Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina Gamecocks, 2022 NFL Draft

Enagbare's physical nature and explosive traits are two reasons to think he can make a successful transition to the pros

Teams looking for a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft that offers plenty of potential but is still a little rough around the edges should do their homework on Kingsley Enagbare. A first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, Enagbare was used in a variety of roles when he was at South Carolina due to his size and athleticism. Those traits should help him find an NFL home, although he may need a year or two to put it all together.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Kingsley Enagbare Draft Profile

College: South Carolina
Class: Sr.
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 260

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

Enagbare filled a hybrid edge-rushing role for the Gamecocks, playing as a traditional end, 5-technique and some outside linebacker. His pass-rush game is built around power; he has the long arms and heavy hands, as well as the contact balance, to work his way into the backfield. He has the lower-body power and pad level to drive blockers back into the quarterback. As an edge setter, he plays with a sturdy base and is able to battle through contact. His motor allows him to run down plays in pursuit. He showed improvement dropping into coverage as well, with the ability to hold his own as a zone dropper.

Weak Points

He’s a bit stiff and looks tight when trying to bend the edge, and he will primarily be a face-up rusher. Because of that, he needs to become much more refined and efficient with his hand usage and come up with more of a pass-rush plan — his production was middling in college.

Summary

He might need a year or two to develop into a more refined pass rusher, but Enagbare’s physical nature and explosive traits suggest he can become a quality NFL starter with scheme versatility.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSSCKS-YDSQBHFF-FRPBU

2018

12

20

3.0-11

1.0-7

3

0-0

2

2019

12

27

7.0-32

3.5-18

3

0-0

0

2020

8

30

7.0-42

6.0-40

2

3-0

0

2021

12

44

7.0-33

4.5-27

11

1-0

2

Career

44

121

24.0-118

15.0-92

19

4-0

4

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

Freddie Freeman, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB

Athlon Sports' 2022 MLB Predictions: The World Series, Teams and Award Winners

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
Drake Jackson, DE, USC Trojans, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
Cameron Thomas, DE, San Diego State Aztecs, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Cameron Thomas

By Athlon Sports4 hours ago
Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State Seminoles, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Jermaine Johnson II

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Kingsley Enagbare, DE, South Carolina Gamecocks, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Logan Hall, DE, Houston Cougars, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Logan Hall

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan Wolverines, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft: Defensive End Rankings

By Athlon Sports5 hours ago
Ochai Agbaji, Kansas Jayhawks in 2022 NCAA Tournament Final Four
College Basketball

Kansas Basketball: Ochai Agbaji and the Jayhawks Chase Redemption

By Kyle Kensing6 hours ago