Johnson II saved his best football for last and that's one of the reasons why he should be an early-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A junior college transfer who played two years at Georgia before transferring to Florida State, Johnson finally put it all together with the Seminoles and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season. HIs 2021 game tape is his best selling point and it should be more than enough to guarantee he doesn't last past the second round.

Jermaine Johnson II Draft Profile

College: Florida State

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 255

Strong Points

A junior college transfer who spent a season at Georgia before landing at Florida State, Johnson improved steadily over the past two seasons as he started to harness his impressive physical traits. He’s long and tremendously agile, able to threaten the edge or counter back inside, with the speed to finish at the quarterback. As a junior, he had a solid showing in a head-to-head matchup with Alabama’s Evan Neal, the best offensive tackle prospect in this class. Johnson is also sturdy against the run, setting the edge effectively and consistently locating the ball, with the motor and speed to make the play.

Weak Points

In the pass rush, he often plays like a guy whose talent has overwhelmed opponents. His hand usage is unrefined, and he doesn’t have a variety of moves. He doesn’t have ideal flexibility to bend the edge. He needs to more effectively use his length to keep blockers out of his frame, as he struggles to disengage when they do.

Summary

He’s still a little rough around the edges, but Johnson has NFL-caliber traits and, with more reps and the right position coach, could emerge as a quality starter and potential star as a 4-3 end or 3-4 outside linebacker.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2019 14 20 3.0-14 2.5-13 7 1-0 1 2020 7 16 5.0-24 4.0-20 3 0-0 1 2021 12 70 18.0-92 12.0-72 12 2-1 2 Career 33 106 26.0-130 18.5-105 22 3-1 4