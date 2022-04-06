Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jordan Davis

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia Bulldogs, 2022 NFL Draft

Davis' rare physical traits were on full display during the NFL Scouting Combine

An absolute freak of nature, Jordan Davis could make a case for being the best athlete in the entire 2022 NFL Draft. The anchor of Georgia's national championship-winning defense, Davis' collegiate resume speaks for itself but it's the show he put on during the Scouting Combine (including a 4.78 40-yard dash, the fastest time ever for a player that weighs at least 315 lbs.) that had everyone buzzing. That's also why there's now a strong chance this dynamic defensive tackle could go as early as within the first 10 picks on April 28.

Jordan Davis Draft Profile

College: Georgia
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'6"
Weight: 340

Strong Points

Davis is a massive human being who simply overwhelms opponents with his raw power. He consistently displaces 300-pound offensive linemen with ease, wrecking run designs in the process. He has good get-off and plays with and sustains a good pad level, maximizing his strength. He plays with an understanding of blocking schemes and how he can best disrupt them. As dominant as he is in tight quarters, he has the quickness and foot speed of a much smaller player, chasing down ball carriers and showing an impressive tackle radius. His ability to eat double teams not only frees up linebackers but also allows other linemen to concentrate on getting upfield.

Weak Points

Davis has limitations as a pass rusher, and he will likely be on the sideline for many obvious passing situations. That was also the case at Georgia, where he played in a heavy rotation that allowed him to stay fresh — fewer than 25 snaps per game last season, an average he must top in order to justify a first-round selection. He’s not going to shoot gaps and depends on overpowering interior linemen in order to get to the quarterback.

Summary

Vita Vea has established himself as an indispensable player in Tampa despite coming into the league as a limited pass rusher, and Davis could have a similar impact on early downs. He’ll have to prove he can handle a heavier snap count. But his rare physical traits give him a high floor, and any development as a pass rusher would make him a surefire star in the NFL.

Final Grade: 1st Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2018

11

25

1.5-6

1.5-6

3

0-0

0

2019

14

18

4.5-27

2.5-22

2

0-0

0

2020

7

16

1.0-3

1.0-3

1

0-0

0

2021

15

32

5.0-15

2.0-10

1

0-0

1

Career

47

91

12.0-51

7.0-41

7

0-0

1

