2022 NFL Draft Profile: Logan Hall

Teams looking to bolster their defensive line depth via the 2022 NFL Draft should take a close look at Logan Hall. His size and length allowed him to play both end and tackle in college and that versatility, combined with his motor and instincts, should pay off in the pros.

Logan Hall Draft Profile

College: Houston

Class: Jr.

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 270

Strong Points

A broad-shouldered, long-armed lineman, Hall lined up at end and tackle and was asked to take on a lot of dirty work. He’s sturdy setting the edge and shows excellent instincts diagnosing and getting to the right spot. He can work through traffic and plays with a good pad level and wide base, allowing him to anchor against power. In the pass rush, he has enough twitch and athleticism to be a handful early in the down, and he uses his length effectively on swim moves. He has a very good motor, and his length gives him a tackle radius to finish plays.

Weak Points

Hall is not the most dynamic mover, and he is going to do most of his best pass-rush work on the interior rather than off the edge. He doesn’t have a wide variety of pass-rush moves, usually resorting to a bull rush or a swim move.

Summary

He’s more of a complementary player — versatile and capable of creating opportunities for teammates — but Hall’s instinctive play will keep him in the league for a while.

Final Grade: 2nd/3rd Round

Year G T TFL-YDS SCKS-YDS QBH FF-FR PBU 2018 13 14 3.0-7 0.0-0 1 1-0 0 2019 12 14 2.0-8 0.5-3 0 0-0 0 2020 8 19 2.0-4 1.0-2 3 0-0 1 2021 13 48 13.5-61 6.5-46 3 0-0 0 Career 46 95 20.5-80 8.0-51 7 1-0 1