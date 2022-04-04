Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II

Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Seminoles, 2022 NFL Draft

Johnson took full advantage of his physical gifts to become the ACC's top defensive player last season

Jermaine Johnson II saved his best football for last and that's one of the reasons why he should be an early-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. A junior college transfer who played two years at Georgia before transferring to Florida State, Johnson finally put it all together with the Seminoles and was the ACC Defensive Player of the Year last season. HIs 2021 game tape is his best selling point and it should be more than enough to guarantee he doesn't last past the second round.

Jermaine Johnson II Draft Profile

College: Florida State
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 255

Strong Points

A junior college transfer who spent a season at Georgia before landing at Florida State, Johnson improved steadily over the past two seasons as he started to harness his impressive physical traits. He’s long and tremendously agile, able to threaten the edge or counter back inside, with the speed to finish at the quarterback. As a junior, he had a solid showing in a head-to-head matchup with Alabama’s Evan Neal, the best offensive tackle prospect in this class. Johnson is also sturdy against the run, setting the edge effectively and consistently locating the ball, with the motor and speed to make the play.

Weak Points

In the pass rush, he often plays like a guy whose talent has overwhelmed opponents. His hand usage is unrefined, and he doesn’t have a variety of moves. He doesn’t have ideal flexibility to bend the edge. He needs to more effectively use his length to keep blockers out of his frame, as he struggles to disengage when they do.

Summary

He’s still a little rough around the edges, but Johnson has NFL-caliber traits and, with more reps and the right position coach, could emerge as a quality starter and potential star as a 4-3 end or 3-4 outside linebacker.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2019

14

20

3.0-14

2.5-13

7

1-0

1

2020

7

16

5.0-24

4.0-20

3

0-0

1

2021

12

70

18.0-92

12.0-72

12

2-1

2

Career

33

106

26.0-130

18.5-105

22

3-1

4

