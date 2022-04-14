2022 NFL Draft Profile: Lewis Cine

Cine has the physicality and versatility NFL teams look for in a safety

Teams looking to the 2022 NFL Draft to add a physical presence to their secondary definitely have safety Lewis Cine on their board. Cine can more than hold his own in coverage, and he's definitely not a liability as a tackler or against the run, as he doesn't shy away from contact. Cine's versatility and physical playing style should appeal to pretty much every team and is a reason why he won't hang around long when Day 2 of the draft starts.

Lewis Cine Draft Profile

College: Georgia

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 200

Strong Points

A physical, downhill safety, Cine is an enforcer in the middle of the field. He runs the alley as well as any defender in this class and is one of the hardest pound-for-pound tacklers as well. He shows good ability in off-man, with quick feet and the ability to click-and-close. He’s versatile enough to stay deep in Cover-2 and play some single-high, with plenty of speed, instincts and route-recognition skills to play center field.

Weak Points

While he isn’t a stiff athlete, Cine is much more comfortable sitting back, sizing up the action in front of him and attacking straight downhill. His pursuit angles can be a little iffy. In coverage, he isn’t as good in press-man, lacking the requisite patience and struggling to locate the ball. He wants to have eyes on the offensive backfield.

Summary

A tone-setting hitter, Cine has the physicality and versatility to fit just about any scheme.

Final Grade: 2nd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS QBH FF-FR INT-YDS PBU 2019 14 20 0.5-1 0 0-0 1-15 2 2020 10 52 1.0-4 0 0-0 0-0 3 2021 15 73 2.0-2 1 0-0 1-8 9 Career 39 145 3.5-7 1 0-0 2-23 14