Skip to main content

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon

Far from a finished product, Gordon has the skill set to develop into a quality cornerback

Far from a finished product, Gordon has the skill set to develop into a quality cornerback

Kyler Gordon is another cornerback in the 2022 NFL Draft who is more potential than production right now. Rough edges aside, he's also a phenomenal athlete whose combination of skill set and versatility gives him a realistic shot at developing into something special, which is why he will probably be an early Day 2 pick.

(This profile is one of 230 featured in the Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide. With in-depth scouting reports on the top prospects, position rankings, and more, no source will have you better prepared for draft day. Purchase a copy online today, the digital edition for instant access, or look for it on newsstands everywhere.)

Kyler Gordon Draft Profile

College: Washington
Class: Jr.
Height: 6'0"
Weight: 195

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Strong Points

Arguably the best all-around athlete in this draft class, Gordon is an explosive mover who showed signs last season that the game was slowing down for him. He has the length to be considered a true “big corner,” and he has track-star speed to go with incredible leaping ability. Last season, his first as a starter, he took advantage as teams tested him early across from Trent McDuffie, with a handful of pass breakups and two interceptions in an overtime win over Cal. He’s at his best in off-man coverage, but he’s very instinctive in zone, showing advanced route recognition ability despite limited experience. He’s aggressive in run support and a solid tackler; he’ll be able to line up outside or inside in the NFL.

Weak Points

Gordon is still something of a work in progress, especially when pressing receivers, where his hands are often late and he fails to reroute receivers. He sometimes gives more cushion than he should be giving considering his speed.

Summary

He’s a rising prospect as a rare athlete who’s trending toward becoming a football player. He has a four-down skill set and outside-inside flexibility, and he should enter the league as a quality No. 3 corner with the potential to become much more in another year or two.

Final Grade: 1st/2nd Round

YearGTTFL-YDSQBHFF-FRINT-YDSPBU

2018

4

2

0.0-0

0

0-0

0-0

0

2019

13

32

1.0-5

0

0-0

0-0

4

2020

4

18

1.0-3

0

1-0

0-0

1

2021

12

46

2.0-5

0

1-0

2-0

7

Career

33

98

4.0-13

0

2-0

2-0

12

Athlon Sports 2022 NFL Draft Guide

The most complete guide to the 2022 NFL Draft is now available at newsstands everywhere or for purchase online!

KylerGordon_2022_nfl_draft_gohuskies
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Kyler Gordon

By Athlon Sports15 seconds ago
Evan Hull, Northwestern Wildcats Football
College Football

Northwestern Football: Wildcats' 2022 Schedule Analysis

By Gabe Salgado30 minutes ago
Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles Football
College Football

Florida State Football: Seminoles' 2022 Schedule Analysis

By Mike Ferguson1 hour ago
2022 MLB Draft
MLB

2022 MLB Draft: Top 50 High School Prospects

By Athlon Sports21 hours ago
2022 MLB Draft
MLB

2022 MLB Draft: Top 50 College Prospects

By Athlon Sports22 hours ago
AndrewBoothJr_2022_nfl_draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Andrew Booth Jr.

By Athlon Sports22 hours ago
RogerMcCreary_2022_nfl_draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Roger McCreary

By Athlon Sports22 hours ago
Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA Roadrunners, 2022 NFL Draft
NFL

2022 NFL Draft Profile: Tariq Woolen

By Athlon Sports22 hours ago