2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kingsley Enagbare

Enagbare's physical nature and explosive traits are two reasons to think he can make a successful transition to the pros

Teams looking for a defensive end in the 2022 NFL Draft that offers plenty of potential but is still a little rough around the edges should do their homework on Kingsley Enagbare. A first-team All-SEC selection in 2020, Enagbare was used in a variety of roles when he was at South Carolina due to his size and athleticism. Those traits should help him find an NFL home, although he may need a year or two to put it all together.

Kingsley Enagbare Draft Profile

College: South Carolina

Class: Sr.

Height: 6'4"

Weight: 260

Strong Points

Enagbare filled a hybrid edge-rushing role for the Gamecocks, playing as a traditional end, 5-technique and some outside linebacker. His pass-rush game is built around power; he has the long arms and heavy hands, as well as the contact balance, to work his way into the backfield. He has the lower-body power and pad level to drive blockers back into the quarterback. As an edge setter, he plays with a sturdy base and is able to battle through contact. His motor allows him to run down plays in pursuit. He showed improvement dropping into coverage as well, with the ability to hold his own as a zone dropper.

Weak Points

He’s a bit stiff and looks tight when trying to bend the edge, and he will primarily be a face-up rusher. Because of that, he needs to become much more refined and efficient with his hand usage and come up with more of a pass-rush plan — his production was middling in college.

Summary

He might need a year or two to develop into a more refined pass rusher, but Enagbare’s physical nature and explosive traits suggest he can become a quality NFL starter with scheme versatility.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 12 20 3.0-11 1.0-7 3 0-0 2 2019 12 27 7.0-32 3.5-18 3 0-0 0 2020 8 30 7.0-42 6.0-40 2 3-0 0 2021 12 44 7.0-33 4.5-27 11 1-0 2 Career 44 121 24.0-118 15.0-92 19 4-0 4