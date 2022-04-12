Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kaiir Elam

A long, physical press cornerback, Elam has everything teams are looking for at the position

At first glance, it's easy to understand why Kaiir Elam is one of the top cornerback prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft. He's built for the position and possesses other physical traits needed to succeed. But he's not without question marks so teams will need to weigh the polish he lacks vs. his potential.

Kaiir Elam Draft Profile

College: Florida
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'2"
Weight: 200

Strong Points

A long, physical press corner, Elam has everything teams are looking for at the position. He has quick hands and good balance, winning early in the down and rerouting receivers effectively. He has good recovery speed, and his length makes it challenging for quarterbacks to drop throws in over his reach. He wasn’t thrown at often last season, but he flashes good instincts and ball skills, especially when lining up in zone coverage.

Weak Points

There are rough edges that need to be smoothed out, specifically a loose, sloppy backpedal when playing off-man technique. In general, he allows too much separation underneath, and NFL quarterbacks will take advantage of that.

Summary

Elam is going to appeal to teams that want their boundary corners lining up under the receiver’s chinstrap, and he can be a legitimate No. 1 cornerback with a little more refinement.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSQBHFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2019

13

11

0.0-0

0

0-0

3-0

4

2020

12

39

1.0-1

0

0-0

2-0

11

2021

10

29

1.5-1

0

0-0

1-0

5

Career

35

79

2.5-2

0

0-0

6-0

20

